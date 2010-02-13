Dime Exclusive: The Sneakers For Tonight’s Rookie/Sophomore Game

As we said before, in addition to linking up with NBA Coordinator Michael Brady, and Mavericks Equipment Manager Al Whitley, I got pictures of every player’s sneakers for tonight’s game. Check ’em out below:

DeMar DeRozan (Dunk-in) – Nike Zoom Kobe V

Eric Gordon – adidas TS Supernatural Creator

Danilo Gallinari – Reebok Talkin’ Krazy II

Anthony Morrow – Nike Air Max Rise

Brook Lopez – adidas TS Supernatural Commander

Michael Beasley – adidas TS Supernatural Commander

Russell Westbrook – Nike Air Max Rise

Kevin Love – Nike Blue Chip II

O.J. Mayo – Nike Air Max Rise

Marc Gasol – Nike Air Max Rise

DeJuan Blair – Nike Air Max Rise

Taj Gibson – Nike Air Max Rise

Brandon Jennings – Under Armour Prototype 2

James Harden – Nike Air Max Rise

Jonny Flynn – Nike Air Max Rise

Stephen Curry – Nike Air Max Rise

Jonas Jerebko (with Swedish flag) – Nike Air Max Rise

Omri Casspi (with Israeli flag) – Nike Air Max Rise

Tyreke Evans – Nike Air Max Rise

