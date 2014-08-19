Dikembe Mutombo Has Best Reaction After Doing ALS Challenge

#ALS Ice Bucket Challenge #Instagram
08.19.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Everything about former NBA All-Star and global humanitarian Dikembe Mutombo is awesome. From the classic in-game finger-wag to his effortless dancing to ongoing efforts of his foundation, Mutombo has already left a lasting mark on the world. Add his reaction to doing the #ALSIceBucketChallenge to the lengthy list of Dikembe lore.

Dikembe Mutombo Takes On The A.L.S Ice Bucket Challenge! Nominated by Michelle Nunn & @adamsilvernba. I Nominate Alonzo Mourning, Deputy Commissioner Mark & Todd Jacobs. I am donating $500 for the cause. Edited By: @jaymutombo

And he donated $500!

We can’t decide whose high-pitched yelps are better/worse: Mutombo’s or LeBron James’? We give Mutombo the slight edge because they’re accompanied by some sort of tap dancing jig, but it’s very, very close.

(H/T BroBible)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ALS Ice Bucket Challenge#Instagram
TAGSALS Ice Bucket ChallengeDIKEMBE MUTOMBOinstagram

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP