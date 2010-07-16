Diesel may be Dirty South-bound; Penny wants back in the League

For his sake, considering he was a No. 2 overall pick ahead of Deron Williams and Chris Paul, hopefully the highlight of Marvin Williams‘ career isn’t going to be that he was once traded for Shaq. As we posted this edition of Smack, reports were conflicting over whether the Hawks and Cavs are actually close to completing a sign-and-trade sending Marv to Cleveland for the Diesel; some said it was close to finished, while others said it’s not that close. If we’re the Hawks, though, we’re making the move. With a true center like Shaq, ATL can play a lineup with Al Horford at the four and Josh Smith at the three, which might have prevented them from getting ate up like baby shrimp by Dwight Howard in the conference semis … The biggest deal that actually got done Thursday was the Rockets re-upping with Luis Scola for five years at $47 million. Scola’s name hasn’t been mentioned much this summer, but likely because you had to assume Houston would match any reasonable offer for the restricted free agent. With Yao‘s health situation, Scola is just too important to what the Rockets do … The Magic will reportedly match Chicago’s 3-year, $19 million offer sheet for J.J. Redick. Gotta admit, we were excited at the possibility of J.J. and Kyle Korver being on the same team and re-enacting the Sidney Deane vs. Billy Hoyle shootout in practice (“We goin’ Sizzler!”), but Orlando needs depth at two-guard and a shooter off the bench … It seemed like forever in the making, but Mike Miller is officially with the Heat. It’s kind of crazy that between the Wizards’ two small forwards from last season, Miller was the one every contender wanted and Josh Howard is almost an afterthought. The Bulls, Celtics and Knicks are said to be interested in Howard, but he’s taking a big pay cut … Meanwhile, guess who wants to come out of retirement and play for the Heat? PENNY HARDAWAY. No joke. He’s 39 years old, but word on the street is he’s been doing work in rec leagues in the Miami area. Seeing an old warrior deuce on his legacy can be depressing, but we’re all for Penny giving it another try. He’s the man … Being introduced by the Utah Jazz in a press conference, Al Jefferson said, “I think the basketball gods were thinking about me.” Do the basketball gods even know there’s a team in Minnesota? … Somebody’s gods were smiling on Delonte West, who avoided jail time after plea-bargaining out of his weapons charges yesterday. Delonte will have to undergo psychological counseling, do community service and wear a electronic monitor for a little bit, but at least he won’t have to worry about commissary and making collect calls. In other words, classic case of celebrity justice. If one of us regular folk got caught riding with three guns like El Mariachi, we’d be doing quarterback numbers (7, 12, 18) in the pen and wouldn’t have been allowed to play a whole NBA season first … The other day we told you about the woman in Akron, Ohio, who bought a LeBron pendant/chain for $5 at a yard sale and later found out it was really worth $10,000. Cute story, right? Now it’s gotten ugly. Apparently one of LeBron’s partners at LRMR caught wind of the story after it became national news, and said the pendant belonged to him and was stolen years ago. According to an Ohio newspaper, the woman who had the pendant, Vaneisha Robinson, was contacted and asked to come to the home of LeBron’s partner, where she was told LeBron would be there to make her an offer for the pendant. But when Robinson got there, there was no LeBron, and “about eight or nine other people” basically strong-armed her into giving up the pendant. Police were called, and an investigation is underway. Even though LeBron isn’t involved in this at all, you know some people are still gonna let it reflect negatively on their opinion of him, which sucks for LeBron. And if you’re boys with LeBron like that, why are you trippin’ like that over $10,000? You probably save that much every year just hanging around ‘Bron and letting him pay for stuff … We’re out like Lil’ Penny …
Bring back Penny!
He deserves to win that chip.
Shiit even Penny is trying to ring chase with Miami. Whats next, Sir Charles trying to man the post for Miami?
Shaq for Mavin is a pretty solid trade for both sides. Cavs get a player (FINALLY) who is actually pretty solid, can shoot and is athletic. Atlanta get a legit big man (who is waaaay over the hill) but nevertheless let Al and J-Smoove play their natural positions.
