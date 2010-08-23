Dime Exclusive: NBA’s Best New Ink

You may remember seeing J.R. Giddens and his ink featured in Dime #46 right after he came into the League. But this summer, where Giddens finds himself currently without a team, he decided to get some new ink for inspiration. Check out the “Underdog’s Underdog,” brought to you by L.A.’s Adam Daniel of 264 Customs. Check out these pictures exclusive to Dime in greater detail after the jump.
If you want to get some new ink, here’s the spot:
264 Customs
7303 Melrose Avenue
Hollywood, CA 90046
323.935.2494
first!!!!
Bro get in the gym.
Things that have expired:
-Use of the word Swag.
-Calling anyone that doesn’t like what you like a “hater”.
-Tats (So many have been done that dude’s are getting just silly trying to be original)
Move on.
@POPPI GEE — I’ll add the term “fail” (“epic fail,” etc.) to that list.
Giddens needs to leave the tattoo parlor and head to the gym so he can get on a roster next year
Change the title. U should be on a NBA roster to have the “NBA’s Best New Ink”…
wow you guys are desperate for some stories. and that tat sucks i see 16 yr olds walkin around with similar shit anywhere on 3rd-5th street
lol so melo should stay out of the tattoo parlor so he can be a better bball player too i assume?
co-sign Gee and Austin – add to that “first” posts.
Nothing could be stupider
Isn’t this the fool who had the Celtics logo tatted when they drafted him and was traded/waved like a season later?
I second “first” as being played out. Add to that “gangsta”