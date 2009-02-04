Did San Antonio do the fans a disservice last night?

Here’s how I ended up with 22 e-mails titled “Re: This is Bullshit” in my inbox last night…
Sometime before Tuesday’s Spurs/Nuggets game, “The Jed” sent out a news item to the rest of the Dime crew about Gregg Popovich giving Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili the night off. (Manu reportedly had a bruised hip, but he looked fine scoring 32 points in 34 minutes of Monday’s game in Oakland.)
Jed’s take on it: “Honestly, the league should fine the Spurs for this. I know they can’t and I get why they did it, but people pay a lot of money to go to an NBA game (ESPECIALLY with the economy the way it is), and you get to the game and the Spurs rest their three best players? That stinks. I think it’s fine to rest a guy for a day or two, but to do their three best players for the same game blows.”
Dime’s Pat Cassidy later added: “Watching the Spurs might be the equivalent of watching paint dry, but that’s still not right. There are probably lots of kids in Denver who for whatever reason love Tim Duncan and Tony Parker and their parents swallowed the $500 or so it costs to take a family to an NBA game and when they get there, Popovich decides he’s sitting all of his stars? Not cool. The NBA is an entertainment product. People pay exorbitant amounts of money to watch that product. Unless those guys are physically unable to perform, they have to play.”
Apparently I was the only one who didn’t seem to have a problem with Pop’s move. To be real, I think it’s just another case of Spurs-induced haterism, and if this was any other team, nobody would have made an issue of it. Here’s how I see it: When you buy a ticket you’re paying to see two teams, and while you obviously prefer to see the best talent, you’re not guaranteed to see certain players. No one seems to have a problem with Major League Baseball teams routinely giving stars nights off. In the NBA, no one complains when Phoenix gives Shaq a night off. I’m sure Rockets fans wouldn’t mind if T-Mac and Yao were given some nights off. And from what I recall, the Wizards occasionally rested Michael Jordan (or at least they wanted to, and Mike wouldn’t let them). Think about what the Spurs are looking at: Duncan is 32 years old, he’s got a ton of mileage on him, and before last night he’d played every single game this season while covering for Parker and Manu’s injuries. In fact, TD’s 35-plus minutes a night is the most he’s played since the ’03-04 season. Why wouldn’t you give him a night off here and there? The West is close, but you don’t win any awards for playing all 82 games.
The argument went on like that all night. After a while, we decided to take it to DimeMag.com and get the readers’ opinion.
Do you think the Spurs did the fans a disservice by sitting Duncan, Parker and Ginobili last night?
Hell no they didn’t. It’s all in the master plan.
Look at all of the stories recapping that game last night. It was all about how Denver almost blew it against the Spurs bench….classic head game. And not surprising considering Denver seems to meet up with SA in the playoffs alot.
Not only that, Pop just said to the rest of the league…look, I just rested my big 3 and took an L. Which means that I’m not too worried about the stretch run…because we all know what happens in that stretch run.
SA has a big game with Boston on Sun. Then a pretty easy road schedule. They could possibly be in the midst of a 3 game W streak before the break, and finish the month on a 6 game streak.
It’s Pop’s choice to sit his stars. And I see what he’s doing. Teams do it all the time around the last few games of the season. Why is it any different now???
I get resting Manu. But if Duncan is playing too many minutes, then the answer is to play him few minutes.
But Parker? Isn’t he like 25 years old? Hasn’t he had enough time off this year?
There’s not caring what fans think when it comes to roster moves and play calling and that’s expected (fans are idiots), but if the Spurs wanted to do this they should have just forfeited the game and given back peoples money.
Haha…I was so excited to see PHX@DET back when Detroit was the champs and PHX was in year 1 of the D’Antoni revolution (Nash’s first MVP).
I get there and find out that Nash didn’t play. And the game was a blowout. I didn’t demand a refund there. Am I justified to?
CD/DNP was the case that they gave me.
we better get rangerjohn’s take on this…
where you at, man?
they did a disservice to all the people who took them getting 6 and a half points!!!!
How many Spurs fans live in Denver? Glad I didn’t waste time recoding this game
“ESPECIALLY with the economy the way it is”
Is this the go to excuse now (economy is bad)? Really, the economy is so bad that I deserve top billing for these NBA tickets I just purchased. Really?
oh im here
IMO pop did exactly what THE FANS wanted. sure i would like to watch those guys play BUT i would rather see them rested and ready for the big show. if missing a game in denver is what it calls for to get some rest to make a run and work towards a title or a long playoff run then so be it. myself as a FAN of the spurs dont have a problem. i mean how many spurs fans are there REALLY in denver? all we hear is how people hate watching them then they bitch because they dont play? all this hate on tony and tim and manu is just that HATE.
the fans in denver would have liked to see them play im sure BUT that game would not have even been close, the spurs would have destoyed the nugs from what i saw last night so the fans at the game would have left before the end anyway, and would have bitched about how the spurs big 3 beat their ass. its a lose lose if your a spurs fan in that case. pop knows this and he did what is best for the team and for his teams fans!
