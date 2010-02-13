Dime Exclusive: The Sneakers For Tonight’s Rookie/Sophomore Game

As we said before, in addition to linking up with NBA Coordinator Michael Brady, and Mavericks Equipment Manager Al Whitley, I got pictures of every player’s sneakers for tonight’s game. Check ’em out below:
DeMar DeRozan (Dunk-in) – Nike Zoom Kobe V
Eric Gordon – adidas TS Supernatural Creator
Danilo Gallinari – Reebok Talkin’ Krazy II
Anthony Morrow – Nike Air Max Rise
Brook Lopez – adidas TS Supernatural Commander
Michael Beasley – adidas TS Supernatural Commander
Russell Westbrook – Nike Air Max Rise
Kevin Love – Nike Blue Chip II
O.J. Mayo – Nike Air Max Rise
Marc Gasol – Nike Air Max Rise
DeJuan Blair – Nike Air Max Rise
Taj Gibson – Nike Air Max Rise
Brandon Jennings – Under Armour Prototype 2
James Harden – Nike Air Max Rise
Jonny Flynn – Nike Air Max Rise
Stephen Curry – Nike Air Max Rise
Jonas Jerebko (with Swedish flag) – Nike Air Max Rise
Omri Casspi (with Israeli flag) – Nike Air Max Rise
Tyreke Evans – Nike Air Max Rise
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
I like Tyreke’s, Blair’s and Flynn’s Air Maxes.
Did you see the part in the rookie game when they did a slow-mo replay of Jennings’ “footwork”? Basically a subtle ad for Under-Armor.
I can’t wait to get your cool new Nike basketball shoes for Christmas Omri Casspi on The Sacramento Kings with jersey number 18!