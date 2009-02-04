Dime #47 on sale now: LeBron James is gunnin’ for that #1 spot

Industry secret #723 — The February cover is always major. Coinciding with All-Star Weekend, which is basically Super Bowl week for the NBA, every basketball magazine wants to make sure its February issue not only hits newsstands just in time for All-Star, but that it’s also an issue worth remembering. With basketball’s V.I.P. class all in the same place at the same time for a few days, this is your chance to stunt in front of advertisers, players, sneaker company reps, competitors and everyone else. In other words, you always want to put your best foot forward with the All-Star issue.
At the risk of sounding cocky, that’s what we’ve done here at Dime. Last year we hit a home run with Kobe and the “MVP” headline/prediction. This year it only seemed right to go with the man currently leading the way in the ’09 MVP race, the most complete ballplayer in the game, LeBron James.
But deciding “We’re going with LeBron” is easy. The hard part is figuring out how to do it. We didn’t want to go with a silly gimmick cover — two LeBrons, three LeBrons, a Black ‘Bron and a White ‘Bron, etc. Multiplicity was a cute movie, but that was like 15 years ago. And when it comes to LeBron, it seems “gimmick” is all anyone ever wants to do. Dress him up in a costume, turn him into a logo, make a classic movie poster out of him … you’ve seen it all before. No, we figured the best way to go was to go simple. With so much other “stuff” going on around LeBron, we wanted to bring the focus back where it should be: on the game. While everyone has become so wrapped up in talking about LeBron the Free Agent and LeBron the Businessman, whatever happened to LeBron the Basketball Player? And when we hooked up with LBJ in Cleveland to interview for his cover story, he felt the exact same way.
Hopefully this cover captures what we were going for. No frills, no gimmicks, just LeBron and the game. For the cover story, Austin Burton talked to LeBron about, among other things, keeping his focus on the court with all the outside distractions, how his past failures have made him the man he is today, and what exactly pushes him to get up every morning and keep going.
Then there’s the rest of the issue. Andrew Katz wrote two great stories on Kevin Martin and Rodney Stuckey, and Austin has another feature on All-Star newbie Danny Granger. We’ve also got the new Jordans (Christian Grant-Fields had to pull on the 007 cloak to get a sneak peek), the new Kobes (Aron Phillips went to L.A. to speak with Kobe and the shoe’s designer), Carmelo‘s latest business venture, Baron Davis‘ worldwide takeover, a retrospective on the last time All-Star came to Phoenix, Mike Bibby‘s personal tour guide to the place he grew up (Phoenix) and the place he resides currently (Atlanta) … we don’t want to give away too much, but you need to get your hands on this issue.
Sorry Lebron, nobody is going to be better than Mike.
Lebron can be better than Mike.
hi hi to the dime crew from your friend jurg, and yes i am from denmark.
and can i say that i think dimemage is the greatest website for so much content which is good. and i think it is a great honour to get to see great article writers who can interrract with us lowly fans every day like mr austin burton and mr aron phillip and sometime my favorite mr christian grants and now you know he is my fav.
because i don’t say that mr scoop jackon would write a big hello to jurg in daily fantasy like dime did.
thank you for your time sirs.
hi hi from jurg.
ps. one big think missing from all star version of Dime and that is jurgo’s top ten euro list. imagine how many copy of this maga would sell in europe if you send mag here. so many in my basketball community and they would buy.
Spetacular Cover. Home run Dime.
i dunt like that cover….it just too cocky
but i still like lebron
p.s.: mike s the greatest
Speaking of gunnin’ for that #1 spot, who won the dvd?
Lebron won’t be better than MJ.
lebron the most complete ballplayer in the game?
he needs a consistent jumper first to get there.
i agree with mister sun. lbj is beast but he’s not complete player yet. maybe he will never be.
i didn’t even get past the second paragraph…”the most complete ballplayer in the game.” you have GOT to be kidding, right!!! i mean, he’s good, but damn! i’m officially on the “Dime is riding LeBron’s jock” bandwagon now…didn’t want to believe it before…thought y’all were just giving the man his props, but this is ridiculous…the “most complete ballplayer in the game” only needs to be a 70% free throw shooter??? really?? i by no means drink the Kobe Kool-Aid, but put him on the Cavs & he’d average damn near a triple double too…well, after he cussed out the entire team and made them feel like high school jv players!
haha, Lebron the most complete player in the game. If complete means no post game, shaky jumper , and an average dribble, I can see why.
Another LeBron cover, sweet….
