Baron Davis to sign with the Clippers; Other Free Agent News and Rumors

The first day of free agency has come and gone and with that are a whole lot of rumors and news that could make or break your day. Remember, for the next seven days everything that is a done deal is actually a “verbal” done deal. Agreements aren’t official until July 9. That being said, nobody this side of Carlos Boozer has really gone back on the verbal agreement … The big news that broke last night is that Baron Davis is reportedly going to sign with the Clippers. Yeah, L.A. is home for BD, and if they can keep Elton Brand, they have a nice nucleus, but we still aren’t feeling this move. He was part of a good thing in Golden State, a central piece of a team that feels like it’s always on the verge of doing great things. And now it feels like he left just for the money. But this is pro sports and that’s the way things work. The Clips reportedly offered five years guaranteed, while the Warriors supposedly offered two, which if true, makes Baron’s decision understandable … The other biggest names in the market â€“ Brand and Gilbert â€“ are all going to have plenty of suitors. If you believe today’s chatter, Arenas looks to end up either back in Washington (especially since they backed up the Brinks truck), back in Golden State (which could be a real possibility with Baron gone), or possibly in Sacramento (even though they agreed to a deal with Beno Udrih). Brand may still remain a Clipper as well. Gain Brand and Baron, lose Maggette? That would be a solid off-season no matter how you look at it. Will Donald Sterling really write both of those checks though? … With Maggette clearly the odd man out with the Clippers, the Celtics have reportedly already offered him their mid-level $5.8 million exception. Convince him to take a pay cut and they become significantly more of a problem than what we saw this year … One of the other blue chips of the free agency market, Josh Smith (restricted FA), is playing the field. Smith met with the Hawks yesterday and is meeting with Philly next week. The Sixers are treading a very slippery slope going after Smith. If they pursue him hard they may lose out on Iguodala, and if you believe Atlanta, the Hawks will match anything Philly (or anyone else) has to offer. A source told us last week that Philly is set on pulling out all the stops for Josh, even if it means losing ‘Dre in the process … Blazers fans can be very happy with day one. Although it was widely expected, the Blazers announced the signing of Rudy Fernandez (peace Sergio). We’ve been saying it for a number of years: the kid can play. All of a sudden the Blazers have a deep backcourt with Fernandez, Bayless, Blake, and Roy. Odd man out? Eventually it has to be Blake. For the time being though, Blake isn’t completely out of the PG rotation. Fernandez is more of a two guard who can play the point and Bayless is widely considered a combo guard as well. … Chris Duhon in New York anyone? Anyone? Duhon isn’t exactly the splash that Knicks fans were hoping for at the point guard position, but if the former Bull and Dukie does in fact sign the reported two-year, 6 million dollar offer, the Knicks are getting a legit back up point guard who can run an offense, D up and who’s money won’t be a factor for them down the road … With T.J. Ford in Indiana, the Raptors have reached a new agreement with Jose Calderon. Fantasy owners should be salivating about the assist possibilities with Calderon getting the full 40 night in and night out and two big dudes to dish it to in J.O. and Chris Bosh … Evidently Bill Walker’s knee injury wasn’t that serious. He’ll have minor surgery today that will only put him on the shelf for 3 to 4 weeks … We’re out like Boom Dizzle …
YIEWWW 1st
Philly shouldn’t even consider going after smith, they’ve already said they want a power forward whats up with all this BS talk. They should just save the cap room because it looks like brand is gonna go back since the clippers picked up the baron. I kind of hope that boston gets maggette but the spurs are a real dark horse here, so that way the lake-show can steal posey from them because its gonna take the mid-level deal to get it done and they can’t keep posey AND sign maggette.
Man, Duhon …
Walsh is being a real disappointment …
philly should resign iggy, go after josh and sign gerald green as a free agent. Then run with Dre miller at pg, Iggy at SG, Green at SF, Josh at PF and Dalembert at C, then just have a suns offense and throw oops every play lol.
Lakers NEED Posey, he should be their target
Thoughts:
-Pretty sure the Warriors lowballed Baron on a contract extension (some sources out of California had been reporting as much). Also, the Nellie shine had probably worn off; it’s seemed like Nellie hasn’t really considered Davis a star for a little while now, and I think Baron felt disrespected. That, and Brand is one of Baron’s closest friends – oh, and doesn’t Baron live in LA? For a number of purely non-basketball reasons, this made perfect sense for Davis.
