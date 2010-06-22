Dime Exclusive: Photos From The L.A. Lakers Championship Parade

If you were following along on our Twitter feed yesterday, then you know the whole Dime crew was tuned in to the Lakers’ Championship Parade. But one of our guys, known to you as college basketball fanatic Matty D, was actually out there, and sent us over these great pics of Kobe & Co. Check ’em out after the jump.
First! Now to work on the 3 peat.
There’s nothing like a city getting together for one big ass party!
Haha. So it’s official? Banging a Kardashian makes you a champion.
It’s pleasant to be capable to sit back and learn all the other squads struggle, care and fantasise about contracting this release agent.. Few pinches here and there and a three-peat is ours! If we could keep Kobe, Bynum, Pau, RonRon, Derek and Lamar secure, that is the key. Steve Blake or Kyle Korver can and will help. We don’t need the surreal (CP3, LeBron, Bosh) or the over-the-hill (Shaq, Kidd, Jermaine O’Neal). I’ll take Raja Bell, Steve Blake and a Kwame Brown/Tony Battie type.