Dime Live Blog: USA vs. Russia

Once upon a time, USA vs. Russia in any competition — chess, table tennis, soccer, Street Fighter: Tournament Edition — would have been a big deal as a bitter sports rivalry.

That’s because it went beyond sports. With politics and propaganda involved, the USA/Russia beef gave us immortal moments like the “Miracle on Ice,” and corny moments like the last scene in Rocky IV.

Today? It’s not that serious. But with a spot in the Final Four of the FIBA World Championship on the line, today’s USA/Russia basketball game could measure up to a little of that old ’80s intensity. Or it could just be another USA blowout in what has been a tournament full of them.

PRE-GAME

– Is Team USA really THAT good, or has their road to the Elite Eight been that easy? Group B wasn’t the toughest on the planet, including pushovers Iran and Tunisia, and while medal favorites like Spain and Argentina faced legitimately tough competition in the knockout round, the U.S. drew Angola and won by almost SIXTY. But we still may not know exactly how good the U.S. team is after today. Russia doesn’t have its best player (Andrei Kirilenko), and of their three NBA-affiliated active players (Timofey Mozgov, Sergey Monya, Victor Khryapa), two are no longer in the League and one hasn’t played a game yet.

– Unrelated to this game, but still an NBA issue: I find it interesting how fans will get all over an opposing player or a player they don’t like even if a story is only based in rumors and has no proof, but as soon as it’s one of the guys on their team in trouble, it’s all, “Let’s wait until all the facts come out,” and “Let’s not rush to judgment.” I think you know which fan base I’m talking about.

– Mark Kestecher and Fran Fraschilla are on the mic, and look: They’re actually in Turkey! They’re standing behind a glass partition that is covered in ads.

– Why are there never any fans at these games? Or at least there’s nobody ever in the TV-side seats. That’s a bad look for FIBA. They should just let the people in the higher seats come down to fill up the TV-side seats. This tourney is supposed to be a really big deal, right? Would you ever see so many empty seats in the NCAA Tournament?

FIRST QUARTER

– Russian coach David Blatt (who played at Princeton) is wearing a polo that says “RUSSIA” across the front in the biggest logo I’ve seen since FUBU was around.

– Starting for the U.S.: Derrick Rose, Chauncey Billups, Andre Iguodala, Kevin Durant and Lamar Odom. Russia’s lineup has size, and like most elite teams at this level, run a crisp offense. They’re also one of the better defensive teams in FIBA.

– Russia goes up first with a three, then Odom ties it with an and-one off an offensive rebound.

– Kaun tries to put Odom in the chamber, but his hook shot misses the rim entirely. Durant comes back with a three. If KD, Chauncey and Eric Gordon are hitting from the outside, Team USA might be unbeatable in this tournament.

– Iguodala is being aggressive going to the rack, but he’s slightly out of control and missing his shots. Every time I’ve criticized Iguodala this summer, either online or just in the office, guaranteed a Sixers fan will say, “Yeah, that’s what he does.” Is there a fan base in the League that likes its franchise player less than Philly? Iguodala is like the anti-Kobe.

– Russell Westbrook checks in and immediately gets down to attacking the basket and forcing defenders to foul. His two free throws put USA up 12-9 with six minutes to go in the quarter.

– Impressive ball movement and lightning-quick moves by Rose and Westbrook lead to an open three for Chauncey.

– I heard Timofey Mozgov was more “street” than your typical European player, and I’m starting to believe it. He just scored on a putback and glared at every USA player in his vicinity.

– Fraschilla breaks down the Team USA defense: Their whole thing is to pressure and gamble for steals, but when they don’t get the steal, they’re often left playing 4-on-5. Against teams that know how to pass, that could lead to trouble.

– Russia goes up 21-20 on a three-point play by Mozgov. He went up for a dunk, got hacked by Westbrook and the ball bounced around the rim before dropping in. Then Mozgov gave Westbrook another deliberate stare. I’m starting to like this dude more every minute.

– Team USA turns it over in the backcourt, but Russia air-balls the ensuing three attempt. Durant comes down and barrels over a defender, but gets the whistle to go his way. The and-one makes it 23-all with just over a minute left.

– At the end of one, it’s tied at 25. Durant set himself up for a good look at a three to beat the buzzer, but either he was way short or his guy recovered to get a piece of the ball.

SECOND QUARTER

– Durant scored 13 of Team USA’s 25 points in the first quarter.

– And we have our first 1972 Olympics flashback. Can we get some of those guys back to replay that game as part of the Gatorade “Replay” series? Can they wear Afro wigs on the court and leisure suits for the post-game interviews?

