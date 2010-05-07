Diagnosing the Hawks’ problem

Forget about NBA championship dreams for now — the Atlanta Hawks are just trying to avoid getting swept out of the second round for the second year in a row.
While last night’s Game 2 loss wasn’t nearly as bad as the 43-point wiping they took in Game 1, the Hawks have yet to show they can steal a game from the Orlando Magic, let alone four games and a series. Last night the Hawks were up eight at halftime and down one going into the fourth quarter before losing by 14. They couldn’t stop Dwight Howard early and couldn’t stop Vince Carter late.
On the other end, ATL was plagued by the same old problems that have typically spelled their demise: Not enough off-ball movement, not enough passing, not enough cold-blooded killer displayed by Joe Johnson, not enough offensive acumen from Josh Smith, not enough presence from Marvin Williams, not enough anything from Mike Bibby, and not enough production from the bench (Jamal Crawford scored 23 of the Hawks’ 25 bench points).
In the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, columnist Mark Bradley rehashed more of what went wrong:
And that’s what made Game 2 even more distressing than the egregious Game 1. The Hawks gave it something approximating their best shot â€” or at least as a good a shot as they’re apt to muster in a playoff road game â€” and still couldn’t extend the Magic to the wire. They got 24 points and 10 rebounds from Al Horford. They deployed four centers to shotgun their fouls against Dwight Howard. They made 30 of 31 free throws, the miss coming in the fourth quarter.
And still: Magic 112, Hawks 98.
It’s one thing to get blown out on a bad night. It’s worse to have a chance after three quarters and then have none halfway through the fourth. It suggests the Hawks, for all their resources, are simply in against an opponent that has more â€” more ways to win, more guys to score big (four Magic men reached 20 this night), more of whatever is required to win in the postseason.
It’s becoming clear that the Hawks, who are better than they’ve been this century, still aren’t there yet. They won 53 games in the regular season and claimed the East’s No. 3 seed, but for much of the postseason they’ve been too easily addled. The old bailout â€” “We’re a young team” â€” no longer applies.
“We didn’t have anything left in the fourth quarter,” Mike Woodson said. And then: “Somehow we’ve got to put four quarters together to beat this team. We were a little bit better tonight, but you’ve still got to play four quarters.”
As the recognized stars of the show, a lot falls on Joe Johnson and Josh Smith.
In Johnson’s last three playoff games he’s averaged 12.3 points on 31 percent shooting, and last night he scored just four points after halftime. For the last two postseasons Johnson’s “superstar” status has been under scrutiny, and this Orlando series isn’t helping the perception that he’ll always be a notch below the D-Wade/Kobe (and even the Ginobili/B-Roy) class of elite two-guards. If Joe is going to play so much iso and stagnate ball movement along with Crawford, then he needs to put up buckets at the same rate as Kobe and D-Wade.
Smith, meanwhile, is putting up 16 ppg in the series, better than his regular season average. But J-Smoove has a mismatch with the less-athletic and not-so-good-defensively Rashard Lewis, and hasn’t taken full advantage because his offensive game is still limited. If Smith had a dependable outside jumper, he could be scoring 20 ppg easy against Orlando.
“I think we are good enough to play with anyone in the league,” Horford said after Game 2. “We have to keep improving and build on how we played in the first half.”
He’s right. The Hawks are good enough to play with the best teams in the NBA. But we still don’t know if they’re good enough to beat them when the chips are down and everything is on the line.
This article pretty much summed up everything anyone can say, good or bad, about the Hawks. Until this team can get a legitimate big man who can score down low, rebound, and defend the paint and a playmaking point guard who can initiate an offense and not be a defensive liability this team is always gonna be a pretender. A deeper bench and a less offensively challenged head coach would also merit some serious tweaking
A decent true center with size would really help them. No questioning the effort but undersized is still undersized, they seem to take themselves out trying to make up for the lack of ceiling inside.
