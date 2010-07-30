Did Chris Bosh quit on Toronto?

Chris Bosh and Vince Carter might have more in common than you think. After Toronto GM Bryan Colangelo tried to shred Bosh’s reputation earlier this week, claiming the All-Star power forward quit on the Raptors towards the end of last season — drawing comparisons to Carter, the ultimate Toronto villain — Bosh had this to say:

“No, at any time, did I ever give up,” Bosh told Rogers Sportsnet. “You know, I take that very seriously. I work hard every time I step on the court — practice, games, shootaround, whatever you want to say — I take this job seriously and I take my effort on the court seriously.

“I play this game as hard as I can every time I step on the court. On the back of my jersey, it says Bosh. The Bosh’s are hard workers. We have a lot of pride in what we do in our jobs and in life. There was no time, at any time, that I ever stepped on the court — in my NBA career, in my life — and stop playing hard or give up.”

While we can’t truly get inside Bosh’s head, we can look up the numbers: 24 points and 10.8 rebounds per game this past season. We also know that Bosh sat out the final five games last year with a facial fracture, but before he got hurt, check his scoring numbers in his final four games wearing a Toronto uniform: 22, 34, 28 and 42, while the Raptors were fighting for a playoff spot in the East.

Even Carter, who famously said he didn’t give his all every time he was on the court when he played with the Raptors, has since been defended by supporters like John Thompson. You could argue Carter was just being honest; really, does any NBA player go 100% every single second he’s on the court? Of course not. But Carter shot himself in the foot with his comments. At least Bosh didn’t allow any room for misinterpretation.

Do you think Bosh quit on Toronto?