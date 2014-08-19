Dikembe Mutombo Has Best Reaction After Doing ALS Challenge

Everything about former NBA All-Star and global humanitarian Dikembe Mutombo is awesome. From the classic in-game finger-wag to his effortless dancing to ongoing efforts of his foundation, Mutombo has already left a lasting mark on the world. Add his reaction to doing the #ALSIceBucketChallenge to the lengthy list of Dikembe lore.

Dikembe Mutombo Takes On The A.L.S Ice Bucket Challenge! Nominated by Michelle Nunn & @adamsilvernba. I Nominate Alonzo Mourning, Deputy Commissioner Mark & Todd Jacobs. I am donating $500 for the cause. Edited By: @jaymutombo

And he donated $500!

We can’t decide whose high-pitched yelps are better/worse: Mutombo’s or LeBron James’? We give Mutombo the slight edge because they’re accompanied by some sort of tap dancing jig, but it’s very, very close.

