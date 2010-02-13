Dime Exclusive: Inside The Locker Rooms Of The Rookies & Sophomores

#Style – Kicks and Gear
02.12.10 8 years ago 9 Comments

We try and tell you guys that DimeMag.com is the place to be, but sometimes you just have to prove yourself. Think of ourselves as Zach Randolph. He’s been 20-10 his whole career, but people just started to figure it out. Oh yea, and his team is winning.

Anyways, we got some super, super, super exclusive access to the locker rooms in the American Airlines Center this afternoon before tonight’s Rookie Challenge, and thought we’d let you get a sneak peek at the Mavericks’ digs and what the rookies and sophomores will be wearing tonight.

Seeing as how the sophomores are the elder statesmen of this game, they lucked out and got the Maverick’s home locker room. And I’m serious when I say this might be the nicest locker room in the whole league – perhaps the nicest one you’ve ever seen. Aside from the full weight room, treatment center, pool table, poker table, recliners, flatscreen and DJ Hero setup, they also had the nicest lockers in the game. Television in each locker, if you were a free agent, it’d be hard to turn down signing with the Mavs.

So linking up with Mavericks Equipment Manager Al Whitley, and NBA Coordinator Michael Brady, I got the behind-the-scenes scoop on their job (which you’ll hear them talk about in a forthcoming post) as well as pictures of every player’s sneakers for tonight.

