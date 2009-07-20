Dime’s All-Summer League Team

Now that the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is over, it’s time to take a look back. The following All-Summer League teams consists of two guards, two forwards, and one center with consideration of at least four games played. That means guys like Eric Gordon and Anthony Morrow who went out to Vegas to simply get buckets weren’t considered because they only played in a few games, while the players we selected were all key components to their summer league squad the whole week.
First Team
G â€“ Brandon Jennings – Averaging 14.6 points, Jennings led the league in assists (tied with Marcus Williams) and steals with 8.2 and 3.6 per game, while shooting a surprising 43% from three.
G â€“ Tyreke Evans – Evans showcased his skills at both guard positions while putting up good numbers in every category as he averaged 19.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.
F â€“ Anthony Randolph – Could be a breakout star next year in Nellie’s system (as long as he gets some PT). Randolph was one of the most athletic players in Vegas averaging 26.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 3 blocks per game.
F â€“ Blake Griffin – The No. 1 draft pick and MVP of the league put up expected double-double numbers each and every night to the tune of 19.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
C â€“ JaVale McGee – Led the league in blocks with 4.0 per game, while also chipping in 17.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Wizards.
Second Team
G â€“ Marcus Williams – Led the Grizzlies to a 5-0 record while leading the league in assists (tied with Jennings) with 8.2 per game. The free agent also added 13.4 points and 4.6 rebounds as he hopes to make an NBA comeback.
G â€“ Jonny Flynn – Shot the ball extremely well (48% from the field, 58% from three, 91% from the line) and showed that he knows when to score and when to distribute as he put up 15 points and 7.4 assists per game.
F â€“ Adam Morrison – Proving that he can still play and is more than just a corpse with a championship ring, Morrison averaged 20.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.
F â€“ Austin Daye – While some thought he might struggle at first, Daye held his own as he put up 17 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in helping his team go 4-1 for the week.
C â€“ Joey Dorsey – Leading the league in rebounds with 14.8 per game, Dorsey also contributed 9.8 points and 2.6 blocks as his Rockets went 5-0 for the week.
Honorable Mention: Andray Blatche, Anthony Morrow, Cartier Martin, Chase Budinger, DaJuan Summers, Dante Cunningham, Darren Collison, DeJuan Blair, DeMar DeRozan, Eric Gordon, Gary Forbes, Jason Thompson, Jerryd Bayless, Jodie Meeks, Marcus Thornton, Nick Young, Othyus Jeffers, Quincy Douby, Stephen Curry, Taj Gibson, Ty Lawson.
I wanna know what Dajuan Summers’ numbers were, cuz it looked like he was outplayin Daye from beginnin to end
nick young has to make first team :-
Here’s the game recap of Wiz v. Clips where Javale ‘posterzises’ the #1 pick.. 1:22 is where it happens.
Did u really just put Chase as honorable mention???? LOL Dude should be unanimous 1st team.
Rod Beaubois was pretty good (said D. Thorpe)
@2 you are right, I missed Nick Young. I thought he only played in 3 games but he actually played in 4. Young put up 23.8ppg and 2rpg so I would place him on the Second Team and bump Marcus Williams down to an honorable mention. Besides scoring a lot, Young didn’t do much else on the court and his team only went 2-2 in the games he played in.
Chase Budinger got 70% from 3 and didnt make 1st or 2nd, yall trippin. Get off Morrisons balls, its a wrizzy for him
^^and his squad went 5-0
where the hell is nick young
@K-Dizzle
Summers did out play him but Daye’s gonna be better and it wasn’t by much that Summers beat him out.
BTW the Summer League really don’t mean ish if Morrison was ballin like that. lol
@Dime
Please show that pic of Adam (Sad Puppy Face) Morrison holding up KG’s Dime cover. Yall know yall was waaayyyy out of pocket for that one. LMAO
Almost forgot, Who the Fug is Jeff Chen???? Yall just hiring anybody these days huh???
ok I overlooked the comments clearing that up
Nick Young woulda made the first team had he done more than just score points.If he is gonna be a starter in the L at the height of 6’6 he gotta atleast start pulling down close to 5rebs per game and maybe 2-3 assists
Good list to me.I thought that French PG on Dallas was nice too.He got a future.
Yeah, Rodrigue Beaubois was nice too, he deserved at least Honorable mention
My teams are:
1st
pg-Jennings(over tyreke because gets teammates involed)
sg-nick young(wizards future shooting guard)
sf-anthony randolph(break out star next year)
pf-blake griffin(alot of pressure with him in L.A “BUST”!)
c-javale macgee(why is haywood still starting)
2nd
pg-rodrigue beaubouis(dallas future point guard)
sg-james harden(most mature player in summer league
sf-austin daye(part of pistons future with stuckey)
pf-dejuan summer(will replace sheed in a couple years)
c-dejuan blair(be ready for a new all time rebounder finally spurs get younger)
you guys hella got that east coast bias cause Jennings is poo poo!!! dirty lookin jumper….reincartion of starbury and last I checked he was a cancer on every team he’s ever been on….
Did you really not put Chase Budinger in the 1st round? Obviously, you didn’t watch or keep track of Summer League.
Jennings from Compton so what East Coast bias got to do with that.
You put Stephen Curry in the honorable mention list and no Rodrigue Beaubois ? Are you kidding ???
Joe Alexander was nice for the bucks, must have averaged 18 and 7 at least?? No mention?!!
Are dejuan blair and joey dorsey the same person? or are they just related?
adam “the conundrum ” morrison
