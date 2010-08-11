Dime Exclusive: Tiffany & Co. x USA Basketball Watch

With the best basketball players in world all in town at the same time, you can see how crazy things are getting around here. And right now (6:30 PM), to celebrate the commencement of the World Basketball Festival, Tiffany & Co. is kicking things off with a private ceremony at their New York Flagship store. As the the official timekeeper of USA Basketball, they’ll be hooking up the team with the Tiffany Atlas Chronograph in stainless steel. Check our the watch in greater detail after the jump.
Keeping things truly official, the Tiffany Atlas Chronograph comes in stainless steel with a black and gray dial on black alligator strap and fold-over clasp. Let’s just say, you know you’ve made it when you have this thing on.
What do you think?
They are giving stainless steel watches to guys who make 8-9 figures? Fuck that, where’s the platinum?
Thats a bad ass watch…
dammnnnn that watch is PHATTTTTTTTT
Lol Control
That watch is too cold…
is Dime giving away this watch too?
true dat control. stainless steel are for knives
What’s worse is that this stainless steel watch retails for $6,700.00…. Now that’s whack!
Lol y’all must not kno about tiffanys. I wanna kno wht the price tag is on tht joint?
MSRP on that watch is like $6700. Not bad (lil’ more than mine) but come on, these guys are probably already carrying around 20-50k on their wrist. Give the watches to people who could at least sell them for a meal or something. If I had a few of those watches to give away, I would offer them to homeless people, assuming they’d let me punch them in the face or something.
damn, thats actually a fly watch. must be pretty expensive tho. damn!
Damn…that sh*t is dope as hell..I wish I was in the new york area so I could SNATCH that intern spot and get me a tiffny & co. timepiece in the process..damn
Yo, so what’s the contest question??? I’m ready for this one!
And Aron, not to be pushy, but have you guys at Dime seen my LRG prize pack??? Did it get lost in the mail??? I still haven’t received it.
Feel free to send me this watch if the LRG pack got lost. It’s not quite the same, but I can live with it…
Thanks,
G
its a nice watch but i gotta agree with control…
these guys rings, necklaces and bracelets all cost more than that and come on.. STAINLESS STEEL?
If tiffany and co wants to ‘give away ‘ prudcts, please stick to what they are famous for.. JEWELRY… leave the watches to the watch makers.