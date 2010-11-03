Dime Exclusive: Carmelo Anthony On His New Jordan Brand Spot

11.03.10 7 years ago 2 Comments
We’ve already showed you a sneak peek at the new commercial spot, but now it’s time to hear from the man himself. When I caught up with ‘Melo in mid-August, we were patiently waiting around at the Galen Center at the University of Southern California. So for those of you that missed his thoughts in Dime #59, here they are:

Dime: How’d it feel to walk out of the tunnel and see nine other Carmelo Anthony look-alikes standing there?
Carmelo Anthony: Confusing. (laughs) It was confusing, but I think at the end of the day, the final product will be awesome.

Dime: How involved were you with the commercial’s final concept and creation?
CA: Well, I was there from Day 1. You know, we’ve been dabbling with some concepts and I think this one was the best one. As far as where I’m trying to go at it, you know this is my first commercial that I’ve had in two years. You know, me getting my own commercial back, I wanted to be a little bit creative with this…I think that in this commercial, it’s more of just, “Be Everything.” I’m playing all ten guys on the court. Offense and defense, I’m playing both teams’ coaches, I’m a photographer in the stands, I’m a fan, I’m a celebrity on the sidelines, so that’s a lot of [stuff] going on and into the commercial.

