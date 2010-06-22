Dime Exclusive: Photos From The L.A. Lakers Championship Parade

#Nike #Kobe Bryant
06.22.10 8 years ago 4 Comments

If you were following along on our Twitter feed yesterday, then you know the whole Dime crew was tuned in to the Lakers’ Championship Parade. But one of our guys, known to you as college basketball fanatic Matty D, was actually out there, and sent us over these great pics of Kobe & Co. Check ’em out after the jump.

