Dime Exclusive: Storyboards From Kobe Bryant’s The Black Mamba

While I was at the Nike Vault last weekend chopping it up with Kobe Bryant and director Robert Rodriguez about their new film The Black Mamba, I noticed something interesting on the wall. Other than the official movie poster, on display were storyboards from the film. So after watching Trailer #1 and Trailer #2, catch an exclusive glimpse into the world of The Black Mamba before the film debuts All-Star Weekend.
What do you think?
Kobe AND Mr.West in the same movie…?
This is already one of my favorite movies.