He’s not even the best baller in the league right now, so slow your roll on the best ever talk,
He’s safely in the #2 spot right now,
Those Witness shirts should be handed out to the people who saw Mamba go 61 at the Garden Monday night, just sayin,
‘We didn’t want to go with a silly gimmick cover â€” two LeBrons, three LeBrons, a Black ‘Bron and a White ‘Bron, etc. Multiplicity was a cute movie, but that was like 15 years ago.’
OOOH SH*T am i the only one that noticed that subliminal SLAM diss? (Check the FEB cover).
But the Bron cover is crazy fresh.
Haha, took some shots at SLAM did we?
I absolutely agree with what you guys wrote here. I appreciate the simplicity that DIME brings to the table. That’s why you guys get the love. Keep up the good work.
Most obnoxious and conceited player? I would agree with that. He’s a great player but his attitude is really getting on my nerves.
If Lebron wants to be the best then maybe he should spend more time in the gym working on fundamentals like jump shots, dribbling and free throws, but seriously he will never be the GOAT (that’s MJ spot)
Lebron James is 24. He can play any spot 1-5. There is not a team in the L, not a team in the world, that he would not start on. Kobe got mad skillz, but he can not go one play banging with a center then next play step out on the permitter and play a 1. = Most complete player in the L.
I remember watching Kobe when he was 24. I was like, “Damn that dude is going to be unstoppable.” With Lebron, “Damn that dude is unstoppable.” Reckon Lebron is going to be sick if he continues to develop his game like Mamba did.
Complete player is points rebounds assists steals blocks and low turnovers.Dont he fill them stats up more than anybody in the fucking league?Then he is the most complete jackasses.
@ Desrat, so the only qualification for GOAT or “most complete” is to be able to play all 5 positions? if that’s the case, why aren’t Dirk, ‘Melo, or KG in the conversation of the most complete player w/ a chance to be the GOAT? they can all D up bigs and effectively bring the ball up. just because lebron can bang with a center, even if he’s ineffective, & then bring the ball up and initiate the offense doesn’t make him the most complete. to be complete, shouldn’t they have to have their entire skill set be better than average?
The cover is too cocky?
@ dc
Like Doc (You make good points doc) said complete player means doing it all. The cats you mention all got versatile games, but not a one of them have scored the last 48 points on their team to WIN a playoff series. Not one of them improved their offense at 24 years of age, and only have people talking about the leaps and bounds that their defense has improved. In order to be complete a cat needs to do more than just fill the Stat sheet, they need to have that desire too. MJ (the only GOAT) came into the L blew everybody away his R year, then went to the gym and put in WORK to get better. The said he was a ball hog, he lead his team in assists, they said he was a great offensive talent, he came back the next year to get all team defense awards. It was never enough. None of them dudes you named have shown even a hint of that level of desire. The only person with the talent, skills and desire to fit into the conversation is Kobe. He is lethal and he is a piece that anybody would love to have. Lebron is not just a piece. He can do it, hence the title of best all a round player.
hey dime the last two issues didnt come in for me whats goin on
Kobe and Bron needs at least 6 rings to be on Mikes level.
too bad the SLAM covers are always better than Dime’s. Sore losers.
Slam is usually on some cartoon ish; not really my speed, but I guess they have a bunch of younger readers. I remember they put Dwight Howard on the cover in a Superman cape looking real foolish. I like Dime’s simpler format.
Covers aside, the articles are better. What are the questions this time for LeBron? “keeping his focus on the court with all the outside distractions, how his past failures have made him the man he is today, and what exactly pushes him to get up every morning and keep going”?
Sounds like an interview from 2004.
@doc
if you’re gonna talk about stats. how about his free throw percentages? how about jump shot percentages? i just hope he continues to develop and doesnt get too cocky. i hope his desire to win and get better is indeed as strong as he makes it out to be. That way he can learn the fundamentals of footwork, defense, and his jumpshot so that when he loses his ridiculous athleticism, he’ll have the fundamentals to fall back on. he wont always be able to power through people, jump ridiculously high to pin layups on the backboard, and just dunk on everyone in his way.
@ Powerslave –
So you want to read another story about LeBron’s business interests? We did it first more than two years ago and then the same exact story has been re-done by every other magazine since – Slam, GQ, Fortune, etc.
The story in our issue about what’s most important to LeBron right now. He won the gold medal. His business portfolio is as impressive as anyone’s. He realized he needed to re-apply himself to the game and that’s why he’s having the best season of his career. That’s a story for 2009, not 2004.
– PC
WOW and I thought Dime was the only one Riding the L train, looks like some the readers are riding it too.
dime’s past couple covers have been kind of week imo..
