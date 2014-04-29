Diddy Throws Hat In The Ring As Possible Clippers Owner

Donald Sterling has been banned from the NBA for life. NBA players and most NBA observers responded positively to the penalty, but now the question turns towards removing Sterling from his place as owner. While a legal battle looms, Sean “Diddy” Combs announced his candidacy for ownership in a hashtag on Twitter today.

I will always be a Knicks fan, but I am a business man. #DiddyBuyTheClippers #NameYourPrice — Diddy (@iamdiddy) April 29, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

While we commend Diddy for making the offer (good luck wresting them away from Sterling’s cold, dead fingers), we still think Magic is the perfect candidate, even if he doesn’t.

Seriously….I applaud Commissioner Silver and the @NBA for quick and decisive action. #BiggerThanBasketball — Diddy (@iamdiddy) April 29, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

What do you think of Diddy as Clippers owner?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.