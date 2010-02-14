Dime Exclusive: The Sneakers For Tonight’s All-Star Game

The other day we brought you the sneakers that the Rookies and Sophomores were wearing on the court, before they hit the hardwood. Now, we’re showing you some of the All-Star sneakers that the NBA’s biggest stars will be rockin’ at Cowboys Stadium tonight. You’ve already seen the All-Star edition of the Nike Zoom Kobe V, Nike Air Max LeBron VII and Nike Hyperize, as well as the adidas TS Supernatural Commander & Creator, so check out the rest of ’em below:

Gerald Wallace (and Joe Johnson) – Air Jordan 2010, All-Star SMU

Kevin Durant – Nike KD2, All-Star SMU

Chris Paul – Jordan CP3.III, All-Star SMU

Rajon Rondo – Nike Cradle Rock Low, All-Star SMU

Paul Pierce – Nike Air Legacy, All-Star SMU

Carmelo Anthony – Melo M6, All-Star SMU

Deron Williams – Nike Hyperdunk Low, All-Star SMU

Which one is your favorite?