Delonte not getting jail time is almost as bad as Jigga not getting time for SHANKING a mofo. Celebrity status can either be the best (Delonte) or worst (Lindsay Lohan) thing that ever happened to you.
Btw, If Al Jefferson is Big Al, does that make Horford Medium AL and Harrington Small Al?
Scola pulling less than 10 million a year, when Milic is getting more than HALF of that! Gay, Joe Johnson and Lee are getting much more than him smh.
J-Ho and T-Mac (even AI) need to swallow their pride, take a pay cut and go FULL on ring hunting. They aint getting any younger and this may be their last chance to win one.
wtf really dime it was cater who made his mom call this girl n then bullied her … why o why do u u guys cover for lebron dam u guys need to stop riding lebrons junk…yes poor lebron
Haha! Of course that pendant was stolen! I know I wouldn’t wanna be making a lot of noise if that happened to fall into my lap.. she should’ve seen that coming.
And is there any picture of Delonte with the guitar case, leather trench coat, and bike? He should copy write that like the Jordan logo.
and if it was really stolen where is the police report… just saying if they went through all this trouble to get it back the should of made simple police report years ago right ???
Kobe is LeBron Daddy. Delonte West is Lebron Step-Father.
Can you please annoint “Taking my talents to South Beach” as the new euphemism for masturbation?
Vaneisha Robinson – Throw the pendant into the Cleveland’s Cuyahoga River!
If Miami doesnt win a championship within the next 2-3 years, Spoelstra will be fired. GUARANTEED. Regardless of who’s on the roster
@ Gunner J.
Your giving him 2 years? Come on son you really think Riley isn’t gonna jump at the chance of padding his ring collection as a head coach? I give Spoelstra 4 months before he “steps down” as head coach of the Heat.
“It’s so pretty!”
there are no basketball gods, there is only one God
Fuck, if that story about the pendant is true, then Lebron really has to find some positive people to surround himself with. First the ESPN special, then this? What a shame.
It would be great to see Penny end his career as a champion. He was one of the greatest talents I ever seen.
Just not with the Heat…
@spit hot fiyah – it depends on who you ask and what their beliefs are. jerkoff
I thought Penny got fat and they were calling him Two Cents
@ piss hot fiyah
Shut up with that shit. Not here. Idiot
The Heat should sign Penny. It would bring a feel good story to the team people will love to hate. Even people who want them to lose (like me) will cheer for Penny (like me). It definitely would be a great PR move for them.
Wow, I didn’t know so many people believed in actual basketball gods! LOL y’all got offended over that?
That lady with the pendant was stupid for multiple reasons. One, she gave public statements about something valuable she owned. Two, she let ‘Bron’s “friends” know that she STILL had it (shoulda been like “nope, sorry, sold it, goodbye, click”) and three, she WENT TO MEET THEM. She deserved to have that joint snatched away.
@shit hot fiyah
Take that shit somewhere else.
I would love to see Penny suit up and compete. He probably still has some game left, too.
Kinda shitty about the pendant thing. If it is true, it’s probably someone who used to be on LBJ’s camp but isn’t anymore. Otherwise, why the hell would they care about a $10k pendant? Sentimental value? If the police find truth to her accusations, LBJ should step in either way and make it right. It’d be a good PR move and really the right thing to do.
damn yo..
Anfernee Hardaway is 39 years OLD?
THIRTY NINE?!!?
scola screwed the rockets, he is in no way a near 10 mil a yr player. between lowry and scola getting paid to much morey is looking like an idiot.
Well written Dime today, except for the your/you’re mistake in the third to last line.
Free Penny!!!
