Dime Exclusive: The Sneakers For Tonight’s All-Star Game

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #Paul Pierce #Kevin Durant #Chris Paul #Carmelo Anthony
02.14.10 8 years ago 13 Comments

The other day we brought you the sneakers that the Rookies and Sophomores were wearing on the court, before they hit the hardwood. Now, we’re showing you some of the All-Star sneakers that the NBA’s biggest stars will be rockin’ at Cowboys Stadium tonight. You’ve already seen the All-Star edition of the Nike Zoom Kobe V, Nike Air Max LeBron VII and Nike Hyperize, as well as the adidas TS Supernatural Commander & Creator, so check out the rest of ’em below:

Gerald Wallace (and Joe Johnson) – Air Jordan 2010, All-Star SMU
Kevin Durant – Nike KD2, All-Star SMU
Chris Paul – Jordan CP3.III, All-Star SMU
Rajon Rondo – Nike Cradle Rock Low, All-Star SMU
Paul Pierce – Nike Air Legacy, All-Star SMU
Carmelo Anthony – Melo M6, All-Star SMU
Deron Williams – Nike Hyperdunk Low, All-Star SMU
Which one is your favorite?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#Paul Pierce#Kevin Durant#Chris Paul#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSAir Jordan 2010ALL STARCARMELO ANTHONYChris PaulDERON WILLIAMSDimeMagGerald WallaceJOE JOHNSONJordan BrandJordan CP3.IIIKEVIN DURANTMelo M6NIKENike Cradle Rock LowNike Hyperdunk LowNike KD2PAUL PIERCERAJON RONDOReal StoriesStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP