Dime Exclusive: Boozer says LeBron is “50 percent Miami, 50 percent New York”

#LeBron James
07.08.10 8 years ago 10 Comments

The newest Chicago Bull, Carlos Boozer, told a source of mine earlier today that LeBron James is “50 percent Miami, 50 percent New York.”

Obviously everybody has their opinions and guesses on what LeBron will announce later tonight, but as one of the prime free agents on the market this summer and LeBron’s former teammate in Cleveland and on two U.S. Olympic teams, Boozer may be one of the few people who’s actually heard from LeBron himself leading up to the announcement.

Yesterday Boozer agreed to a five-year, $80 million deal with the Bulls, one of the teams that was still believed to be in the mix for LeBron. The Bulls reportedly left enough room under the cap to sign both Boozer and LeBron, but with this latest development, it looks like they’re definitely out of the running. It’s also bad news for the Nets, who were also talking to Boozer up until yesterday and just reached an agreement with small forward Travis Outlaw.

TOPICS#LeBron James
TAGSCARLOS BOOZERLatest NewsLeBron JamesTravis Outlaw