Did DIME just fix it JT, cause it looks correct now. you’re – you are
If you are boys with Lebron…
rangerjohn gtfoh if u think scola is not worth tht. dude is a “glue” guy, is efficent and is a double double machine-any championship contender would love this dude on their squad-any only reason he didnt make headlines was bcuz morey flat out told dudes he was matching any offers for them.
and thts a damn shame about tht pendant…she should have just pawned tht and been done with it.
nah scola may be a glue guy but he isnt a 10 mil a yr guy. dont get me wrong he is a good player, very nice but he isnt a 10 mil guy, 8 mil maybe but 10 no way. just like the crazy numbers the rockets paid for their BACKUP pg in lowry. he is not a 6 mil guy. thats 16 mil for 2 role players at best. put it this way, manu was/is a much better all around player, and more of a go to guy and he was barely making that kind of money in his last contract. i think the spurs over paid manu on this contract but not by a lot. to be honest im not real impressed with morey even though he gets high praise. i mean he traded landry and mcgrady for martin who is just as injury prone or more so then mcgrady. landry was their glue guy even more then scola. they might have been better served letting tracys contract go away then to take on what they got.
Lebron’s peeps if those were actually his peeps should have let it ride, but that chick was dumb for going into something like that alone. If Lebron catches wind of this he should do something nice for the chick just to help his image.
Shaq is washed up, at this point I can’t understand why any team would think it’s a good idea to have Shaq on the roster especially if he’s going to be the starting center, you know he’s only going to play 50 games at the most and he’s only going to give you 20 quality minutes every five or six games.
@Rangerjohn – they mayve overpaid for him, but IF Yao can stay healthy (huuuuuge if, I know,) I like them as the 2nd best team in the West. They’ve got 2 quality PGs, Kmart’ll get you 20 per, Ariza and Skinrows Battier will lock you down, Yao’s the interior scorer and Scola’s got great game too. Throw in Chuck Hayes, Chase’s J, and Patterson and that squad’s legit man. I’m telling you, if Yao can stay upright, that team will be a problem this year.
This season, the 3rd year NBA pro, hailing from south of the Equator made his stamp and put up…
16pts, 9reb, 2assists, +18.78 efficiency, 52% FG
And oh yeah, the last two years he STARTED ALL 164 REGULAR SEASON GAMES. Plus, when they get in, he’s a bonafide playoff performer. So basically he earned his new deal.
LUIS SCOLA THE $10 MILLION MAN
RANKED NUMBER 1 in…
FGs made this season
FG attempts this season
OFFENSIVE REBOUNDS — 175 OF THEM
DEFENSIVE REBOUNDS — 530 JOINTS
TOTAL REBOUNDS – DO THE MATH
POINTS — YUP, POINTS…THE THINGS YOU SCORE
DOUBLE-DOUBLES — GROWN MAN SH*T
TOTAL EFFICIENCY POINTS – KEEP THIS GUY ON THE FLOOR
LUIS SCOLA = DEFINITION OF PREMIUM INDUSTRIAL GRADE GLUE
Andy Varajeo, by comparison, is making $8.3 million a year. Remember the $50million/6year contract he signed.
Andy’s giving you a lot of the same stuff, hustle, energy, defense, grabbin’ boards…but as you see, the Rockets lean on Luis for all of this AND more!! He’s their starter and he’s thier post scorer…and judging by his rankings this season…
LUIS IS KINDA SORTA A BEAST
@spit hot fiya. There is NO real God, unless you been somewhere no living person on this earth has been, you, just like everyone else, are just picking a thousand+ year old story that appeals to you that was originally used to manipulate the masses and gain power waaay back in the day before people finally realized that that’s a bad idea and that, essentially, the moral of all of them is the same damn thing – be good to your fellow man – just told with different stories.
For the record, I think all the people were probably real, but were more MLK than Superman. That shit was just meant as an allegory for real life, not to be taken literally (some priests even say as much now.) IMO, aint no real guy pulling the strings, just a proverbial one there whose message is the same and good in all religions and spread across the world via many different formats.
Believe what you want; I don’t judge anyone that doesn’t try to push their shit on me. short of a few maniacal crackpots, all religions only do good, but to say there’s only one true God like you know is the height of arrogance.
/steps off soapbox, waits for the hate to start.
