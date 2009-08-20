Dime Exclusive: Elite 24 Dunk Contest Participants

Another advantage of being the only media outlet inside the Elite 24 Midnight Run At MSG last night was that we were able to find out before the rest of the world who will be competing in the dunk contest tomorrow. With tons of high flyers in the house, it was tough to settle on just seven, but these guys will surely not disappoint. The participants are:

DaJuan Coleman – Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) PF 6-8 280 2012

Joe Jackson – White Station (Memphis, Tenn.) PG 5-11 165 2010

Josh Selby – Lake Clifton (Baltimore, Md.) PG 6-3 185 2010

Myck Kabongo – St. Benedict’s (Newark, N.J.) PG 6-2 160 2011

Roscoe Smith – Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) SF 6-7 185 2010

Terrence Ross – Montrose Christian (Rockville, Md.) SF 6-6 180 2010

Will Barton – Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.) SG 6-6 160 2010

The contest features a good mix of guards and bigs that all have ridiculous ups, but if I had to choose now I’d have to go with Selby after what I saw him do in France. With Brandon Jennings, Rajon Rondo, Wilson Chandler and two more secret judges on tap, these guys will have to bring the heat to impress the star-studded panel.

Who do you think will win?