Did John Calipari cross the line?

On Friday, Jefferson High School (Portland, Ore.) teammates Terrence Jones and Terrence Ross, both seniors, held a joint press conference to announce their college decision.
Ross, a 6-6 wing who had originally committed to Maryland while he was playing at Montrose Christian (Rockville, Md.), had since de-committed and yesterday chose Washington. Jones, a 6-9 All-American who can play anything from two-guard to power forward, also chose Washington.
However, while Ross signed his letter of intent on the spot following his announcement, Jones didn’t sign his LOI and to many observers seemed unsure of his decision. And then, according to Seattle Times UW reporter Percy Allen, Jones got a call from Kentucky coach John Calipari. Following a 15-minute conversation, Jones — whose final schools included UW, Kentucky, Kansas, UCLA and Oregon — “seemed pained.”
Jones told Allen, “You hurt thousands of people just as much as you make people happy.” After taking Friday night to sleep on it, there’s still no word of any change in Jones’ pans. But by all accounts it’s only down to UW and Kentucky.
Do you think it was inappropriate for Calipari to call Jones right after such a big decision? If Jones wanted to talk to Calipari or any other coach of a school he didn’t pick, shouldn’t those coaches have let Jones call them?
Not to pile on the much-criticized Calipari, but that move just didn’t seem right to me. As talented as these players are, they’re still just kids — many of whom see this as the biggest decision they’ve ever made in their lives. For months and often years they’ve been hounded by coaches, fans and media about their decision, so after they make it, I say let them have that moment to relax. All that a disappointed and rejected coach is going to do by talking to the kid right after is make him second-guess his decision. Which is probably exactly what Calipari knew he was doing.
UPDATE: In a follow-up blog posting earlier today, Allen wrote: “I erred in the previous post when I wrote Calipari called Jones. I don’t know who called whom. I know Jones was on the cellphone for a long time and a Jones family member told me he was talking to Calipari.”
Calipari DIDN’T call Jones…Jones called him.
seriously? Get your info right. Terrence jones call calipari
Jones called Calipari…not the other way around. He called him to explain why he switched.
From the Seattle Times report:
“Kentucky coach John Calipari called Jones after his announcement and Jones was on the phone for a very long time. About 15 minutes. Reading body language, Jones seemed pained.”
Where are you guys getting that Jones called Calipari?
Yet another brain damaged reporter getting his facts twisted. JONES CALLED COACH CAL, Get Shit right.
It’s been widely reported that jones called coach cal, not the other way around.
No matter who called who — and everything I read said Cal called TJ — you all know damn well Calipari was on the phone trying to put doubts in the kid’s mind.
I think austin is a little pissed that Jones is waiving his commitment on Washington to go to Kentucky. Everyone knows that Austin is Washington fan.
Jones called Coach Calal to let him know
he had commited to Washington. I was
there. Allen needs to get his facts
straight.
Not really. Georgetown is my favorite squad, has been since I was a kid. I do follow UW, but honestly it doesn’t bother me if Terrence Jones goes to Kentucky or UW or UCLA. I’m all about kids making the best decision for them and I hate it when fans question their move.
Let’s be real. Nobody except for Terrence Jones, Calipari, and whoever was standing by whatever phone was used have any idea who called who.
Saying “I was there” doesn’t mean shit unless you saw TJ dial a number and heard him say, “Hey Coach Cal, I was just calling you to say…” Otherwise, you don’t know anything. The Seattle Times says Jones was being handed cell phones left and right for interviews, etc.
Kentucky fans don’t want to admit if Cal did something wrong, so of course they’re gonna cling to any report that indicates Cal didn’t make the call. But those reporters who say Cal didn’t make the call don’t know any more than the reporters who say Cal did make the call. So long story short, settle down.
you kentucky fans are ridiculous. Look how many of you are on here defending the greasiest weasel in all of sports. Its really sad how pathetic calipari is in his plight to sign recruits. I am a UW alum and I am disgusted by the dirty tug of war over this poor kid. If Jones switches his decision this will be the 2nd top recruit that the anti-christ calipari will have stolen from UW. Frustrating to say the least
This totally changed the connotation of the article. Jones calling Calipari exonerates Calipari from any wrongdoing this reporter has implicitly accused him of. Can you please change it so it doesn’t demonize the man? False stories like these will only fan the flames.
CORRECTION: Because I misread Percy Allen’s article, the John Calipari aspects in this post don’t apply. It was in fact Terrence Jones who called Calipari, not the other way around. Please disregard and accept my apologies. I would’ve noticed this it sooner but was unavailable most of Saturday. There’s an update from Allen here.
Washington scored big Friday afternoon, adding two of the nation’s top recruits in a single afternoon: Terrence Jones, a 6-9 power forward and 6-5 guard Terrence Ross.
Then John Calipari called and threw a big wrench into everything.
The Kentucky coach reportedly spent several long minutes talking to Jones on a cellphone minutes after Jones announced he’d attend Washington. According to Percy Allen of the Seattle Times, that call was enough to prevent Jones from signing a letter of intent and give his choice of college a little more thought.
