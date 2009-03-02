Digital Dime is Here!

#Michael Jordan #LeBron James
03.02.09 9 years ago 17 Comments
Dime #47

We have a big announcement for our readers today: You can now download digital issues of Dime Magazine on your computer FOR FREE.

The current issue of the magazine has been killing it on newsstands for a few weeks now, so after the success we’ve had with making Bounce Magazine available online, we figured we’d hook it up for Dime as well.

The plan is to do this with every issue of Dime from here on out, but we definitely want our subscribers to know that we will not post the digital version of the magazine until the hard copies of the mag have been in their hands for a few weeks. And, as always, you can get copies of the magazine at Barnes & Noble and thousands of other newsstands nationwide.

As always, thanks to our readers – check out the digital experience and let us know what you think. We’re pretty excited about it and look forward to making it even better in the future.


Download Dime 47 HERE.

TAGSDANNY GRANGERDimeMagKEVIN MARTINLeBron JamesMichael JordanRodney Stuckey

