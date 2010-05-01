Did John Calipari cross the line?

On Friday, Jefferson High School (Portland, Ore.) teammates Terrence Jones and Terrence Ross, both seniors, held a joint press conference to announce their college decision.

Ross, a 6-6 wing who had originally committed to Maryland while he was playing at Montrose Christian (Rockville, Md.), had since de-committed and yesterday chose Washington. Jones, a 6-9 All-American who can play anything from two-guard to power forward, also chose Washington.

However, while Ross signed his letter of intent on the spot following his announcement, Jones didn’t sign his LOI and to many observers seemed unsure of his decision. And then, according to Seattle Times UW reporter Percy Allen, Jones got a call from Kentucky coach John Calipari. Following a 15-minute conversation, Jones — whose final schools included UW, Kentucky, Kansas, UCLA and Oregon — “seemed pained.”

Jones told Allen, “You hurt thousands of people just as much as you make people happy.” After taking Friday night to sleep on it, there’s still no word of any change in Jones’ pans. But by all accounts it’s only down to UW and Kentucky.

Do you think it was inappropriate for Calipari to call Jones right after such a big decision? If Jones wanted to talk to Calipari or any other coach of a school he didn’t pick, shouldn’t those coaches have let Jones call them?

Not to pile on the much-criticized Calipari, but that move just didn’t seem right to me. As talented as these players are, they’re still just kids — many of whom see this as the biggest decision they’ve ever made in their lives. For months and often years they’ve been hounded by coaches, fans and media about their decision, so after they make it, I say let them have that moment to relax. All that a disappointed and rejected coach is going to do by talking to the kid right after is make him second-guess his decision. Which is probably exactly what Calipari knew he was doing.

UPDATE: In a follow-up blog posting earlier today, Allen wrote: “I erred in the previous post when I wrote Calipari called Jones. I don’t know who called whom. I know Jones was on the cellphone for a long time and a Jones family member told me he was talking to Calipari.”