-Of course this is as much about the Clippers as anything. With Kaman, a healthy Brand and Thornton developing the Clips have a killer frontcourt. If Gordon can come along quickly they could be nice in the backcourt now too. They don’t have much depth, but with a few shrewd moves this could be a team to watch next year. I wouldn’t choose them to win the West by a long shot, but Davis and Brand are a potent one-two combo, and significant success in the playoffs is a real possibility.
-The Warriors are in an interesting place. If they manage to land Arenas they could have a really exciting team for next year. Ellis and Arenas in the backcourt could be incredibly strong if the two learn how to play together. If not, the Warriors are obviously in the middle phases of a rebuilding operation centred around Ellis, which is certainly not the worst place to be. Give them a couple years; Arenas or no Arenas I still believe the franchise has a strong future.
Why the hate on Bdiddy saying hes just leaving for money? and all this BS hate talk from warriors fans in their forums and on Barons yardbarker blog?
WARRIORS OFFERED GILBERT A MAX CONTRACT!!!
now if your baron davis wouldnt you feel a bit hurt? your hometown team is offering you some big time money. might as well say screw it to the bay and just bounce. esp with the fans already calling him an Ahole. i hope bdiddy goes to the clipps and gilbert stays wit hthe Wiz. Seeing a lot of warriors fans talkn too much shiet against davis calling him a liar and etc was pretty sad to see.
No way will Sterling sign those checks?
What about Jamison? Anything?
baron is gone. kinda obvious the way he got benched during the end of the season when he could have been helping them make the playoffs that last game. that was an indication of things to come.
if some how the clips could get baron and keep mags and brand, they would be pretty deadly for a clippers team.
Whatever happens, I still like the Warriors team with Baron over a Clippers team with Baron in a 7 game series.
What have the other Clippers proven? Not much.
Not loving the Duhon rumors, but at least the Knicks are not committing to long term contracts. Would prefer a larger PG.
PG. Baron
SG. E.Gordon
SF. Thorton
PF. Brand [if he comes back]
C. Kaman
if they develop some kind of chemistry in the west. then the playoffs might as well be 10 tms in the West n 6 in the east.
LAL. LAC. NOH. DAL. SAS. UTAH. GSW. POR. PHO. DEN. HOU. SEA. MEM. SAC.
all those teams up there. some could contend now. some in about 2-3 yrs. but the NBA will have no choice but to make the top 16 tms in the NBA r in the playoffs. not 8 in east n not 8 in west. its just too crazy.
in the east all they have is
BOS. DET. ORL. WSH [if gil n caron n twan rekindle their chemistry] TOR. MIA. ATL. CHI. and LeBron Caveliers.
eh pretty good. but not as deeep as the west will be in about 2-3 yrs.
Love for my Wiz
man cmon now, gs just lost baron, mem and sea aren’t playoff teams and i don’t know what you are seeing in sactown. when they lose artest, there is just mediocrty on that team.
you are still right about the east-west thing, but not everything in the west is great.
“And now it feels like he left just for the money.”
forgot about him being benched during crunch time just before last seasons elimination?
Bill Walker will be legit… if he’s healthy and the Celts get Maggette, we can start talking about who’s going to win the chip in 09-10 cuz the Celts will have 08-09 behind lock and key.
Oh and Baron’s moving home, getting 3 more years guaranteed and joining with Elton Brand and Kaman in an attempt to make the playoffs… you can’t hold that against him. GS has been a (surprise) 8th and (disappointing) 9th best team in the West the last two years, it’s not like he’s ditching the Spurs.
Acting like Brand resigning with the Clips is anything but a lock just makes you guys sound silly. Have you not been following what’s been going on? Not like it’s your job or anything. Brand opted out and agreed to take less money for the very purpose of signing Davis. “Will Sterling sign two checks?” Good lord, can we stop living in the past? Disappointing writing to say the least.
I like the Blazers to win their division & grab the 3 seed in the West next year.
