Dikembe Mutombo Loves That Joel Embiid ‘Wants To Dominate’

#Joel Embiid #Philadelphia 76ers
08.03.18 7 mins ago

Getty Image

Dikembe Mutumbo is a big fan of Joel Embiid, and he certainly knows the position the Philadelphia 76ers big plays. That’s why when one of the best shot-blockers of all-time starts raving about you, it’s high praise.

Mutumbo has worked closely with the the NBA’s international initiative and has served as an ambassador to Africa for the NBA. He’s worked closely with Embiid, first meeting him through the Basketball Without Borders program.

Mutombo spoke to Sports Illustrated, largely about the NBA’s international expansion efforts, and he talked in depth about what makes Embiid so special as a player.

It’s clear he’s excited about Embiid, who finally came into his own as a player in 2017-18 and made the All-Star Game for the first time.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joel Embiid#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSdikembe mutumboJOEL EMBIIDPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 9 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP