Dime Exclusive: Elite 24 Dunk Contest Participants

Another advantage of being the only media outlet inside the Elite 24 Midnight Run At MSG last night was that we were able to find out before the rest of the world who will be competing in the dunk contest tomorrow. With tons of high flyers in the house, it was tough to settle on just seven, but these guys will surely not disappoint. The participants are:
DaJuan Coleman – Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) PF 6-8 280 2012
Joe Jackson – White Station (Memphis, Tenn.) PG 5-11 165 2010
Josh Selby – Lake Clifton (Baltimore, Md.) PG 6-3 185 2010
Myck Kabongo – St. Benedict’s (Newark, N.J.) PG 6-2 160 2011
Roscoe Smith – Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) SF 6-7 185 2010
Terrence Ross – Montrose Christian (Rockville, Md.) SF 6-6 180 2010
Will Barton – Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.) SG 6-6 160 2010
The contest features a good mix of guards and bigs that all have ridiculous ups, but if I had to choose now I’d have to go with Selby after what I saw him do in France. With Brandon Jennings, Rajon Rondo, Wilson Chandler and two more secret judges on tap, these guys will have to bring the heat to impress the star-studded panel.
Who do you think will win?
Surely Kabong throws down
When is this going down? Is it possible to get tix?
Anyone named “Joe Jackson” has my vote. I also gotta say with a name like “Roscoe” he might be a favorite too. LOL.
WILL BARTON…THAT BOY CAN THROW DOWN AND PLAY!
6-6, 160lbs…………is he vissible?
The Dunk Contest is going down tomorrow @ 5:30 PM at the legendary Rucker Park. Just show up early!
6-6 280 is the one I’m looking at I’m suddenly conjuring the image of Mike Sweetney
oh 6-8 280 but still
Ross is the sleeper. He’s had some wicked dunks, but isn’t well-known b/c he doesn’t play AAU. At the Iolani Dunk Contest he cleared four people huddled together.