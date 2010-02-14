Dime Exclusive: The Sneakers For Tonight’s All-Star Game

The other day we brought you the sneakers that the Rookies and Sophomores were wearing on the court, before they hit the hardwood. Now, we’re showing you some of the All-Star sneakers that the NBA’s biggest stars will be rockin’ at Cowboys Stadium tonight. You’ve already seen the All-Star edition of the Nike Zoom Kobe V, Nike Air Max LeBron VII and Nike Hyperize, as well as the adidas TS Supernatural Commander & Creator, so check out the rest of ’em below:
Gerald Wallace (and Joe Johnson) – Air Jordan 2010, All-Star SMU
Kevin Durant – Nike KD2, All-Star SMU
Chris Paul – Jordan CP3.III, All-Star SMU
Rajon Rondo – Nike Cradle Rock Low, All-Star SMU
Paul Pierce – Nike Air Legacy, All-Star SMU
Carmelo Anthony – Melo M6, All-Star SMU
Deron Williams – Nike Hyperdunk Low, All-Star SMU
Which one is your favorite?
damn, i like rondo’s shoes a lot
Those socks….
Psych
Yeah the socks are better than any of the shoes! How can we rock those?
melo’s are the best
KEVIN DURANTS SNEAKS ARE THE BEST…MELO’S ARE THE WORST!..EVEN THO..THERE IS NO BAD SNEAKS!..Nike is really doing a great job
@ amos are u color blind?!?!?!
Hey Aron- Where can I buy Rondo’s CRL’s???? House of Hoops?
no shots of dwade’s white and shiny silver jordans?
Paul Pierce’s.
I see players don’t mind wearing low tops since those first flywire Kobes came out.
Rondo’s the worst.
I like CP3’s and Melo’s
d wades were nuts..id get those in a heart beat!!! the Zkv were dope..too bad kb was out..damn!