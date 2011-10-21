Dime Exclusive: ESPN Finally Gets An Indoor Basketball Court

I think this text from my boy says it all: “31 years in existence and we FINALLY got an indoor court. So nice to have somewhere to hoop.” Look for an ESPN vs. Dime showdown coming to a court near you.
What do you think?
Looks dope! the Dime crew needs to go in there and take over the court
@ Sean Sweeney
You really want me to break your ankles in a place crawling with cameras?
oh man i cant wait to see the Dime office in some real highlights. you guys should get someone to film a few games on an iphone and then just edit it to look as best as possible.
or even better a 2on2 Dime office tournament and post the videos of each game just to mess around. and then we can debate from the videos of the 1st round who will win the whole thing…Round Robin sounds good…
That court is sick!
Wow.What an impressive looking court. I’m sure it will certainly put to good use.I wonder can it be used for a charity game?