From Allen’s blog:
Calipari called Jones after his announcement and Jones was on the phone for a very long time. About 15 minutes. Reading body language, Jones seemed pained.
He told me, “You hurt thousands of people just as much as you make people happy.”
Was the phone call in poor taste, ill-timed and a little desperate? Perhaps. A guilt trip isn’t an easy thing to take, especially after you make one of your big life decisions. But part of me is amazed by Calipaari’s silver tongue. Jones had just announced and now he’s re-thinking because of one phone call? That’s wild.
Allen thinks Jones could take until the end of the spring signing period (May 19) to make a decision. If there’s a consolation for the Huskies, it’s that Ross was a firm commit. He’s signed his letter of intent and showed up to his press conference decked out in Husky gear. That’s still not a bad day’s work
“I thought that me and Jones were going to hang it up, maybe see each other on TV every once in awhile, but I guess we have more to go through,” Ross told the Seattle Times. “I’m just excited and happy.”
By Percy Allen
Seattle Times staff reporter
PORTLAND â€” As far as Mitch Whitehurst is concerned, Terrence Jones is going to Washington in the fall.
The Jefferson High athletic director organized the news conference Friday that drew a handful of media and a small crowd to the northeast Portland school’s gymnasium where Jones and former teammate Terrence Ross picked the Huskies among several college choices.
“Terrence is going to the University of Washington because that’s what I heard him verbally say,” Whitehurst said. “He said he wanted to go with his boy Terrence Ross and Terrence Ross is at Washington so I’m assuming that he’s going to do exactly what he said. Follow his boy and follow his decision.”
After the announcement, Jones’ family members said he spoke with Kentucky coach John Calipari, which appears to have cast some doubt in his decision.
Whitehurst learned Friday evening Jones never signed a binding national letter of intent with UW and discovered through reports the two-time Oregon 5A Player of the Year is possibly having second thoughts.
Whitehurst, who has known Jones for several years, said he’s surprised, but not shocked the Jefferson star may be wavering.
“He’s a young kid and kids make decisions that sometimes you wouldn’t believe,” Whitehurst said. “This is a major decision that an adult would sometimes be wavering on. This is like a career choice. So when adults make career choices, sometimes they second guess themselves.
“This is his first major decision in his life so I definitely can understand why he might be wavering when an adult might say you disappointed me. I can understand him wavering, but I still see him going to Washington.”
Calls to Jones’ parents were not immediately returned Saturday and a Washington spokesman said coach Lorenzo Romar will likely address the media Monday to discuss Ross and not Jones.
NCAA rules prohibit coaches from discussing a recruit that hasn’t signed a LOI.
Internet and radio reports in Kentucky suggest the Wildcats are back in contention for Jones, a McDonald’s All-American forward rated No. 9 in the nation by ESPNU.
Whitehurst refuses to read too much into the speculation. He also said the school isn’t planning another news conference for Jones.
“We’re just going to keep it the way it is,” Whitehurst said. “He’s going to Washington. We’re not going to redo this.”
Mad cause the guy prob
gonna leave home
I remember when this site used to be great… I also remember when Austin didn’t write every article…. and I remember hoopstv… sad.
I disagree with Austin, they are not kids anymore. Blue-chip players these days are far more mature than in the past. They have been staying in hotels, traveling by themselves since they were young teenagers and know what this “game” is about. And let’s be honest, he created the feeding frenzy himself by waiting so damn long to commit. He hasn’t signed an LOI, so what’s the problem? Doesn’t mean much for Kentucky with the class they have coming in, but it’s BIIIIIG for UW…
I’m not sure why UK fans are throwing up the smokescreen all over the internet, but Coach Cal called Jones. What’s the big deal?
Did Calipari break a rule? No. Is he unethical? Well, yes, but that isn’t exactly news. Regardless of who initiated the call if the quote of what was said is accurate then Calipari is a douche. If he’s that much of a bully at this point in the process do I want to sign up for a year with him? No freaking way. I hope Jones is happy wherever he decides to go. I also hope that isn’t Kentucky because I don’t like the thought of such behavior being rewarded with the recruiting win.
@Birdy — You’re right, they are more mature than in the past, and they’re probably more mature than other 17 and 18-year-olds. But they’re still kids making a big decision. I don’t care how much you’ve been through, teenage hormones and teenage anxiety is still the same. It’s wired into you as a teenager.
And as far as Jones “waiting so damn long to commit,” he should be allowed to do that. Again, he’s a kid picking a college. My cousin is a senior in high school and he just decided on his college a couple weeks ago. Some of his friends still haven’t picked a school. It’s perfectly normal, only my cousin and his friends aren’t All-American athletes, so nobody is putting pressure on them to commit.
Let’s face it, fans of college programs only care about these kids because of what they can do for the program. Fans feel like they’re owed early commitments so they can see what their roster looks like, even though millions of “regular” students are given freedom to take their time to commit.
Jones’ own family has said that he called coach Cal to explain his choice of schools.
Jones called Coach Cal but only after Cal texted him “call me”.