PG: Bayless
SG: Roy
SF: Martell
PF: LaMarcus
C: Oden
Bench: (Blake, Rudy, J. Jones, T-Outlaw, Diogu, Frye, Pryzbila)
McMillan is an underrated coach too. I might have to roll with the Blazers for the next decade. Plus I’m from Seattle & I gotta rep the NW! (F*ck You, Clay Bennett/D-Stern)
Y’all really slippin or you just tired today but thinkin Boom left for the money is crazy. Givin up 17 mill guaranteed for long term security is just smart and gotta disagree with the dude sayin the warriors with BD is better than the Clips with BD.
Baron, Gordon, Thornton, Brand and Kaman is a lineup that got a lot of everything you want on a squad.
Baron, Ellis, Jackson, Al and Biedrins don’t scare nobody. Fun to watch but no threat.
Baron’s never played with a lowpost beast/ rebounder/shot blocker like Brand and Kaman’s comin into that top 5 center space. This wasn’t about money, it was about competing.
Gil lookin foolish right now sayin he gon take a paycut so the wiz can build a team, but about to sign for over 120 mil. Comedy how his old team offers him 100m over 5 so now the wiz “have to” offer 6 at 120m. We gonna find out soon whether Gil’s about winnin or gettin his.
Shoot, even CP3 takin less money so let’s see what Zero’s about
Realgm.com says that LA Clippers offered 5 years 65 million for B. Davis …
How B-Diddy leaving for the money? He leaving to win also.Yall talking like G-State was a powerhouse or something.They aint even make the playoffs.Him and Elton healthy will never miss a playoff.Look like he upgraded to me.And Luigi you need to go find the princess with your brother or something because all them west teams you named are not good.
The Clippers were a playoff team with a healthy Brand. But now Baron is replacing Sam I Am, looks like Magette is out but they have Al Thronton, and they have a much better Chris Kaman.
Jemele Hill from ESPN.com says that the East is better than the West. [sports.espn.go.com]
What a dumbass. She’s dumb enough to compare the Celtics to Hitler.
Yall will never see that top 16 team bullshit.Thats talking for the sake of talking.Its 2 conferences.The top 8 make it in each.If your team had a good record and didnt make it yall need to step your gAME up then.Nobdy felt sorry for bum ass golden state except if you from golden state or a Baron lover.
More news
Gerald Green is BACK – signed a one year with his home-state Mavericks.
Golden State should forget about Gilbert and go back to full rebuilding mode around the young core. They would not win now but building around the young core is better than being half-assed (no lottery picks, no playoffs)
PG – Monta
SG – ?
PF – Wright
SF – Randolph
C – Biendris
I would not be surprised to see Josh Smith go to Philly in a sign and trade. Atlanta has Marvin Williams and JChill behind him – if they could get dalambert and someone else for smith they might be just as well. Marvin is actually a better shooter than Smith.
SG – JJ
PG -Bibby
SF – Marvin
PF – Horford
C – ??
Im with you Kobeef ATL should just give Josh to the Sixers for Willie Green and whoever else they want except Dre Miller.
@loot
thank you!! I’m glad somebody is seeing this sh*t through a different pair of goggles.
Don Nelson don’t even respect B-diddy as a f*ckin man! When they asked Nelson if Baron was gone be back, Nelson replies all arogantly about how he’ll be back for the 17 mil, like Davis has no options?
If I was B-Diddy I would have told Nelson and Mullins to kiss the tip of my d*ck and I woulda jetted to!
You know Monta Ellis is probably gone take the money and run! So I guess it’s him and shoot em up Jackson as the stars of the team IF Davis don’t come back!
@doc
yeah what the f*ck is luigi smokin? LOL!!! just about All them teams this dude name are sh*t right now
@k dizzle
Yeah, Gil is a f*ckin clown, and anybody who gives this clown a 120 mil deal, deserves to be a losing franchise for the next 20 years!
No! Don’t offer Maggette the mid-level. Dude’s a gunner with an average jumper and only ok defense. Use that $$$ on Posey!
