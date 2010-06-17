Dime Exclusive: Rajon Rondo & Lamar Odom Talk About The Biggest Game Of Their Lives

When you talk about a Game 7, there’s three words that always come to mind: Do Or Die. And when it comes to a Game 7 in the NBA Finals, there’s literally no tomorrow. Tonight will be only the third NBA Finals Game 7 in the last 22 years, and you already know that ABC has a spot in the ESPN Classic archives ready to go. So in anticipation of tonight’s epic match, we got up with the two biggest X-factors – Rajon Rondo and Lamar Odom – to find out what Game 7 means to them.

“It’s going to be a fight,” says Odom. “Even when teams score low, they still play hard. A championship is a championship, whether you win in four or five or seven. This is it, Game 7. Expect it to be a fight.”

And fight it has been. Throughout the series, the League’s two all-time winningest clubs have gone at it for 48 minutes for six consecutive games. Sure, not every game has been one to tell the grandkids about, but for those who bleed purple or green, you wouldn’t want it to end any other way. And why should it?

The Celtics and Lakers have met 12 times in the NBA Finals, and this is the fifth time that they’ll need all seven games to add a new banner to the rafters. If you’re a history buff, the Celtics have won each previous time it went to Game 7, but that doesn’t mean anything tonight.

“Game 7 means it’s now or never,” says Rondo. “We have no room for error. The good thing is that overall, this team has done well when faced with Game 7 situations. We know we have to handle our business or it’s over.”

And while Boston may have won every Game 7 they’ve played against the the Lakers in the Finals (the last one being a 111-102 victory on June 12, 1984), tonight’s game will be different: they’re no at home. No visiting team has won an NBA championship in Game 7 since the Washington Bullets did it in 1978. But I don’t think either team is thinking about that.

“I remember the days of Magic and Bird playing against each other,” says Odom. “You’d have to have dreamt of this moment, the countdown. This is everything you’ve been playing for. Ready to attack, play hard as we can and be champions.”

What do you think? Who’s going to win Game 7 tonight?