@nola-U right he still gotta improve on all aspects of his game but he is destroying the league NOW.Any person watching can see he working on all his shit since he clearly gets better every year.The kid work hard.Thats why he is who he is.
Lebron probably is the most complete player in the game. He’s at least the best stat sheet filler in the game. And I would argue Kobe’s 61 notwithstanding the best player in the league. (Hell Arenas scored 60 on Kobe a couple years back does that mean he was the best then? Arenas did it against better comp too.)As far as the argument that Dirk, Melo, or KG are comparable to LBJ. Please, none of them could play the positions as adeptly as Lebron could. Although I wouldn’t necessarily put Lebron at 5. I’d put it this way. If LBJ played point he’d be a 20 pt 10 asst guy. If he played 2 he’d score as many or more points than he does now. You see what he does and 3 and if he was a 4 he’d be a 20 pt 10 rebound guy. You can’t even make that kind of argument about any other player in the league.
Ima break it down for the real hoopheads on here who cant understand the hate from most.Its some Kobe fans or LA fans that cant stand the fact that some people can say they would rather have Bron than kobe so much that they just cant respect the man for being the shit.They wanna point out flaws like they REAL best player ever,Magic J was water when he was 24.His J aint get respectable until like 87 when he was about 27,but they disregard sanity to hate.So any 1rst time dimemag.com readers yes some dudes just dont know.That is all.
Espn had votes this morning on who would u rather have at 24 Mike dominated with 59%Bron came in second at 30%,and Kobe scooped the rest.So if you mad at some dimereaders like they the crazy fucks look at yourself,because 100,000 people think different than u on the opinion.Fuck a jumpshot he still putting in that work.
Lebron will never surpass his airness..
I can see him passing Kobe.. But he will have to get more rings..
But to say he will be better than MJ when MJ has six rings, no Finals embarassments and played in possibly the toughest era (competition AND rules wise) is retarded.. he would need 8 rings and break a lot of records to even be considered IMO..
I don’t think LBJ has to win more than six rings to be considered the best of all-time. If it was all about ring counts, Mike wouldn’t be considered better than Bill Russell.
But even if LeBron did have to get more than six, it’s not out of the question, is it? Mike started winning them when he was, what, 28? LeBron is 24 and could conceivably win a ring this year. And we have no idea who his teammates will be after 2010 and how the rest of the League will look. Eventually Duncan, Kobe and KG will be retired and ‘Bron will still be there.
That’s right Austin. Bron will still be there bigger and badder and more skilled. And I don’t know why all the harping on a jumpshot anyway. If I can power my way to a layup everytime why would I ever shoot a jump shot. A layup is a higher percentage shot isn’t it? It’s good to have one, but just because you have one doesn’t necessarily mean you’re a better player.
Jordan >(barely) Kobe >>>>> Lebron > everyone else
Here’s what Charley Rosen says
More questions. More answers.
I am a devoted Cavs fan, and enjoy watching LeBron do so many scintillating things. However, it seems that he gets by solely on his athleticism. What, in your opinion, are his three greatest flaws? And what can he do to correct them? â€” Kaushal, Hudson, OH
LeBron’s only serious flaw is his outside shot. (Fernando Medina / Getty Images)
There’s more than sheer athleticism involved in LeBron’s achievements. He’s demonstrated an increasing facility to see the floor, read defenses and make appropriate passes. He’s also mastering the theory and practice of team-oriented defense.
However, his three most significant shortcomings are these: shooting, shooting, and shooting.
Because his release is often too low and too far away from his body, LBJ generally has more palm on the ball than he needs. This leads to too much wrist-action and an absence of touch on long-range shots. Consequently, LeBron shoots too many front-rim clangers and too many air-balls. Watch his release closely and you’ll see that it varies slightly from game-to-game and sometimes from shot-to-shot.
He needs to spend an entire summer working with a shot doctor to completely retool his mechanics.
What other parts of his game need improvement?
His post-up game needs to become more explosive and more varied.
His off-the-ball defense has improved greatly, but occasionally he’s still too erect and his weight is too far forward when defending in one-on-one situations.
Still, it’s the absence of a stroke and his inconsistent shooting that’s holding him back from truly becoming one of the NBA’s all-time greats.
For what it’s worth, Rosen hates everyone born after 1975. And even if LeBron’s jumper never gets better, he’ll still go down as one of the all-time greats.
