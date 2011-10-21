Dime Exclusive: ESPN Finally Gets An Indoor Basketball Court

#ESPN
10.21.11 7 years ago 5 Comments

I think this text from my boy says it all: “31 years in existence and we FINALLY got an indoor court. So nice to have somewhere to hoop.” Look for an ESPN vs. Dime showdown coming to a court near you.

What do you think?

TOPICS#ESPN
TAGSDime TrainingESPNReal Stories

