Dime Exclusive: Storyboards From Kobe Bryant’s The Black Mamba

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Robert Rodriguez #Danny Trejo #Kobe Bryant #Kanye West
02.07.11 7 years ago

While I was at the Nike Vault last weekend chopping it up with Kobe Bryant and director Robert Rodriguez about their new film The Black Mamba, I noticed something interesting on the wall. Other than the official movie poster, on display were storyboards from the film. So after watching Trailer #1 and Trailer #2, catch an exclusive glimpse into the world of The Black Mamba before the film debuts All-Star Weekend.

What do you think?

