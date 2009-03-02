Digital Dime is Here!

We have a big announcement for our readers today: You can now download digital issues of Dime Magazine on your computer FOR FREE.
The current issue of the magazine has been killing it on newsstands for a few weeks now, so after the success we’ve had with making Bounce Magazine available online, we figured we’d hook it up for Dime as well.
The plan is to do this with every issue of Dime from here on out, but we definitely want our subscribers to know that we will not post the digital version of the magazine until the hard copies of the mag have been in their hands for a few weeks. And, as always, you can get copies of the magazine at Barnes & Noble and thousands of other newsstands nationwide.
As always, thanks to our readers – check out the digital experience and let us know what you think. We’re pretty excited about it and look forward to making it even better in the future.
wont this decrease ur subscriptions?
Awesome! Still love the hard copies but this is a nice feature.
I think its a good buisness move aswell. The adds in the mag gets alot more coverage and i bet the cooperations behind them dig it :)
marcus the great:
it’s probably set up so the print subscribers can access the issue on the drop date or even before. They can also possibly switch to an online-only subscribership.
With this format the advertisers probably track the ads that were clicked on through Digital Dime and they measure sales conversions which ties back into the effectiveness of the ad.
Everything’s going digital so you have to make a move too. Dime would also save printing costs by having online-only subscribers. Paper costs a lot of paper these days.
A good move, and this was nicely done.
Nice call That’s What’s Up. That’s exactly what we’re doing. Subscribers and newsstand people can get it right away.
To start, we’re offering it free 2 weeks later online.
And taking the laptop to the bathroom just ain’t the same thing as taking a magazine.
By a few weeks, exactly how many do you mean? 2-3? 5-6? I was thinking of subscribing for a long ass time now, and I’m not sure if it’ll be worth it now…
Never mind my previous comment about the few weeks thing… I just read your comment.
thanks dime. im from bosnia and even if i menage to find dime here, its usually few months old issue, and costs at least 3 times more then in USA. anyway, you made dime fans around world happy :)
I ordered my fist subscription of Dime back in the beginning of December. I have still to receive my first issue and you guys go and make it free online. . . maybe I should call and get my money back as I still have nothing to show for my purchase.
D.H. where do you live?
Im in the West and it took me a while to get my first issue. Actually all my issues get here a weeks after they come out, but I chalk it up to where I live.
Its frustrating, but I cant complain for the price and quality.
I’m in Australia, so the closest thing we’ve got is SLAM!.. Which is a good 3-4 months behind (serious, the new issue porbably be about the first few games.. OF THE SEASON)
respect fellas. one of the reasons why this is on my list daily reads