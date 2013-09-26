Free Dime Giveaway: PlayMG Android App-Gaming System From Kyrie Irving

It wasn’t that long ago that most casual basketball fans didn’t even know who Kyrie Irving was. Now every young kid is growing up trying to have handles like him. No offense, but you’ll probably never be able to dribble the rock like this. But you can own the PlayMG Android App-Gaming System, the first pocketable and affordable Wi-Fi app-playing system built for limitless Android market. What does this have to do with Kyrie? He’s part owner and Brand Ambassador for PlayMG.

The PlayMG, which features a big four-inch touchscreen encased in a sleek, sophisticated and sturdy “pocketable” design with rounded corners and grip, as well as built-in Wi-Fi and a 1.3 megapixel front-facing camera for photos and videos, was specifically designed for young people who are either not old enough to have their own smartphones or whose parents find data plans too expensive. Now you don’t have to worry about that, especially with $10 worth of top EA Mobile games Need for Speed Hot Pursuit and NBA JAM preloaded, along with eight Com2uS popular game titles like Slice It, Swing Shot, Homerun Battle2, Tiny Farm, Tower, Defense, 9 Innings Baseball, Super Action Hero and Derby Days.

Now, here’s your chance to win one for free and all you have to do to have a shot to win one is complete the following three steps:

1. Follow @DimeMag on Twitter and on Facebook

2. Answer the following question in the comments section below or on Twitter/Facebook

The question is: Who is the most entertaining NBA player to watch right now?

Winners will be contacted through social media, so make sure you’re checking back with us to see if you won.

