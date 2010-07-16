Diesel may be Dirty South-bound; Penny wants back in the League

For his sake, considering he was a No. 2 overall pick ahead of Deron Williams and Chris Paul, hopefully the highlight of Marvin Williams‘ career isn’t going to be that he was once traded for Shaq. As we posted this edition of Smack, reports were conflicting over whether the Hawks and Cavs are actually close to completing a sign-and-trade sending Marv to Cleveland for the Diesel; some said it was close to finished, while others said it’s not that close. If we’re the Hawks, though, we’re making the move. With a true center like Shaq, ATL can play a lineup with Al Horford at the four and Josh Smith at the three, which might have prevented them from getting ate up like baby shrimp by Dwight Howard in the conference semis … The biggest deal that actually got done Thursday was the Rockets re-upping with Luis Scola for five years at $47 million. Scola’s name hasn’t been mentioned much this summer, but likely because you had to assume Houston would match any reasonable offer for the restricted free agent. With Yao‘s health situation, Scola is just too important to what the Rockets do … The Magic will reportedly match Chicago’s 3-year, $19 million offer sheet for J.J. Redick. Gotta admit, we were excited at the possibility of J.J. and Kyle Korver being on the same team and re-enacting the Sidney Deane vs. Billy Hoyle shootout in practice (“We goin’ Sizzler!”), but Orlando needs depth at two-guard and a shooter off the bench … It seemed like forever in the making, but Mike Miller is officially with the Heat. It’s kind of crazy that between the Wizards’ two small forwards from last season, Miller was the one every contender wanted and Josh Howard is almost an afterthought. The Bulls, Celtics and Knicks are said to be interested in Howard, but he’s taking a big pay cut … Meanwhile, guess who wants to come out of retirement and play for the Heat? PENNY HARDAWAY. No joke. He’s 39 years old, but word on the street is he’s been doing work in rec leagues in the Miami area. Seeing an old warrior deuce on his legacy can be depressing, but we’re all for Penny giving it another try. He’s the man … Being introduced by the Utah Jazz in a press conference, Al Jefferson said, “I think the basketball gods were thinking about me.” Do the basketball gods even know there’s a team in Minnesota? … Somebody’s gods were smiling on Delonte West, who avoided jail time after plea-bargaining out of his weapons charges yesterday. Delonte will have to undergo psychological counseling, do community service and wear a electronic monitor for a little bit, but at least he won’t have to worry about commissary and making collect calls. In other words, classic case of celebrity justice. If one of us regular folk got caught riding with three guns like El Mariachi, we’d be doing quarterback numbers (7, 12, 18) in the pen and wouldn’t have been allowed to play a whole NBA season first … The other day we told you about the woman in Akron, Ohio, who bought a LeBron pendant/chain for $5 at a yard sale and later found out it was really worth $10,000. Cute story, right? Now it’s gotten ugly. Apparently one of LeBron’s partners at LRMR caught wind of the story after it became national news, and said the pendant belonged to him and was stolen years ago. According to an Ohio newspaper, the woman who had the pendant, Vaneisha Robinson, was contacted and asked to come to the home of LeBron’s partner, where she was told LeBron would be there to make her an offer for the pendant. But when Robinson got there, there was no LeBron, and “about eight or nine other people” basically strong-armed her into giving up the pendant. Police were called, and an investigation is underway. Even though LeBron isn’t involved in this at all, you know some people are still gonna let it reflect negatively on their opinion of him, which sucks for LeBron. And if you’re boys with LeBron like that, why are you trippin’ like that over $10,000? You probably save that much every year just hanging around ‘Bron and letting him pay for stuff … We’re out like Lil’ Penny …