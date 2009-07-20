DIME 50 IS HERE!

Welcome to the 50th issue of Dime Magazine –the culmination of eight years of blood, sweat and tears. We started this magazine because there was nothing out there for us. We had a simple desire for an intelligent, well-written basketball magazine that spoke to us as basketball players. That type of outlet just didn’t exist, so we made our own.
Now here we are, almost a decade later, still producing what we think is the best basketball magazine on the planet. It didn’t matter what the haters said at the start (there were many, and yes, we remember them all), and it doesn’t matter now that the economy is a mess and that the publishing industry is in shambles â€“ we are in it to win it over the long haul.
There have been a lot of victories in the pages of Dime over the years, and we’re fiercely proud of them all, big or small. Having the courage to give Dwyane Wade, Dwight Howard, Chris Paul, Brandon Roy, and others their first covers while other magazines were sticking with the “safe” choices is something we wear as a badge of honor.
Dime has cultivated a rep as being a haven for basketball players, an outlet where they can be themselves, wear what they want to wear, and talk about what they want to talk about. We saw it as early on as Dime No. 5, when Paul Pierce chose to open up and let us be the first media outlet to photograph the scars left by a nightclub stabbing back in 2000.
We saw it in 2006, when Kobe Bryant, then on the rebound, repairing the damage wrought by incidents in his personal life, penned his own cover story to talk about where he saw his place in society and the game of basketball.
And that rep was on display again two years ago when we approached Shaq and offered to let him style his own cover shoot. The Diesel had one request: “Can you photograph me as The Godfather?” No problem, Shaq.
We can also admit that we aren’t perfect; we’ve had some misses over the years. There have been more than a few “What’s My Name?” players that haven’t panned out like we expected them to, and there have been fashion shoots that make us cringe when we look at them today. And the Ricky Davis “The Great Adventures of Slick Rick” cover from Dime No. 10? Clearly not our finest moment.
It was important to me though that this letter from the editor not focus solely on the past. Our path, our journey to this point, has been great. But our future? Even better. And that’s the main theme of this issue.
The first 50 issues of Dime Magazine have celebrated the players and personalities who, to this point, have shaped the game and the culture of what we like to call “The Dime Generation.” Our anchor feature in this issue looks ahead with a piece we’re calling “50 for the Future” â€“ the 50 players, personalities and movements that we expect to dominate the pages of the next 50 issues of Dime Magazine. Think of it as a guide to the future of the greatest game on earth and the culture it drives.
One last thing to our readers â€“ we wouldn’t have made it here without you. Our fans are loyal and rabid, and there’s nothing like when we receive an email or we meet someone who starts off with, “I’ve been reading you guys from the start …” It makes us feel great and gives us an extra push to keep battling. We can’t thank you enough.
Here’s to 50 more.
— Patrick Cassidy, Director of Content
CHECK OUT THE DIGITAL VERSION OF DIME 50 HERE
Guys –
Thanks for all the support, we definitely appreciate every single one of you being here every day reading the site, commenting on posts (and calling us out when we deserve it), and reading the mag when it hits the newsstands or your mailbox.
Couldn't do it without you.
– Pat
you guys stole me from SLAM, which I read through childhood. best ball website, sick mag.
Good jobs guys. I am a longtime subcriber to your magazine and a frequent visitor to your site; and I must say, you guys are the truth. Your writing styles are very refreshing in that you guys speak to us basketball heads as if we were having a conversation with our boys.
congrats dime – i've been reading online and a sometimes subscriber or purchased from the shops over the last 8 years – keep up the great work. the basketball world would not be the same without Dime!