Frontline would be downright scary if Horford get a real big beside him as he slides to his more natural position at the 4.
1. joe johnson is a fourth quarter choker(against good teams) and has been for while
2. Coaching adjustments or lack there of
3. Player Development is non-existent within the organization, leaving it all on the shoulders of each individual player. This is more of a long term problem obviously
I think the ISO offense they run kinda compounds some of the problems..
They are so talented offensively they should be one of the highest scoring teams in the NBA, AGAINST EVERYBODY..
But they iso ALL DAY and that wont cut it in playoff basketball where even the superstars have to play integrated team games..
But like everyone is mentioning and i been saying for 2-3 years..
Al Horford is a good C but GREAT PF.. put him in his natural position please..
Draft a big man who can do the things Howard, Ibaka and Bynum can do and that team will be off and running.. mainly a C who can defend and rebound accordingly..
And thats really all they need.. You dont need a PG when you got Joe Johnson cuz with his passive nature he already is a PG basically.. Mo Williams and Fisher aint real PG’s either but it works cuz they got bench players and players in other positions on the starting unit who can take the ball handling duties and let players like Bibby do what they do best, which is spot up and shoot..
@ LakeShow84
I concur with you on the offensive sets (or lack thereof) and Al Horford moving to his natural position. I agree with you about Joe Johnson and his playmaking ability but i tend to disagree about them not needing a PG. JJ is the team’s best player (not at all a superstar imo)and arguably their best shooter. First and foremost if Mike Woodson is gonna continue to be our head coach (after this season hopefully not) and continue with the Iso offense then I think he would be best served to be playing with a Tony Parker, Derrick Rose type PG who can break opposing defenses down with their quickness and slashing ability and being able to kick it out or dump it off to him similar to how Rajon Rondo and Ray Allen play together in the backcourt. But JJ wouldn’t just be relegated to being a catch and shoot player because his game is way more diverse than that and i believe that would open up the floor even more for him as well as a guy like Marvin Williams who mre often than not gets completely lost in the offense
With the 2nd pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, the Hawks select Marvin Williams from UNC…..#3 Deron Williams….#4 Chris Paul.
Hint: Why we are stuck with Bibby at PG and still trying to find a good lead guard.
And while we’re at it…
2006 draft – Marvin’s brother, #5 Shelden over #6 Brandon Roy, #7 Randy Foye, #8 Rudy Gay…
2007 – #11 Acie Law, with Stuckey, Rondo & Aaron Brooks still on the board…
ANDD WHILE WERE AT IT…..
2009- Not trading up in a star studded draft class of young guards like brandon jennings, steph curry, or ty lawson!!
The hawks GM/Owver is the reason for my Hawks problems.
I agree with every single person that has posted.
Bibby isn’t a real PG, so no one is really running the team and there’s no leadership on the court (JJ isnt that guy either). They might as well get rid of Bibby and let Crawford run the show. Crawford is the only one showing up, along with Horford. The whole team needs re-adjusting. The front line is just too undersized for the offense they run.
I’ve been a hawks fan for a while, and this is just as frustrating as it was when J Terry was forced to be Mr. Everything for the hawks.
I’ve been a Hawks fan all my life and the madness needs to stop. First, the Hawks should get a center so that way Al Horford can play at his true spot at PF and Josh Smith at SF. Secondly, if Joe Johnson wants to leave let him leave. All he did was get rich off Atlanta anyway. He acts like he doesn’t care. Let him go to NY, New Jersey, or where ever he wants to get the most money at and let Jamal Crawford be the starting SG. Lastly, the Hawks need a upgrade at PG. As much as I love Mike Bibby he is a jump shooter now at the stage of his career.
I like what Ay Yo said and I was posting this on a lot of message boards and forums. Start Jamal Crawford and Joe Johnson together in the backcourt and put Mike Bibby on the bench. This is going to be a big summer for the Hawks.