Good for Gerald Green. Latching on w/ a team that can bring him along slowly. Hopefully he’s learned from last season and comes in w/ a better attitude/work ethic. It’s definitely not too late…
Anyone else see that Ron Artest is ALREADY saying he regrets not opting out of his contract, calling it, “Maybe one of hte worst decisions I ever made.” Not even 12 hours beyond the deadline to opt out, way to be Ron…
It is obvious that Baron Davis loves west coast. So I was dreaming when I thought he would be playing for the Knicks.
damn, if i was boom dizzle i’d be mad as hell that an overrated hack got a max offer from the warriors while he just got dissed. after nelson benched him in that crucial game, it was all over from there. do you think davis is gonna average 60 points against GS this year?
am i alone in saying that i’d rather have Boom Dizzle over Agent Zero anyday?
Baron vs. Gil is a good debate. I think Davis is a better all-around (pg skills, defense) than Arenas, but Arenas, when he’s healthy, is one of the best scorers in the league.
agreed, and despite this year, Gil’s usually not too injury prone, while Baron is an injury waiting to happen (except in contract years. Not saying, just saying…)
how can Dime say BD left just for $$ when he took less than what he had b4.. he left for security and maybe other personal reasons.. stop hatin
SMH at some of these Knick fans.
Duhon would be a good move for the next 2 years.
Walsh is doing the strategic thing for your team by picking up small, cheap, functional pieces that understand TEAM BASKETBALL right now. He’s also watching cap space so he can try to make a big splash the only summer it matters – 2010.
Knick fans bitch every time their team tries to acquire someone who didn’t put up All-Star stats on losing teams.
YOUR TEAM CAN’T AFFORD ANYONE EXPENSIVE RIGHT NOW, what the fuck are you thinking?
Why are the least intelligent posts in these comment threads always by Knick fans?
Maybe Knicks fans want more people to put up shots everynight.
I’m taken BD, dude is a better all around player.
Both of em got shaky knees right now though. This is BD’s first year in a while playing a whole season ,and Gil still got that knee problem now?
I wouldn’t give Gil a max contract period, I would make him prove himself before I even resigned him. If I was washington I would go after okafer and maybe a Ben Gordon, I would solidify my front court and add to my backcourt, or maybe go after hinrich since the Bulls Got Rose, I wouldn’t waste 120 mil on a one dimensional player.
i totally agree truth…i wouldn’t spend all my money on someone who hasn’t gotten me deep into the playoffs. i would rather spend 10 million each on two above average players, then 20 mil. on one one-dimensional scorer. washington is a good team…a playoff team for sure, but they can’t compete with the celts or pistons in the east.
“if you keep doing what you’re doing, you’re gonna keep gettin’ what you’re gettin’.”
BDiddy all day.. Arenas is NOT a PG NOT a leader (even said it himself).. if i choosing PGs Arenas is not even in there right. .He can only play on certain teams were he is the #1.. Him , Ellis and SJackson would never get along. I agree with one on the posts that said Gil is all about Gil..
and to the Knicks haters ..if u aint got nothing gd to say about us keeps us out ur mouth.. we know our team and we know what we want and what we like to watch and duhon is neither.. (i’ll take him for now but we need to be lookin at getting better and rebuilding not just filling holes.. duhon is now help)
You guys are missing a key thing with Gil though. He’s a star and he’s a franchise player. He does things that translate well beyond the court. He sells jerseys, he generates interest in the team, his blog is popular as hell, he’s got tons of endorsements, he’s BELOVED in DC. Take him away from this team, they’re the Clippers. You need guys that people like and want to see. Gil does that. This is more than just ball, this is business and Gil $ell$
and fuck this wait til Lebron is FA.. if we get him gd but we cant let good deals pass bc we waiting on his ass unless he has some under the table deal with Dolan we need to worry about us and not no other team.. we need to do whats best to make the knicks win.. no says that getting lebron guarantees a ring (fuck he could blow his knee out on day 1) we need to stay smart a build a TEAM .. not get 1 player and make everyone suck his balls that shit dont work no more
*and I’m someone that’s not a huge fan of his style (or any gunner PG that doesn’t defend) but he’s damn good and makes $$$
Maybe not Flyaman, but you guys can’t get anyone with your cap situation, so that’s the best plan there is. If you can find a way to move Steph’s expiring deal for something worthwhile, do it, but don’t just continue to keep the cap screwed up for the sake of a moderate improvement that won’t do much for your title hopes (beyond improving them from impossible to laughable.)