Rangerjohn–If you don’t agree with Scola’s contract then I think you’re a little delusional about how things work in the NBA. Shit, I think it’s a deal personally. Look at what all the worthless players have been getting this offseason. Scola is flat-out valuable and everyone in the Rockets organization knows it. That’s why they woulda matched offers from other teams. With him playing next to Yao, they’ve got a hell of a frontcourt.
i agree with you about landry tht move hurt-but morey is on his aladdin game the way he finds diamonds in the ruff. budinger, brooks, landry,scola-i trust this dude to find talent. but like i was sayin the other day other teams will pay these cats tht money so if the rox want to keep their players they hv to come out of pocket.
@celts fan-wow fam-tell us how u really feel. LOL. to each his own.
@swat – shit just annoys me. I’m all for any1 doing their thing. They all make you a better person. Just don’t push your beliefs on anyone else, especially in the completely tongue-in-cheek context of “the basketball Gods”
Lebron needs to stop hanging with these no life dudes in his inner circle and i see why Braylon Edwards whipped one of there a$$e$ last year because they probably think they are the sh!t. Im glad that Lebrons with DWade so that he can show him how to be a man and if 1 of those dudes come to Miami with that B.S. they are going to get that fire pulled out on them and not beat up like what Braylon Edwards did…
@Celts fan… #29
Kudos for typing that out.
I was with you until “short of a few maniacal crackpots, all religions only do good”. The intentions of all religions are good. Take a look at the wars around the world. What is behind a vast majority of them?
I can make a legit argument that religions are the backbone of the world’s major conflicts.
@34 – very, very possible…about the fire.
I’m not sure his friends don’t have a life.
They just so happened be living the good life since they were teens because their boy been getting “slurped” by the press. But ummm…
It’s goons in MIA.
His crew can’t expect big homie Bron to fight their fights. Or make some calls. Or get a ni**a banned and banished from the city. They’re SOFT.
They’ll mess around and get exiled down there.
You can smell ITCHBAY.
Them chains, them rings, them cars…better have them some bodyguards…ni**as will move on ’em. Little Haiti…Cuba…hungry ni**as period.
That’s how homegirl got that pendant in Cleveland. And they strong armed it back. But c’mom…
why and how did “Lebron’s pal” get strong armed in the 1st place???
@Jay – I agree completely. That’s what I meant.
Penny to the Heat
[diaryofamiseducatedblackman.com]
Dime
Alf’s persistance has convinced me, just give him a job already. Utah Jazz special correspondent.
@Alf
If they don’t give you a job by reason number 1, you should start posting your own Utah Jazz updates and summaries in the Smack comments until they do.
I said it yesterday on that crazy list that Scola is the best remaining FA out there. I think Ranger is just pissed his Spurs gave Scola to Houston for nothing. Relax u just got Splitter for a very, very good contract. He’s gonna be a huge steal for San An
BIG AL FINALLY LANDS ON A WINNER!!
AND I’M HAPPY FOR HIM!
JUST LIKE SOME Y’ALL WE’LL GET TO SEE CHRIS BOSH BE A BEAST FOR THE 1ST TIME (’cause all the Raps tv games came on at 11am on Sunday, lol)
…well you’ll get to see BIG AL and see those polished post moves we be talking about. We might not actually see him as much with the Jazz (west coast/small market? i dunno) but you’ll definitely hear more. Why? ‘Cause now he’ll produce for a WINNER and WINNERS make HEADLINES!
*peep my ‘basketball gods’ reference!!
February 9th, 2009 at 4:48 pm
BROGDEN says:
BIG AL was a SNUB.
He was the only LEGITIMATE candidate from a losing team. Not Granger, not Harris…HIM.
Blame it on marketability or whatever but BIG AL’s a joy to watch man. If you never seen a workhorse go to work and PRODUCE…Big Al’s your number 1 candidate.
The basketball gods were FROWNING when he wasn’t picked.
And they’re FROWNING now.
If you’s a basketball purist, you know for a fact BIG AL should’ve been in.
Disgusting.
Y’all gotta watch Big Al before you say ANYTHING.
So sad. Team sucked anyway.
