Dikembe Mutombo Swats Bag Of Chips, Does Finger-Wag In New NBA Fit Video

The NBA Fit campaign is a worthy cause. Who better to teach the world’s youth the values of exercise, eating well, and general healthy habits than their basketball heroes? But the league’s promotional spots for NBA Fit have always lacked creativity, something that’s never made much sense considering its track record of quality, unique advertising. This new NBA Fit video featuring a finger-wagging Dikembe Mutombo is far more like it.

An apple a day….#NBAFit

If chips are a player driving towards Mutombo, apples are the block sending his shot the other way – the direction of health! The happy smile on Deke’s face in the video above isn’t exactly how he looked after swatting a layup in the NBA, but scare-tactics probably aren’t the best way to get children healthy.

