Dime #58: LeBron vs. The World

Thanks to the Radio City Music Hall marquee operator and a few too many loose lips close to the process, the “surprise” Jay-Z concert to cap Day 1 of the World Basketball Festival wasn’t much of a surprise to the observant attendee.

No, what ended up being the surprise of the night was how LeBron James was received by the New York City crowd inside the iconic theater.

If you’ve consumed any sports media at all since July 8, you’d get the impression that Everybody Hates LeBron. From reaction to “The Decision” to responses aimed at his recent Twitter post vowing revenge on his critics, LeBron had seemingly turned himself into the NBA’s foremost villain.

But as he sat along the sideline at the specially constructed basketball court at Radio City, flanked by the likes of Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade and Amar’e Stoudemire to watch Team USA’s inter-squad scrimmage, LeBron got the loudest ovation of any player in the building aside from NYC native Lamar Odom. “We want LeBron!” chants rose from the floor-level crowd as D-Wade, CP and Amar’e each did interviews during timeouts. You would think that in NYC, capital city of critics and haters — not to mention one of the cities LeBron turned down in free agency — Villain LeBron would surely be booed.

But apparently, there is still some love for King James out there.

And even if there wasn’t, we were still going to put LeBron on the cover of this month’s issue. Why? Because nobody has defined this NBA offseason — never mind the past regular and postseason — more than LeBron. Whether he’d chosen Miami, New York, Chicago, Cleveland or Oyak Renault of the Turkish League, LeBron was the biggest story of the biggest summer in NBA history.

For our cover story, we explored the reasons and reactions to LeBron’s decision. But more than that, Dime’s Austin Burton goes into how LeBron’s actions this offseason may have set the tone for the future of player power moves. If they didn’t realize it before, today’s NBA athletes know they aren’t merely pawns to be shuffled around a chessboard by GM’s and owners. If they have the talent and the earning power, players can control their own destiny. Not long after LeBron, D-Wade and Chris Bosh joined in Miami, there was talk of Amar’e bringing Carmelo Anthony and either Chris Paul or Tony Parker to New York; and as other superstars become free agents, it will only continue. Further down the line, we’re seeing more and more high school stars align to sign with their friends and other stars at the college of their choice.

Dime #58 isn’t all about LeBron. We also have features on Carlos Boozer‘s new life in Chicago, Marc Gasol, Monta Ellis‘ ink, Trevor Ariza‘s offseason training, a FIBA World Championship preview, and the fastest-rising Lottery pick in college basketball, among others. Plus our coverage of the summer’s hottest sneakers, the dopest shoe company you’ve never heard of, and one of Chicago’s top sneaker spots.

The issue is available on newsstands now. Trust us, you’ll want to pick it up.