Considering they got voted in for fan night on NBA TV – that blows I would guess, Ahmad and the guys were kind of talking about that
But I completely understand wanting to rest those 3 guys, its looking like San Antonio will be the ones to challenge LA down the stretch, Denver might have something for them as well,
But on a personal note I know how frustrating it is to shell out good jack to go see your fave player only to see him on the pine rocking a suit
As a huge spurs/tim duncan fan, I admit I’d be disappointed; in fact, I live in DC and thought about not buying good seats because they’re going to piece the Wizards. Regardless, I’ll still go.
In any event, that’s only part of the reason they play the game. The real reason is to win a championship and Popp thought this would be in the best interest in doing so, and I tend to agree. It’s like a mom complaining when her senior son doesn’t play in the varsity soccer game. Sure, she’s paid a lot of money and invested a lot of her time going to games, practices, etc, but that’s just not what it’s all about.
I don’t anyone thinks it’s a bad thing to occasionally rest a player. That’s not the point of the argument. The point is that he rested all three on the same night which is just inexcusable. Fans in Denver bought those tickets to see one of the best teams in the NBA – not Matt Bonner.
– PC
Nothing wrong with resting your players, but to rest your “big 3” all at once, when they’re healthy, is a bit of an eff you to the fans. Imagine buying tickets to see and finding out when you get there that the lead singer, lead guitar and drummer have all been replaced for the night. I do understand that analogies not perfect (the bands end goal isn’t to win a championship) but, as Pat put it, the NBA is an entertainment product and when teams purposefully don’t put their best product on the floor it sends a message that they don’t appreciate their fans. Smart coaching move…maybe. Bad business move…definitely. It probably won’t hurt San Antonio’s business too much since they have a fairly rabid fan-base but if a team like Memphis, Philly, Atlanta or Charlotte tried this it would probably hurt their already low attendance numbers.
@ 12
But when fans wanna see Shaq, it’s hit or miss, game by game.
Where’s the outrage?
@ fallinup
It’s not the same thing.
a) The Suns have made it known that he’s basically a game-by-game decision and that he will rarely play in back-to-back games. Your not shocked if you show up to the arena and he isn’t playing.
b) Last night’s game is the equivalent of getting to your seat and then finding out that Shaq, Steve Nash AND Amare are all out for no reason.
— PC
there’s 182 games in baseball season. teams play 4 games in 5 days against the same team, besides
BASEBALL TICKETS ARE CHEAPER!!!
ranger jack say:
“the fans in denver would have liked to see them play im sure BUT that game would not have even been close, the spurs would have destoyed the nugs from what i saw last night”
you dont fucking know that. bring your real squad, win a game, and then talk shit. Den just took the season series from SA last night (2-1, first time since 87-88) and the standings are awfully close between those two teams. that tie breaker could be factor.
Keep sleeping on the nuggets. Keep it up. I’m hoping we see SA in the playoff sooooo badly. Nobody deserves a beating like those cocky pricks (especially Pop) and the nuggs are the perfect team to administer said beating. The spurs can be had this year, regardless of how delusional they are too it. But keep sleeping on the nuggs.
You stay cocky, San Antonio.
@ mules
I’ve seen wu-tang three times and not once has method man shown up. gza didn’t show up twice either. its bullship.
@15
That’s done all of the time around the end of the season. Whole starting lineups get benched on a whim. Why should teams play their starters when they have a spot clenched and are trying to save for the playoffs.
SA does it 4 days before a big game in Boston. And they did the fans a disservice? It’s the coach’s decision. And you run the risk of that happening to you with every ticket you purchase.
Nah I can’t go with that. Ok if you rest TD one night and Parker the next and Manu another night, I can understand. But all of your stars in one night? That’s not cool. Why not just cancel the game then? Just forfeit the game then, because you’re obviously not really trying to win it. With the other examples that’s an example of one star getting rest. But resting your top 3 stars? I can’t see how that’s being competitive, and yes you are ripping off the fans, might as well cancel the game and let the fans get their money back. The fans are paying to at least see a comptetitive game, you base the price of tickets on the talent you have available and then don’t play them? It’s not being competitive and tt’s a rip off.
Now on the coaching side it’s an ingenious move for an older team that has logged a lot of minutes this season.
@ fallinup
For your first point, yes teams do it right before the playoffs when squads have things wrapped up – and that’s understood by everybody, teams and fans alike. This happened on Feb. 3rd, with a built-in break in AS Weekend right around the corner!