People really need to put the e-brake on with this cat, he has so much more to prove before he can even be considered better than Kobe, much less Michael. Kobe is a more complete player than him anyways, he’s a better shooter, ball handler, defender, post player and you guys need to stop giving this cat the nod as a beast defensively because all he does is play passing lanes and help side blocks, he rarely mans up with the opponents best player for a whole game which is why he has a ways to go. Kobe always takes on this challenge. I heard that tool Tim Legler compare him to Hakeem Olajuwon on defense yesterday,………Hakeem Olajuwon?LMAO and the funny part was this cat is serious, he and a bunch of other idiots like Jon Barry, Rick Kamla and Mike Fratello. None of the greats give this guys the accolades and best player since J recognition like they do Kobe.
@doug — LeBron stuck himself to Danny Granger for an entire game and held him to 4 points. When the Lakers play the Pacers, Ariza guards Granger. And remember when Nate Robinson was lighting up the Lakers for like 30 points? I never saw Kobe guard him. Just something to consider. Again, you don’t have to bash LeBron to bolster Kobe.
Wow did you just say Bron held Danny Granger to 4 points?LMAO, i think you got what i’m saying confussed, I’m saying star players, elite players. When have you seen Bron man up against Kobe or D-Wade the whole game? You haven’t. You watch to many ESPN highlights, did you say Kobe never gaurded little nate who lit us up for 30 points, you do mean nate robinson that plays for the team in the Madison Square Garden whose single game scoring record is now held by Kobe. Man please your a tool too! First of all they lost both of those games to the lakers and Kobe was gaurding that weak teams best player (Wilson Chandler or Q.Richardson), your sadly mistaken if you think nate robinson is the team best player. You’ve got no arguement I don’t need to dirty mack another player to bolster another. Kobes resume and reputation around the league and amongst the all-time greats(MJ,Magic,Bird,Isaiah Thomas,Clyde Drexler “The Best Player in the L”) that pretty much speaks for itself. The only cats touting Bron is the best are farm hands in clevelands and cav.players & upper management whose employment hinges on his existence in a cavs jersey.
My point Austin,they try to down Bron to justify likeing Kobe better.Why cant u just say I like Kobe better.Yall must hear them footsteps coming to step on Kob throat.Doug u said Kobe more complete then said ball handling,shooting,and post play,but Bron scores more shooting a better percentage.Doh!
Doug u call former NBA players tools for saying what they think about the sport they played?Come on dog.Then u go on to say Wilson and Q are the Knicks best players.Wow.
All them greats u named call Lebron a fucking Monster.I just seen Magic interview Kobe talking about Bron taking the crown and Kobe saying I just want one more he can have the rest, and from what I heard Kobe and Bron is 1a or 1b to them all.Thats my point.Just because u like Kobe to say Lebron has no skill is some small shit to do as a man.Because if u can lie to yourself that easy.I dont know we was taught to man up in Philly.
he gets lay-ups and dunks DOC. yall got it confussed I think bron is phenomenal I just think Kobe is on a whole other level. Trust this DOC bron is getting battered with all that going in the paint stuff, he’s starting to get it and understand if he doesn’t develop a jumper really soon his career will be riddled by injury. DOC your talking that Bron scores more that’s ridiculous. Kobe is facilitating right now he’s not going out trying to dump on cats but if he wanted to he could lead the leauge in scoring every year, you see what he did to the knicks to remind haters that he’s still the boss. 61 points on 19/31 shooting that’s 63% shooting which is damn good because 3 of those missed shots were 3 pointers, he went 3 for 6 from 3 point range and the key statistic 20 for 20 from the stripe something LeBron is terrible at shooting free-throws. You can’t be the best player in the L, best all around player whatever, when you’ve never shot 80 percent or higher from free-throw and never made not one NBA all defensive first,second or third team.
One more thing,Kobe dosent EVER guard no best player the entire game thats what I call dickriding nobody does that.U guard them a couple quarters a game and the clutch.He was guarding Q,come on dog Q stands at the damn 3 point line most the time.Like AB said,if Nate was dropping 30 and he always guarded the hottest dude he would’ve stepped over.Im not mad at him not because he was busy scoring 61 Im just saying.And all u Kobe bobbleheads are crazy.Im proud to say they both are the truth.
OK Doug u said Bron is phenominal thats all I wanted to hear.Thats all Im saying.
Doc, i saw that interview and Magic ofcourse said Kobe is 1A. Doesn’t matter all of them say Kobe is the best because he is. Michael Jordan, Isaiah Thomas, Larry Bird, Clyde Drexler have all went on record saying Kobe is the best player in the L by a long shot. If you call former players like Tim Legler and Jon Barry source authorities, than okay. Yeah I did say Q.Richardson and Wilson Chandler are there star players, they suck it doesn’t matter who you say it is they all suck.