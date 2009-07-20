Dime’s All-Summer League Team

Now that the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is over, it’s time to take a look back. The following All-Summer League teams consists of two guards, two forwards, and one center with consideration of at least four games played. That means guys like Eric Gordon and Anthony Morrow who went out to Vegas to simply get buckets weren’t considered because they only played in a few games, while the players we selected were all key components to their summer league squad the whole week.

First Team

G â€“ Brandon Jennings – Averaging 14.6 points, Jennings led the league in assists (tied with Marcus Williams) and steals with 8.2 and 3.6 per game, while shooting a surprising 43% from three.

G â€“ Tyreke Evans – Evans showcased his skills at both guard positions while putting up good numbers in every category as he averaged 19.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

F â€“ Anthony Randolph – Could be a breakout star next year in Nellie’s system (as long as he gets some PT). Randolph was one of the most athletic players in Vegas averaging 26.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 3 blocks per game.

F â€“ Blake Griffin – The No. 1 draft pick and MVP of the league put up expected double-double numbers each and every night to the tune of 19.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

C â€“ JaVale McGee – Led the league in blocks with 4.0 per game, while also chipping in 17.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Wizards.

Second Team

G â€“ Marcus Williams – Led the Grizzlies to a 5-0 record while leading the league in assists (tied with Jennings) with 8.2 per game. The free agent also added 13.4 points and 4.6 rebounds as he hopes to make an NBA comeback.

G â€“ Jonny Flynn – Shot the ball extremely well (48% from the field, 58% from three, 91% from the line) and showed that he knows when to score and when to distribute as he put up 15 points and 7.4 assists per game.

F â€“ Adam Morrison – Proving that he can still play and is more than just a corpse with a championship ring, Morrison averaged 20.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

F â€“ Austin Daye – While some thought he might struggle at first, Daye held his own as he put up 17 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in helping his team go 4-1 for the week.

C â€“ Joey Dorsey – Leading the league in rebounds with 14.8 per game, Dorsey also contributed 9.8 points and 2.6 blocks as his Rockets went 5-0 for the week.

Honorable Mention: Andray Blatche, Anthony Morrow, Cartier Martin, Chase Budinger, DaJuan Summers, Dante Cunningham, Darren Collison, DeJuan Blair, DeMar DeRozan, Eric Gordon, Gary Forbes, Jason Thompson, Jerryd Bayless, Jodie Meeks, Marcus Thornton, Nick Young, Othyus Jeffers, Quincy Douby, Stephen Curry, Taj Gibson, Ty Lawson.