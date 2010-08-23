Dime Exclusive: NBA’s Best New Ink

#Ink
08.23.10 8 years ago 10 Comments

You may remember seeing J.R. Giddens and his ink featured in Dime #46 right after he came into the League. But this summer, where Giddens finds himself currently without a team, he decided to get some new ink for inspiration. Check out the “Underdog’s Underdog,” brought to you by L.A.’s Adam Daniel of 264 Customs. Check out these pictures exclusive to Dime in greater detail after the jump.

If you want to get some new ink, here’s the spot:

264 Customs
7303 Melrose Avenue
Hollywood, CA 90046
323.935.2494

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ink
TAGSDimeMagInkJ.R. Giddens

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP