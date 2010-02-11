Dime #55: The Book of Kobe

This much is a given: Our annual All-Star issue means we have to — scratch that, we get to — put Dime’s best foot forward and come with a A1 top-level star on the cover of the magazine. The complicated part? Every other mag is thinking the same thing.

So while we knew there would be a good chance Dime wouldn’t be the only mag to have Kobe Bryant grace its cover this month, we do have one advantage over the competition as the entire basketball world descends on Dallas this weekend with their brand-new issues in tow: Ours is just better.

Forgive our cockiness, but isn’t it appropriate considering our cover guy? Just as the unfailingly confident Mr. Bryant has been on top of his game this season, Dime #55 represents some of our best collective work to date.

For the cover shoot and story, we got up with Kobe in L.A. back in December, at the launch of the Nike Zoom Kobe V. At a particularly hectic time in Kobe’s life (when isn’t his life hectic?), Dime’s Austin Burton penned the best Kobe cover story and interview you’ll read this year; providing a look into the mindset that forces Kobe to push his body beyond its limits — hence the recent injuries — in defense of his fourth NBA championship and his spot as the game’s pound-for-pound Alpha Dog.

But this isn’t a one-man show. The rest of the issue is packed with goodies, All-Star related and otherwise. The notoriously guarded Josh Smith lets his defenses down in a feature interview with Dime’s Gerald Narciso; Syracuse freshman PG Brandon Triche is profiled as potentially the X-factor in this year’s national championship race; Dwyane Wade, Michael Beasley and the Miami Heat pose for a fashion spread; and we caught up with St. John’s icon Marcus Hatten across the water to see where in the world he’s been.

Plus Shannon Brown and Channing Frye share the secrets that have them in the running to be crowned the NBA’s best dunker and long-distance shooter, respectively, later this weekend; Grant Hill takes you through his game day routine; one of the most successful high school programs in the country details their training regimen drill-by-drill; and President Obama shows off his backyard court, to name a few items.

With some of the Dime crew already in Dallas for All-Star Weekend, the response to this issue has already been great from the players and industry folks who have gotten a look. Look for it on newsstands nationwide, and check for the digital edition on DimeMag.com any day now.

