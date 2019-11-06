Devonte’ Graham Is A Bright Spot In The Hornets Surprising Start

When the Hornets let Kemba Walker leave in the offseason that was supposed to be the end for them. To say Walker was important to the Hornets would be an understatement. He wasn’t just a key piece to the team. He was the team. Walker wanted to stay in Charlotte despite the stagnation of the roster around him, but the Hornets didn’t want to give Walker anything close to the super max contract he was eligible for, so Walker left Charlotte for Boston. This was the end of another Hornets era, with a rebuild on the way.

Charlotte responded by filling the void with a Terry Rozier contract and immediately shifting towards a youth movement — as much as they could with some bloated contracts still on the books for another year. With the season approaching, the Hornets were a popular pick for the worst team in the NBA. What nobody saw coming was the emergence of second year player Devonte’ Graham.

Graham played in 46 games last season and was generally unimpressive. He shot poorly from the field, the Hornets were worse with him on the floor when he did play, and he looked like he was just another example of Charlotte’s uninspiring future. So what has he done this season? Completely flip the script.

On Tuesday, Graham scored 35 points in an overtime victory against the Pacers. This was enough to move the Hornets to 4-3 to start the season, a record few expected them to have a few weeks ago. That start is respectable on its own, but the way the Hornets have gone about this might be what’s more surprising. They aren’t winning these games on the backs of their veterans like Nicolas Batum, Rozier, or Marvin Williams. No, it’s been behind the efforts of their youngsters and Graham is at the forefront of that.

Graham’s individual impact is as simple as looking at his stat line. He’s currently averaging 17.3 points and 6.7 assists per game, and doing so while shooting an absurd 46 percent from 3-point range. Will that three-point percentage be sustainable? Most likely not, but over the course of seven games he’s firing away from deep six times a game, which indicates he’s very comfortable hoisting from deep and a drop-off would likely be to simply “good.” The Hornets can work with good, but Graham is going to have to be ready for when teams get a scouting report on him, because there isn’t much shot variety in his game.

There’s a positive way to look at this and a negative way. The positive way is Graham fits straight into the way you want players to shoot. He only attempts shots from behind the arc or at the rim. On top of that, the areas he shoots the most he’s very good at. So many players, young and old, don’t do a good job of getting to their best spots. Graham seems to recognize that if he’s at the top of the arc, or on the right wing, then he’s at his most comfortable shooting from there. If you give Graham a look at one of his spots then he’s going to let it fly.