– Russian guard Dmitriy Khvostov (who looks like he’s 14 years old) clears the lane with a fake pass and scores a lefty finger roll. He’s got a little Ginobili in his game. Then forward Andrey Vorontsevich uses a beautiful pump-fake to set up a mid-range jumper. It’s 29-25, Russia.

– Although they have some good athletes, Russia’s plan is to slow this thing down. They’re fouling whenever the U.S. looks like they could be getting out on a fast break, and have gone to a zone D to limit penetration. Again, if Team USA’s shooters are on-point, they can withstand that. If not, they could fall apart.

– Billups falls down trying to fight through a screen, allowing his man a wide-open jumper. Russia could have pushed the lead to five on their next possession, but Vitaliy Fridzon (#7) pulled a Rajon Rondo and passed up a layup looking to make the extra pass. Rose missed one of his up-and-unders on the other end, but Iguodala followed with a dunk. Russia leads 31-30 with six minutes to go in the half.

– Dime’s Aron Phillips: “Not that I’m one to talk, but some of these guys should brought their barbers with them to Turkey. Either that, or Team USA needs to put one on payroll.” Agreed. And I can verify that if Aron were on Team USA, he’d look like Sasquatch right now. He’ll come into the office clean-shaven at 9:30 a.m., and by 5 p.m. he looks like Jorge Garbajosa. I’ve actually seen his facial hair grow. (Meanwhile, I can go weeks without shaving and still can’t grow a full beard.)

– Russia goes up five with under five minutes to go, and Team USA’s frustration was starting to show. Chauncey and Odom, the established senior members of this team, were even starting to lose their cool.

– Eric Gordon checks in. Of course he’s been their best player in multiple games so far, but he’s barely played in this one. He immediately knocks down a jumper to tie the game.

– Team USA forced a shot-clock violation and started a fast break, but one ref blew his whistle for no reason and stopped the transition in his tracks. The ref admitted he messed up, but Coach K still had murder in his eyes. BTW, did we ever get an explanation for why that World Cup ref waved off Team USA’s goal in that one controversial game?

– Fraschilla: “This is like playing the New York Yankees in baseball. You want to play them in a 3-4 inning game, not a 9-inning game.” Huh?

– Rose puts the U.S. up one with a free throw, and … then my roommate comes into the apartment and throws off my concentration. OK, now the U.S. is up three going to a commercial break.

– Coach David Blatt’s profile says he won a gold medal with Team USA at the ’81 Maccabiah Games. What are those and when did they cease to exist?

– Iguodala moves the lead to five at the line, and the U.S. is on a 10-2 run. Vorontsevich is kind of a beast on the offensive glass, but Team USA has been good at swatting his follow-up shots away.

– Gordon finds Iguodala inside with an unintentionally incredible pass, setting up a bucket plus the foul, and then Iguodala smacks the FT off the back-rim like Shaq. Still, it’s a 7-point lead now with under a minute to go in the half.

– USA is up 44-39 at the half. There are definitely holes in their offense and defense, but if Russia is going to keep bricking shots like they did in that second quarter, it won’t matter so long as the U.S. keeps attacking the rim and either scoring or getting fouled.

HALFTIME

– So ESPN’s studio guy was reporting the Tom Brady car accident that happened in Boston this morning. And with a completely straight face, he said, “The driver of the other vehicle had to be freed with the Jaws of Life. But the good news for New England, Tom Brady was unhurt.”

– Breaking news: Ohio State QB Terrelle Pryor will welcome LeBron if he attends the OSU/Miami game this weekend. OK, that’s a load of stress off my shoulders.

THIRD QUARTER

– Another camera shot establishes that, yes, the announcers are really in Turkey and in the building. Look, the people on the court have to walk around them and everything. But why ESPN decided to have them looking up into an overhead camera instead of floor-level courtside, I don’t know.

– Durant is looking to takeover. He loses his man off the dribble and lays it in. During the exhibition schedule, when KD said he was working on a new element of his game but didn’t want to reveal it, I guess he would be trying to do more of that, taking guys straight to the rack instead of pulling up for jumpers.

– Billups sticks a three, making it 49-42 USA. Odom makes one of the first strong moves to the basket I’ve seen him make all tournament long and gets fouled.

– As much as I’d like to see a Turkey/USA gold-medal game, I wouldn’t have minded Spain/USA. Not just because it’d a matchup of two rivals who always seem to play close games, but because I wanted to see the interaction (if any) between Rudy Fernandez and U.S. assistant Nate McMillan.

– “I think Kevin Durant can take Vorontsevich off the dribble,” Fraschilla says. You think so?

– Russia’s warm-ups are just ugly. Sorry. Throw in those gaudy bright-yellow FIBA towels everybody is forced to use, and I’m glad we can’t see the benches from this camera angle.

