Dime Book Review: Mavericks Stampede by Rob Mahoney

Though it has only been a couple weeks since the Dallas Mavericks knocked off the Miami Heat, there is already a wealth of literature about it in bookstores. In his book Mavericks Stampede: Dirk Leads Dallas to the 2011 NBA Championship, Rob Mahoney details the championship run, giving fans the chance to relive the magic that was the 2011 NBA Finals.

Mahoney takes us on a trip back through the thrilling highs and demoralizing lows of the Mavericks’ regular season and playoffs. He goes back through each individual playoff game, highlighting exactly what it took in each contest for the Mavs to overcome the Heat, Blazers, Lakers, and Thunder.

Though the book certainly praises the Mavs, (and why shouldn’t it?) Mahoney doesn’t fail to mention the other monsters around the league who threatened Dallas’ glorious title run. Remember Brandon Roy‘s ridiculous 18-point fourth quarter effort in Game 4 of the first round? On that wild 23-point comeback by Roy and the Blazers, Mahoney writes, “Even though the Mavericks dominated the narrative of the 2011 postseason, there are some elements to the story that do not belong to them. Game 4 was a detour away from the tale of how the Mavericks defied the odds, and an emotional, amazing sidebar look into the world of a forgotten star.”

But in the end, it’s all about the Mavs. Mahoney does a great job profiling the stars that took home the Larry O’Brien trophy, as well as the owner, Mark Cuban, who made it all possible. Giving Dirk his due, Mahoney writes, “His attempts are typically accompanied by leans, tilts, and fades, but no contortion can throw off his true shooting stroke; Nowitzki is as accurate as shooters come…”

It was a season to remember for Mavs fans, and this book is the perfect way cherish all the best moments for years to come.

