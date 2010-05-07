Diagnosing the Hawks’ problem

Forget about NBA championship dreams for now — the Atlanta Hawks are just trying to avoid getting swept out of the second round for the second year in a row.

While last night’s Game 2 loss wasn’t nearly as bad as the 43-point wiping they took in Game 1, the Hawks have yet to show they can steal a game from the Orlando Magic, let alone four games and a series. Last night the Hawks were up eight at halftime and down one going into the fourth quarter before losing by 14. They couldn’t stop Dwight Howard early and couldn’t stop Vince Carter late.

On the other end, ATL was plagued by the same old problems that have typically spelled their demise: Not enough off-ball movement, not enough passing, not enough cold-blooded killer displayed by Joe Johnson, not enough offensive acumen from Josh Smith, not enough presence from Marvin Williams, not enough anything from Mike Bibby, and not enough production from the bench (Jamal Crawford scored 23 of the Hawks’ 25 bench points).

In the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, columnist Mark Bradley rehashed more of what went wrong:

And that’s what made Game 2 even more distressing than the egregious Game 1. The Hawks gave it something approximating their best shot â€” or at least as a good a shot as they’re apt to muster in a playoff road game â€” and still couldn’t extend the Magic to the wire. They got 24 points and 10 rebounds from Al Horford. They deployed four centers to shotgun their fouls against Dwight Howard. They made 30 of 31 free throws, the miss coming in the fourth quarter. And still: Magic 112, Hawks 98. It’s one thing to get blown out on a bad night. It’s worse to have a chance after three quarters and then have none halfway through the fourth. It suggests the Hawks, for all their resources, are simply in against an opponent that has more â€” more ways to win, more guys to score big (four Magic men reached 20 this night), more of whatever is required to win in the postseason. It’s becoming clear that the Hawks, who are better than they’ve been this century, still aren’t there yet. They won 53 games in the regular season and claimed the East’s No. 3 seed, but for much of the postseason they’ve been too easily addled. The old bailout â€” “We’re a young team” â€” no longer applies. “We didn’t have anything left in the fourth quarter,” Mike Woodson said. And then: “Somehow we’ve got to put four quarters together to beat this team. We were a little bit better tonight, but you’ve still got to play four quarters.”

As the recognized stars of the show, a lot falls on Joe Johnson and Josh Smith.

In Johnson’s last three playoff games he’s averaged 12.3 points on 31 percent shooting, and last night he scored just four points after halftime. For the last two postseasons Johnson’s “superstar” status has been under scrutiny, and this Orlando series isn’t helping the perception that he’ll always be a notch below the D-Wade/Kobe (and even the Ginobili/B-Roy) class of elite two-guards. If Joe is going to play so much iso and stagnate ball movement along with Crawford, then he needs to put up buckets at the same rate as Kobe and D-Wade.

Smith, meanwhile, is putting up 16 ppg in the series, better than his regular season average. But J-Smoove has a mismatch with the less-athletic and not-so-good-defensively Rashard Lewis, and hasn’t taken full advantage because his offensive game is still limited. If Smith had a dependable outside jumper, he could be scoring 20 ppg easy against Orlando.

“I think we are good enough to play with anyone in the league,” Horford said after Game 2. “We have to keep improving and build on how we played in the first half.”

He’s right. The Hawks are good enough to play with the best teams in the NBA. But we still don’t know if they’re good enough to beat them when the chips are down and everything is on the line.