– USA is up 53-47 with 5:20 left in the quarter. Rose gets to the rim again and gets fouled, splitting the pair. I said in Smack, if Rose is attacking the basket and getting the Russian big guys in foul trouble, the U.S. will be in good shape.

– You’d have to think a guy like Vorontsevich can give an NBA team more than dudes like Malik Allen, Brian Skinner or Tim Thomas, but he’s probably making more money playing pro overseas and isn’t backing anybody up.

– The U.S. lead goes to double-digits off a Westbrook breakaway dunk. Who do you want to see in the 2011 All-Star dunk contest?

– Have you seen the Chase commercial where the Black couple is on vacation and are just AMAZED to see Chevy Chase next to them on the plane, then they become best friends? It lost me the moment they actually recognized Chevy Chase and were star-struck. I would acted the exact same way if it were Danny Glover.

– Westbrook gets another breakaway dunk, and it’s a 13-point game with three minutes left in the quarter.

– Did Texas make the ’07 Final Four? Fraschilla just said Durant and Westbrook understood the concept of one-and-done after getting to the Final Four in college. I remember it was Ohio State, Florida and Georgetown. Am I forgetting Texas? (Just looked it up: Texas lost in the second round to USC that year.)

– USA leads 65-54 after Kaun tries everything he can not to finish a nice pick-and-roll, but the layup betrays him and goes in.

– Tyson Chandler makes an appearance, tipping in a Westbrook miss to make it 70-56 at the end of three. The announcers promise it’s going to be like Allen Fieldhouse (Kansas) or Cameron Indoor (Duke) when Turkey plays, which I don’t doubt, but it’s kind of funny hearing them hype up an arena that’s been mostly empty this entire tournament.

FOURTH QUARTER

– I just wanted to put that photo up because Danny Granger needs a cameo. I don’t think he’s played yet.

– Westbrook’s stats for the third quarter alone: 7 points, 3 steals. He may not have a big stat line when it’s over, but he’s the MVP right now for blowing open a tight game with defense and momentum-building dunks.

– And just as I was writing that, Westbrook gets another and-one in transition to give the U.S. its biggest lead, 73-56.

– Vorontsevich hits a three to cut the lead to 13, and just went Coach K summons the rest of the starters off the bench to get ready to check in, Gordon answers back with a triple.

– On the court right now for Team USA: Rose, Chauncey, Gordon, Durant, Chandler.

– Durant goes baseline for a crazy layup that should have been a plus-one. He went left, rose with the ball in his right hand, and by the time he let it go, his body had turned a couple of times thanks to the contact. Durant just got up smiling. It’s now 81-65, USA.

– Now it’s Showtime. Durant tries to Hot Sauce his man to no avail, then Rose gets too fast for his own feet and slips on a drive. They want to make the rest of this a highlight clinic.

– If this USA team played the Redeem Team right now (if everyone was healthy), what’s the result? Keep in mind the Redeem Team hasn’t played together in two years.

– Three by Chauncey makes it 84-68. That was in part set up by Odom’s defense, and Fraschilla says L.O. has been “so subtly good today.”

– Evgeny Voronov gets a wide-open two-hand dunk off a backdoor cut and swings on the rim a little. Mozgov scores (first time I’ve heard from him in a while) to make it a 12-point game, and Russia may not be out of this thing yet.

– Durant’s pull-up gives him 30 for the game and pushes the lead to 14 with three minutes left. “He scores like he breathes, but tonight he’s had to breathe extra heavy,” says Fraschilla.

– Then Andrey Vorontsevich has to leave with a painful ankle injury. That might be all she wrote for Russia right there, as he’s been their best player at times during the tournament.

– Durant spins into the lane, stops and hits a pull-up plus the foul. Nasty. KD has been getting extra hyped-up this summer, partially by default and partially because everybody likes to hop on the bandwagon early, but I really do see him racking up several scoring titles over the next few years, especially with LeBron and D-Wade taking shots away from each other in Miami.

– Question: Who is going to be the next big man — not counting the 6-10 Durant — to lead the League in scoring?

– With one minute left, it’s 89-78 USA.

– Odom has been upgraded to “subtly brilliant” by Fraschilla.

– Did Kevin Love play today? I’m pretty sure Granger didn’t.

– Durant travels several times while letting the clock run out, and the final score is 89-79. Durant finishes with 33, Westbrook gets a nod for his third-quarter explosion, and Fraschilla uses “subtly” again to describe Odom’s contribution. Time for a new word.

– The announcers talk about which team between Lithuania and Argentina the U.S. would rather face in the semifinals, and somehow Luis Scola’s name never comes up. It’s obvious you’d rather play Lithuania, because nobody wants to go through Scola right now. He’s gone Cloverfield on the whole World Championship tournament. But we’ll find out in a couple of hours who Team USA faces next…