Couple of things:
1) Penny and Shaq should re-unite…at a Miami Retirement Resort and re-live their Blue-Chip days.
2) I am a huge Rockets fan and I applaud them for going out and re-signing two key FA’s in Kyle Lowry and Luis Scola. However, with that being said, they were both paid above what they are actually worth. Before the hate comes in; let me explain:
True, both Lowry and Scola were instrumental to the Rockets success (or lack thereof) depending on how you look at the situation. The team was a .500 team that just missed the playoffs last season. A big part of that reason was the absence of Yao Ming. While I don’t disagree that Yao Ming could certainly help to shore up the interior on both the offensive and defensive side, I don’t believe that his presence will catapult the Rockets from a Lottery team to a top-4 team in the West as some have suggested above.
Let us be realistic here people (yes, I’m talking to all the Rockets fans here). Yao Ming is 30 years old and stands 7’6″. Big men of his skill-set are few and far between. However, if you were to take a look at the Giants that have preceded him in the past, you can note that many of them encountered steep declines after the age of 30. You can attribute that to the injuries (see Arvydas Sabonis, Bill Walton, etc.) as big men of Yao Ming’s stature simply weren’t meant to take the constant pounding that comes with the daily grind of the NBA (and for Yao Ming, the Chinese National team). While I don’t feel that Yao Ming is all the sudden going to dissapear off the face of the planet as far as his play is concerned; his potential has been maxed out and if anything, his injuries are and have started to take its toll on his game overall. In other words, Yao Ming’s game isn’t getting any better, and he sure as hell isn’t getting any faster, which brings me to my next point…
Take a look at the Rockets current roster. With players like Kyle Lowry, Aaron Brooks, Chase Budinger, Jermaine Taylor, etc, this team was made to do one thing: RUN. These guys were made to Run n’ Gun and it is EXACTLY the way Rick Adelman has orchestrated his offenses in the past. It’ll be interesting to see how Yao Ming fit into the system, but I’m almost inclined to say that well, he simply isn’t. Yao Ming was not made to play in the Run and Gun offense that the Rockets have taken up. The last time Yao Ming played, T-Mac was still running the show and the Rockets were playing a slow-the-pace, half-court offense that featured and in and out to and from Yao Ming to outside shooters. Simply put, I believe Yao Ming’s return will NOT have as large of an impact on the team as many people think. Do I think the Rockets will improve from last season’s record. Sure. But, I’m not expecting more than 5-7 more wins from the previous season.
3) Now onto the the contract issues at hand. As of now, the Rockets don’t have any sort of cap-space to pursue top-flight Free Agents. Unless a trade is coming, it will be extremely difficult for the Rockets to pull in key Free Agents in the near and forseeable future. By handing your backup PG (Kyle Lowry), $6M a year, the Rockets have essentially shot themselves in the foot when it comes to keeping Aaron Brooks at a good and reasonable price. Don’t get me wrong, Aaron Brooks is a talented player, but lets be honest here. He is a tweener shooting guard trapped in a midget’s body. He looks to shoot first before he looks to pass. It can be argued that Kyle is actually the more competent floor general when it comes to getting teammates invloved. I’m going to be brutally honest here. Aaron Brooks isn’t a $10M+ per year caliber player, which is what the Rockets will be forced to pay him after handing Lowry $6M+ and Scola a $9M+ pluss contract. Some people will say, look at his numbers. Well, I’m looking at them and here is how I see it:
Good (inflated-no Yao Ming)) numbers on a Lottery Team, but when Rajon Rondo is making $55M over 5 years on a championship-caliber team with 3 future HOF’s and it simply CAN’T be justified. Aaron Brooks is NOT the caliber player that Rajon Rondo is. It’s not even close. If you actually believe this, then you are delusional.
