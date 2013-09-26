Free Dime Giveaway: PlayMG Android App-Gaming System From Kyrie Irving

It wasn’t that long ago that most casual basketball fans didn’t even know who Kyrie Irving was. Now every young kid is growing up trying to have handles like him. No offense, but you’ll probably never be able to dribble the rock like this. But you can own the PlayMG Android App-Gaming System, the first pocketable and affordable Wi-Fi app-playing system built for limitless Android market. What does this have to do with Kyrie? He’s part owner and Brand Ambassador for PlayMG.
The PlayMG, which features a big four-inch touchscreen encased in a sleek, sophisticated and sturdy “pocketable” design with rounded corners and grip, as well as built-in Wi-Fi and a 1.3 megapixel front-facing camera for photos and videos, was specifically designed for young people who are either not old enough to have their own smartphones or whose parents find data plans too expensive. Now you don’t have to worry about that, especially with $10 worth of top EA Mobile games Need for Speed Hot Pursuit and NBA JAM preloaded, along with eight Com2uS popular game titles like Slice It, Swing Shot, Homerun Battle2, Tiny Farm, Tower, Defense, 9 Innings Baseball, Super Action Hero and Derby Days.
Now, here’s your chance to win one for free and all you have to do to have a shot to win one is complete the following three steps:
1. Follow @DimeMag on Twitter and on Facebook
2. Answer the following question in the comments section below or on Twitter/Facebook
The question is: Who is the most entertaining NBA player to watch right now?
Winners will be contacted through social media, so make sure you’re checking back with us to see if you won.
Kyrie Irving is the most entertaining NBA player to watch today!!
I do believe that Kyrie Irving is one of the most entertaining player in the NBA right now. He is in the same level of LeBron, KD, DRose, Westbrook and CP3 in terms of entertaining plays on the hardwood. He owns the sickest handles in the NBA, no disrespect to CP3 though (just ask Brandon Knight for that). His crossovers are so deadly that every defenders checking him can’t handle and stand him. He also have some acrobatic layups in his pocket too. And don’t forget about the game winning shots of his career. At 21 yrs old, he is already an electrifying NBA All-Star. In his rookie season, he won the Rookie of the Year award and named NBA All-Rookie First Team. That makes him so entertaining that I would like watch him play all the time (my NBA League Pass must be ready for the season). At a young age, he has a lot more to offer to establish himself to be the cornerstone and franchise player of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Hey Andre. Congratulations on getting picked from the comments, Facebook and Twitter as the winner!
Please send your mailing address to workforus@dimemag.com
Thanks man! My son will really love this. I’m about to email my mailing address right now. Thank you!
Hey Sean, Did you receive my mailing address? I’m just wondering when would I receive the PLAYMG that I won. Thanks!
Yep. It should be on the way
LeBron James. Between his swag on the court, to his style off the court, he’s always grabbing the spotlight.
Kyrie Irving is the most entertaining NBA player :)