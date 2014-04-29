Diddy Throws Hat In The Ring As Possible Clippers Owner

04.29.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Donald Sterling has been banned from the NBA for life. NBA players and most NBA observers responded positively to the penalty, but now the question turns towards removing Sterling from his place as owner. While a legal battle looms, Sean “Diddy” Combs announced his candidacy for ownership in a hashtag on Twitter today.

While we commend Diddy for making the offer (good luck wresting them away from Sterling’s cold, dead fingers), we still think Magic is the perfect candidate, even if he doesn’t.

What do you think of Diddy as Clippers owner?

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Twitter