4) People tend to forget that the Rockets came flying out of teh gates last season, which was a big part of the reason they finished in the 9th spot last season. If anything, the Rockets out-performed themselves in the early part of the season and came back down to earth as the season came to pass. I’m currently staring at the Rockets current roster and the only significant addition to the roster this season is their draft pick, Patrick Patterson. While I don’t doubt that he will be a solid contributor, if Rocket’s fans are expecting a 42-win season to jump to a 60-win season all the sudden with the addition of Pat, Yao, and the oft-injured Kevin Martin; well; you my friend, are going to be in for a bit of a surprise. While I do forsee the Rockets performing better this season, I’m going to stick with a more realistic 5 to 7 game win total increase. The Rockets are going to win approx. 50 games…and thats if, IF, the likes of Yao Ming and Kevin Martin make it to the end of the season.
As I see it now, the Lakers are the clear favorite to win the West. However, teams such as the Thunder (draft picks) , Mavericks (Chandler, emergence of Beaubois), and even the Spurs (Splitter) have greatly improved their rosters. The Nuggets will likewise be in contention for a top-4 seed as they have added talented, albeit shot-happy Al Harrington to their roster. The Trailblazers look to improve with Brandon Roy coming back healthy alongside Greg Oden and the players they pciked up throught he Martell Webster trade. You have 6 teams that have improved their rosters considerably. As for the Suns and Jazz, I feel that these two teams pretty much stayed the same in regards to talent. Jazz pick up Jefferson, lose Boozer and Korver and the Suns pick up Warrick, Hedo, Childress at the expense of losing Stoudamire). As you can see, it is by no means going to be an easy stroll in the park for the Rockets going into the season. Couple that with the fact that even teams like the Kings (Demarcus & Tyreke) and the Clippers (Blake Driffin) have likewise improved, the Rockets as I see it are a 7th or 8th seed – AT BEST.
While, I’m hoping for the best, I remain a realist. And I’m asking Rockets fans to likewise be hopeful, but cautiosly optimistic. Let’s hope that the Rockets can stay healthy this season and surprise a few people.
Rangerjohn just mad the Spurs dropped dude for a bag of fritos and a Vitamin water..
Watchin that f#$k Scola against us in the playoffs in his “supposed” rookie year was proof enough for me that YOU DONT LET THAT KIND OF PLAYER GO.. beyond stats he brings a tough gritty feel that lacks from the frontline when Yao’s out there.. Say whatchu want about Yao but dude is far from tough and gritty..
And im glad Deron Williams got Big al in Utah.. he didnt deserve to have a half squad this upcoming year.. I want to see that man continue to shine..
Mike Miller to MIA is a bomb signing for them.. Thats one of those players they let play Kobe STUPID tough because of they bad blood.. Like old ass Ray Allen SUDDENLY being able to guard the Mamba in the Finals.. GTFOH
Anyone catch that ESPN poll on the best NBA player?? Just sayin hahahahahaha
No better yet,
DID YOU GUYS SEE IT LEDIME???
@ Mt. Pleasant
why would u encourage such a thing lol
*closes eyes*
“oh basketball gods………pls let my knee stop hurting so i can hoop this weekend.”
ok, had to get that outta the way.
@ Celts fan & JAY:
nice write…..
Holy Luigi Bros!! You think people are gonna read that shit?? It’s longer than a Dime article. Lol. Don’t you know most of us are at work??
@Celts Fan
It’s funny you thought you were gonna get hated on. More kudos than hate.
Penny wouldnt play in 50 games…stay retired!!!
I like Penny Hardaway but like Pat Riley said this is a bussiness approach and hes not trying to create a circus and thats why he did not go after Shaq and Iverson. Stay retired Penny and enjoy the rest of your life but you are invited to come to the the Finals and championship Parade…
Shaq also must be a real poison to teams now since Oklahoma City and Utah hasnt called him when they can clearly use his services to beat L.A.
@Stunnaboy09: That roster isnt built for the future. That roster is built for immediate success and rings on fingers. Riley has his rings. He’ll let Eric get a chance
@Gunner J.
The roster aint winning shit this year unless they pull of a mega trade for some legit talent again. That may be Eric’s only hope. The second they get enough talent that they are favorites for the chip. Riley flies back to the bench in a heartbeat.
Penny should join the team as a coach, don’t they get rings as well? Know way he goes 82 games without his body breaks down.