As for the second point, yes, it is ultimately the coach’s decision. But that coach and franchise also has some kind of obligation to the fans don’t they? Unless it’s an extreme circumstance, find some way to limit their minutes, cancel practice, etc.
It’s just not right.
Whoa, whoa, whoa.
Whoa.
People now wanna watch the Spurs play ball? Kinda funny y’all finally realize what the League has in the Spurs once it’s gone.
I’d be ticked if I showed up to that game but the Spurs don’t play for the regular season. Plus who cares about Nuggets fans or any other city’s fans. Only home-team fans would have a right to complain if they did it at home.
I seriously doubt this would even be an issue if this was any other team than the Spurs. Pop does this all of the time. He makes decisions that is best for his team, not the fans, not the business, not the TV. Which is why a lot of folks don’t like those boring, cheating, whining spurs.
But in the end. They are always there. Pissing you off with every little thing they do or don’t do.
@20
You said it best. You justified why it was a shit move from an “entertainment” stand point. Then totally justified why it was an “ingenious” move from a coaching stand point.
And low and behold. Pop is a COACH. It was a coaching decision. Reading anything else into it will do nothing but make your head hurt trying to figure him out. LOL
last i checked CALVIN san antonio beat the nugs by 17 with a full rotation this season, and we ALMOST won last night with none of our main players except mason and bonner. and you really think your nuggets are better? the 2 wins over the spurs COMBINED is only 1 point more then the one win over the nuggets AND the 2 wins the nuggets have consisted of no tony parker OR manu ginobili and yet you are so confident? damn the spurs owne the nuggets worse then they do the suns. my prediction will be the same as the last 3 times we met in the playoffs, the spurs let you guys slide in with 1 win then sweep you out the door on the next 4, just like old times.
dime, yes teams do it at the end before playoff,s i seam to remember pop doing something similar last season right before the playoffs, when the standings where so close from 1-9 or 10 so dont give me the “things are pretty locked up” or what ever.
if the spurs didnt have 4 days off before the celtics then pop might have rested one at a time or even 2 but he wanted 5 days off for his guys, remember they are starting a stretch of 12 games with only 3 at home. 3 home games in the month, just the travel alone is hard. not to mention they played over time late against the warriors then had to fly right out to denver, then all over the east coast including canada. its not easy, rest rest rest is the name of the game. prep for the stretch. FUCK DENVER, while i love to visit, love the mountains, love hitting the national parks, fuck their fans lmao.
flame away
@rangerjack
If you think the nuggs team you’ll see in the playoff this year is the same one you’ve seen in the past, than I’m stoked. And I really hope SA views it the same way you do and makes their game plan accordingly. You speak in such absolutes, jack. But the fact remains, the nuggs are just ONE game behind you in the standings and we just took the season series from you (2-1, first time since 87-88). So stay cocky, keep bringing your excuses and bullshit stats, and we’ll see your sleepy spurs in the playoffs, jack.
i actually enjoyed watching that game. pop is arguably the best coach in the league. nice game for real basketball fans to watch.
Hahahahahahahahahaha Denver is nothing. I want to see them in the playoffs more than you want to see us, I guarantee it.
As a Spurs fan here’s the list of desirable first round matchups:
Suns
Nuggets
Jazz
Rockets
As for season series, I believe the Cavs took the season series from us in 07. Then we met them in the Finals.
man i was just looking at denvers schedule for the rest of the season, do they have the weakest schedule in the league or what? they have only 17 more games against good teams, that 2 1/2 months. but then i expect they will go 17-18 over the end of the season putting them at 49-33.
I think that, while $500 for a family outing to go to the game probably gives you the right to be pissed when none of the opposing teams stars are playing, most families would probably sacrifice not seeing Tim Duncans beautifully technical (but hardly exhilirating) game if Denver could get the W.
Because if the Spurs big 3 were playing there would be a few tearful kids leaving the arena still feeling the sting of their team getting 20-peiced.. This one can be looked at it both a positive and negative way.
while I think rangerjohn is a little blind like always, I also think this would be a non issue if it wasn’t the spurs.
pop did the right thing to rest our guys. you gotta do it every now and then. and I’m glad the nuggets liked that one win.
@rangerjack
What about the Spurs fans living in Denver? As a NJ native now living in Boston, 9 out of 10 times I get to see my teams play (Nets, Jets, Yankees) it’s when they’re on the road. I take enough shit wearing my teams hat/jersey/whatever at those games, I don’t need to get to my seats only to realize that my squad decided that particular game wasn’t important. I may understand it from a long-run, coaching strategy perspective, but I’d be pretty steamed watching my best players sitting on the bench when the game is on the line. There are plenty of transplants in Colorado too.
