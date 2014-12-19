The 2014 Dime Holiday Gift Guide Has Everything

12.19.14 4 years ago
It’s the last weekend before Christmas next week, and Hanukkah this year started earlier in the week and runs until Christmas Eve. Many will be scrambling for last minute gift ideas. Last year we gave you a gift guide before Black Friday, but this year, because there are so many incredible gifts, we wanted to make sure you’d see the very latest gear hottest games available this year. Don’t worry, you’ll get everything you need in time. We’ve got you covered.

Some of these products aren’t available yet, or have been for some time. Prices may vary, and some could be sold out.

WHAT: REEBOK CLASSIC Question Mid PUMP (!!!)
WHERE: Jimmy Jazz, Shiekh Shoes, DTLR or Reebok.com
WHEN: Dec. 24
PRICE: $174.99

WHAT: Reebok Classic Shaq Attaq “Wrapping Paper
WHERE: Jimmy Jazz, Eblens, Shoe City or Eastbay
WHEN: Available now
PRICE: $140

