Dikembe Mutombo Loves That Joel Embiid ‘Wants To Dominate’

Getty Image

Dikembe Mutumbo is a big fan of Joel Embiid, and he certainly knows the position the Philadelphia 76ers big plays. That’s why when one of the best shot-blockers of all-time starts raving about you, it’s high praise.

Mutumbo has worked closely with the the NBA’s international initiative and has served as an ambassador to Africa for the NBA. He’s worked closely with Embiid, first meeting him through the Basketball Without Borders program.

Mutombo spoke to Sports Illustrated, largely about the NBA’s international expansion efforts, and he talked in depth about what makes Embiid so special as a player.

It’s clear he’s excited about Embiid, who finally came into his own as a player in 2017-18 and made the All-Star Game for the first time.