@ fallinup
Regarding sitting players right before the playoffs. That is why you can usually find cheaper tickets for the last week or 2 of the regular season. I know a lot of Celtics fans up here and I not one who would pay full price for a ticket near the end of the season. One of my best friends has Patriots season tickets and he has always sold week 17.
I can’t be too mad though…my fantasy squad’s going up against Timmy and Manu this week.
I said it before Spurs fans and i will say it again..
You guys better hope you dont see Denver in the playoffs because i smell revenge.. Denver matches up great against SA..
@ ian
I don’t think it would be a whole lot different if a team other than the Spurs did it. True, San Antonio seems to bring out the worst in a lot of people, so the anger is definitely elevated. I’m pretty sure though if the Suns simultaneously sat Nash, Amare and Shaq, or the Celtics intentionally sat Paul, KG and Ray, or the Magic sat Dwight, Rashard and Jameer all at once for no reason and with no warning, people would justifiably be pissed.
– PC
Can anyone justify why this is such a BAAAAAAD decision from a BASKETBALL standpoint.
Not a ticket sales stand point, not an entertainment standpoint, not a I have to feed my kids with what little money I have so I deserve to get the best out of these tickets I just PURCHASED standpoint.
CD/DNP – Happens all the damn time. Pop goes the extreme and does it to his 3 best players at a time that is “not usual” and it’s BAAAAAAAAD.
C’mon. Really?
Damn, I bet Pop was going up against Parker in his roto too… and you know he just reactivated Melo for his squad.
@fallinup
I don’t think anyone’s arguing that it’s bad from a BASKETBALL standpoint…it’s bad from a BUSINESS standpoint and the NBA is most definitely a business.
Buy Playoff tickets and Manu, Tony, and Duncan won’t be resting.
@ mules
I guess it comes down to that then huh. I for one, would rather sit my guys…and risk one L then sit a guy here, a guy there, and a guy there, and risk 3 L’s.
But it’s a business. Fuck L’s and W’s…its a bidness!
moles
ok so there are a 10,000 transplanted spurs fans in denver at the game last night? man maybe 50, and all i keep hearing is people who favor OTHER TEAMS bitching. not a single spurs fan has bitched about it yet. bottom line this entire htread is nothing but hate for the spurs.
and lakeshow, yeah you said it alright, but hten we laughed at you then just like we are now. i dont know where everyone has it in their head that the nuggets can beat the spurs, i mean damn they won 2 of 3 and the 2 they won had no tony and no manu, while the one they lost they lost big to tony just back from ankle, manu just back from ankle and not even 75%. and you guys say WE are the over confident ones?
(i expect snoopy i mean calvin will come in now saying he was a spurs fan at the game and is pissed)
I have bench seats when the Raptors play the Spurs next week. If the big 3 don’t play I’m gonna start a riot.
people say its a slap to the nuggets, I say its also a slap to the lakers as in wiht bynum down, we can def cruise ow…boys..take a seat and relax..no worries now.
Your team is the Raptors, that’s reason enough to start a riot.
If I–a Spurs fan–lived in Denver and went I would be a little disappointed. But this team has been good to me for 20 years, I’m not crying about shit. Pops knows what he’s doing, whether it’s just resting, or telling the other teams the Spurs don’t care about regular season.
Nuggets fans asking for the Spurs: Please.
That wasn’r an eff you to the fans, it was an eff you to the league schedulers for putting them in Denver after playing a late game in Oakland the night before.
They went to OT in Oakland, too. Also they’re in the midst of an 8-game road trip. Better to get some rest and try to win the next 6 games.
Pop can do whatever the hell he wants. It’s not like he rested them in San Antonio or something; that would be an eff you.
These guys are entertainers. Just like actors or singers or even professional wrestlers, they are paid to put on a show for the fans. Without the fans, there is no league. If you bought concert tickets and the stars got replaced by some local bar band at the last second, you’d want your money back or be mad at the venue for not announcing the change in advance. If you sign up for a basketball clinic from Michael Jordan and instead get one by Brian Scalabrine, you’d want your money back. It’s the same thing, the fans didn’t get what they paid for.
From a basketball perspective, the move is obviously fine. I mean, if the Spurs want to lose to a team in their own conference that they should beat that is. That’s Pop’s prerogative. he has a long term plan.
That being said – the NBA is about putting on a good show for the fans. It’s in the sports and ENTERTAINMENT business and the League has a responsibility to the fans that they’ll put their best foot forward to make sure the product is as good as it can be. And last night, it wasn’t.
@prof tx…If i went to a camp expectin MJ and got brian scal? Someone might get punched and TAKE my money back