Getty Image

The NBA got weird on Friday night. Veteran forward Trevor Ariza, who had been the subject of widespread trade speculation in recent weeks, appeared to be headed to Washington after Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweeted that he was part of a three-team deal including the Memphis Grizzlies.

As part of the deal, the Grizzlies would’ve acquired a talented young wing player in Kelly Oubre, while the Suns would get Wayne Selden and Dillon Brooks from Memphis, and Austin Rivers from Washington in return for Ariza.

But pandemonium ensued when conflicting reports emerged on Twitter that there was some confusion between the teams about which “Brooks” was actually part of the deal, MarShon or Dillon. Soon after, it became clear that Memphis believed they were dealing MarShon and that they weren’t, in fact, willing to part with Dillon, a fact that ended up torpedoing the entire trade.