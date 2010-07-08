Dime Exclusive: Boozer says LeBron is “50 percent Miami, 50 percent New York”

The newest Chicago Bull, Carlos Boozer, told a source of mine earlier today that LeBron James is “50 percent Miami, 50 percent New York.”
Obviously everybody has their opinions and guesses on what LeBron will announce later tonight, but as one of the prime free agents on the market this summer and LeBron’s former teammate in Cleveland and on two U.S. Olympic teams, Boozer may be one of the few people who’s actually heard from LeBron himself leading up to the announcement.
Yesterday Boozer agreed to a five-year, $80 million deal with the Bulls, one of the teams that was still believed to be in the mix for LeBron. The Bulls reportedly left enough room under the cap to sign both Boozer and LeBron, but with this latest development, it looks like they’re definitely out of the running. It’s also bad news for the Nets, who were also talking to Boozer up until yesterday and just reached an agreement with small forward Travis Outlaw.
Betty White deserves her nomination for SNL. That was one of the best shows they have had in years.
What? Dime has sources now? Yaa ok..
FYI – Jermaine O’Neal to sign with the Celtics.
Which half of King do the Heat get?
those in the know know that it’s the knicks. lots of smokescreens right now but you don’t hold an hour-long special event to announce you’re resigning with an Ohio team. and like dime declared yesterday, Lebron isn’t going to diminish his legacy by winning a “cinch” championship in Miami.
Yeah right … and we all know you can take Booze’s word for granted
C’mon Austin … admit it … there’s no source ya’ll just wanted to make the Hoopshype rumor page
lol
lol …riiigghhhht. we all know how trustworthy carlos boozer is.
well according to jared dudley he is going to the nyc! so we know nothing…to be hoenst if bron was smart he would join booz in chi-town..best team hands down and it is his team not the role of a-rod on dwade’s squad but that is just me…got a feeling this is goin to end badly! i do not hate bron but if they dont win..this could end very badly!
stay in cleveland and try to get cp3 at the trade deadline or next summer. LA or boston is gonna win the next title.