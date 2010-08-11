Dime Exclusive: Tiffany & Co. x USA Basketball Watch

#Style – Kicks and Gear #USA Basketball
08.11.10 8 years ago 13 Comments

With the best basketball players in world all in town at the same time, you can see how crazy things are getting around here. And right now (6:30 PM), to celebrate the commencement of the World Basketball Festival, Tiffany & Co. is kicking things off with a private ceremony at their New York Flagship store. As the the official timekeeper of USA Basketball, they’ll be hooking up the team with the Tiffany Atlas Chronograph in stainless steel. Check our the watch in greater detail after the jump.

Keeping things truly official, the Tiffany Atlas Chronograph comes in stainless steel with a black and gray dial on black alligator strap and fold-over clasp. Let’s just say, you know you’ve made it when you have this thing on.

What do you think?