@celts fan..
ur asking fans to choose not owners.. when i pick a player(as a fan) how much $$ they gonna make the team is the last thing i look at..(example.. who wants lebron on there team if they gonna win 25 games for the next 10yrs even if he makes the TEAM a ton of $$? not me)I d rather have a baller thats gonna get me to the playoffs maybe title yr in yr out.. so as a fan I will always choose the better player
style and flash is for the road teams (as was in a post yesterday)
@Celts
I rather have Posey over Maggette also. The Celts have good team chemistry and bring in Maggette who plays the same position as Ray Ray is not a good ideal. R.Allen is already the 3rd option and if we bring in Maggette this would only take more shots from him. I rather have Posey back and bring along our 2 draft pics instead.
I don’t blame B.Diddy for leaving Golden State. Mullin want to pay Ellis 10million/year but only want to give Davis a 2 year contract. This is the same GM that gave Foyle, Dunvaley, and Troy Murphy all that money and now want to stiff Baron Davis. He could have atleast offered a 4 year deal with more money instead of a 2 year deal. GSW will not make it to the playoff this year and it seems like the organization is taking a step backward. They are going to lose Diddy, Petrius, Barnes, and possible Azubuike. Now GSW need to find a point guard that will fit in this system and Diddy was perfect for this system.
I agree w/ you though, if (when?) LeBron bolts Cleveland, he’s going to NYC, but it’s not to the Knicks.
We need to keep steph and let his contract expire then we can talk about $$ .. also if it wasnt for us going over the cap every yr yall teams wouldnt make any $$ so say thanks NY.. I guess thats y no matter where u from u always keep tabs on the KNICKS… thats right haters I bet yall know more about the knicks than ur own team…anyway back to BDiddy
@Doc and Truth
I’m not on the bandwagon that says Josh Smith is a no-brainer for a max contract – I guess both of you are.
Is Josh Smith a franchise player? The Hawks are going to make him their franchise player if they keep him. Down the road that means they probably won’t be able to keep Marvin Williams or Al Horford…I would be really concerned about losing a player who averged a double double (almost) in his rookie season (Horford).
All that to say that signing Josh is not as simple as it seems.
GState played themselves and Bdiddy simple as that
You can’t lowball the person most responsible for restoring relevance to your franchise. He made the best move by taking long term money and pairing up with Brand (he’s not leaving)
Gil is a star in this league, he’s a playmaker more so than a point guard. When he’s on he’s one of the best scorers and entertainers in the L. Having said that Washington needs to lock him up because he puts asses in the seats.
You know the sh*t that f*cks me up about the knicks though. They got a squad, them dudes just got a problem with authorty and they still got that hood mentality and sh*t, I mean, Larry brown a proven winning coach comes in and tries to make them play D, and they start revolting and sh*t like they America and Larry Brown is the England or something. They got ballers and could be a 50 win squad if they stop actin like some b*tches, Curry and randolph get in shape and Stephon get on some f*ckin prozac, they would be a 50 win squad
Jamal Crawford
David lee
Zach randolph
Eddy Curry
Jarred Jeffries
Renaldo Balkman
Nate robinson
@Celts
Gil does sale tickets, but f*ck that! I want a ring, my whole purpose for doing anything is to be succesful, f*ck that money making concept, I ain’t with that. I know yesterday some people thought I was on some d8ck riding sma cassell sh*t when I said Josh Smith should go to a winner. Well sh*t, do you go into a marraige to be succesful and make it to 90, or do you go into that sh*t hoping your wife do what she said? H*ll Naw!! You gone go into the situation that seems like it’s going to work! Period! And once you sing that NBA contract, you married for at least the duration of that contract! My point in all of that is this!! That business sh*t is wack concerning basketball.
Artest is just trying to force a trade.
If if it were a cage match, I would pick Ron-Ron over the Maloof brothers/mama Maloof trio.
…and Dime’s just hatin’ on Boom Dizzle cause they mad New York gettin’ Duhon instead of Diddy
If we(the Sixers) get Josh Smith, and we lose Iguodala, but plug in Lou Will into the 2 spot, do we really lose that much?
Granted Lou’s a bit undersized, but Dre Miller’s a good enough defensive guard to maybe compensate for that.
@…and Dime’s just hatin’ on Boom Dizzle cause they mad New York gettin’ Duhon instead of Diddy
lol… im kinda mad at that too