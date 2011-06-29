Dime Book Review: Mavericks Stampede by Rob Mahoney

Though it has only been a couple weeks since the Dallas Mavericks knocked off the Miami Heat, there is already a wealth of literature about it in bookstores. In his book Mavericks Stampede: Dirk Leads Dallas to the 2011 NBA Championship, Rob Mahoney details the championship run, giving fans the chance to relive the magic that was the 2011 NBA Finals.
Mahoney takes us on a trip back through the thrilling highs and demoralizing lows of the Mavericks’ regular season and playoffs. He goes back through each individual playoff game, highlighting exactly what it took in each contest for the Mavs to overcome the Heat, Blazers, Lakers, and Thunder.
Though the book certainly praises the Mavs, (and why shouldn’t it?) Mahoney doesn’t fail to mention the other monsters around the league who threatened Dallas’ glorious title run. Remember Brandon Roy‘s ridiculous 18-point fourth quarter effort in Game 4 of the first round? On that wild 23-point comeback by Roy and the Blazers, Mahoney writes, “Even though the Mavericks dominated the narrative of the 2011 postseason, there are some elements to the story that do not belong to them. Game 4 was a detour away from the tale of how the Mavericks defied the odds, and an emotional, amazing sidebar look into the world of a forgotten star.”
But in the end, it’s all about the Mavs. Mahoney does a great job profiling the stars that took home the Larry O’Brien trophy, as well as the owner, Mark Cuban, who made it all possible. Giving Dirk his due, Mahoney writes, “His attempts are typically accompanied by leans, tilts, and fades, but no contortion can throw off his true shooting stroke; Nowitzki is as accurate as shooters come…”
It was a season to remember for Mavs fans, and this book is the perfect way cherish all the best moments for years to come.
We have an extra copy in the office, so if you want to get your hands on it, let us know why in the comments below.
A whole book in just 2 weeks? It’s good to have billionaire resources.
Sounds almost as good as Hoop Stars of the NBA.
Hah, it actually came out just a few days after the Mavs won. Still a good read though.
wow i didnt know that Rob Mahoney wrote for real books. ive followed him occasionally on twitter and have read some of his off the dribble articles during the playoffs but an actual book should be a good read, i would love to get my hands on a copy. i wanna read about Dirks struggles and his “choking” in past playoffs. i hope it has a chapter of Jason Kidd cause hes the man in my book. the Mavs have so many great storylines from Caron, the JET, Barrea, coach Carlisle, chandler, sweeping the lakers, the matrix, too many to name. no wonder he wrote a book LOL
I’ve been a Mavs fan ever since they drafted Dirk. In fact (and I sh*t you not) I named my first child after Dirk. When I did that in 2005, a lot of people were giving me hard time. Telling me I named my first born after a soft-choking loser. But now, I’m the last guy laughing… The book will provide an avenue for me to explain to my son, how I got his name and tell him how an unathletic, slow-footed, soft european 7-foot choker handed the new generation of nba superstars their collective asse$$e$ in a silver platter.
Sounds like a great read!
@Mike Auf
LOL he named his son after Dirk? i hope you dont fall for those kinds of posts. if so then i just had twins on the day of the Mavs parade and i called one of my boys Dallas and the other one Maverick (i sh*t you not). not only that but my wife had them at the actual championship parade in her old school Kidd jersey under the hot sun. i told her that we have to go to the hospital so that little dallas and maverick would be okay but she insisted that we gotta wait for Dirk to sing we are the champions so that our boys know that they too are champions.
haha panchitoo you are too much. if you (or anyone) still want a copy, or a copy of Tales from the Dallas Mavericks by Jaime Aron, hit me up on twitter.