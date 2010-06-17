Dime Exclusive: Rajon Rondo & Lamar Odom Talk About The Biggest Game Of Their Lives

When you talk about a Game 7, there’s three words that always come to mind: Do Or Die. And when it comes to a Game 7 in the NBA Finals, there’s literally no tomorrow. Tonight will be only the third NBA Finals Game 7 in the last 22 years, and you already know that ABC has a spot in the ESPN Classic archives ready to go. So in anticipation of tonight’s epic match, we got up with the two biggest X-factors – Rajon Rondo and Lamar Odom – to find out what Game 7 means to them.
“It’s going to be a fight,” says Odom. “Even when teams score low, they still play hard. A championship is a championship, whether you win in four or five or seven. This is it, Game 7. Expect it to be a fight.”
And fight it has been. Throughout the series, the League’s two all-time winningest clubs have gone at it for 48 minutes for six consecutive games. Sure, not every game has been one to tell the grandkids about, but for those who bleed purple or green, you wouldn’t want it to end any other way. And why should it?
The Celtics and Lakers have met 12 times in the NBA Finals, and this is the fifth time that they’ll need all seven games to add a new banner to the rafters. If you’re a history buff, the Celtics have won each previous time it went to Game 7, but that doesn’t mean anything tonight.
“Game 7 means it’s now or never,” says Rondo. “We have no room for error. The good thing is that overall, this team has done well when faced with Game 7 situations. We know we have to handle our business or it’s over.”
And while Boston may have won every Game 7 they’ve played against the the Lakers in the Finals (the last one being a 111-102 victory on June 12, 1984), tonight’s game will be different: they’re no at home. No visiting team has won an NBA championship in Game 7 since the Washington Bullets did it in 1978. But I don’t think either team is thinking about that.
“I remember the days of Magic and Bird playing against each other,” says Odom. “You’d have to have dreamt of this moment, the countdown. This is everything you’ve been playing for. Ready to attack, play hard as we can and be champions.”
What do you think? Who’s going to win Game 7 tonight?
why is rondo x factor? he’s been boston’s best player whole year. i don’t like him, but that is the truth.
I agree. X factor to me means a wild card, not your starting point guard who has been there since the last title run. I’d love to see something special from Rajon tonight, and it wouldn’t be a surprise. I think that for this particular game 7 the X factor for Boston could be Rasheed. He has to come out and play starter’s minutes with a sore back, defend LA’s second best player/scoring option and work the paint like he used to. If he proves to be still capable of doing these things in Perk’s absence, he could be the X factor that allows Boston to overcome the odds.
The lakers are just too comfortable on their home court…makes them almost impossible to breat… Boston better play their best game of the season or it’s over for them
@ yoda
Because he needs to have a HUGE game to get the W.
@ Aron
What’s the environment like where you’re working…
I work with all women and nobody seems to care it’s a game 7 dogfight tonight!
lol ahh sucks and rocks to be me :)
I just wish Rondo would man up and actually try to make a lay-up instead of dishin’ it off to KG or Glen Davis, KG doesn’t have the explosion and lift to beat Gasol or Bynum, and Glen doesn’t have the height or lift either. Oh and can tony allen make a jumpshot? I have yet to see him sink a jumper, not a driving lay up but a jumper. The dude is like a charity event…always giving away for free, he is turnover prone. Rondo must score if Boston evcen wants to win.