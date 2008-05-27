Jason Maxiell’s Block on KG

It’s not great quality, but it’s still pretty severe:
Yeah, that wasn’t the greatest, but that’s definitely one of the best I’ve seen in the postseason this year. Actually, I can’t really think of any other that really stand out from this postseason… anyone else got one?
Tayshaun on Hedo?
Here’s a much better quality link:
[www.youtube.com]
Damn you, Ashlov!
Did you see KG’s face? He was so embarassed that he almost started acting like he was fouled, but he knew that he wasn’t, and then stopped. Crazy block.
And yes Ashlov, that is a much better quality link – especially first thing in the morning at work. Thanks. Haha.
Ashlov, you’re cold as ice.
Very 70’S ish.
maxiell is a beast
this link is a little better quality and shows the block about a million times from different angles(and I never get tired of seeing it). It shows all of Maxiell’s highlights from last night. Not that I hate KG or anything, but that block was crucial. This is an actual link to that. Ashlov, you suck.
could be the turning point of the series…
[coachingbetterbball.blogspot.com]
could be. not saying it will be. but if the celtics don’t win game 5… “uh oh” time!
I LOVE IT. For all the stuff KG talks, nice to see a UC boy take him down a notch.
The look on KG’s face..priceless! “Baby Ben Wallace” strikes again!
ashlov u bitch…
Yeah, that wasn’t the greatest, but that’s definitely one of the best I’ve seen in the postseason this year. Actually, I can’t really think of any other that really stand out from this postseason… anyone else got one?
Tayshaun on Hedo?
Here’s a much better quality link:
[www.youtube.com]
Damn you, Ashlov!
Did you see KG’s face? He was so embarassed that he almost started acting like he was fouled, but he knew that he wasn’t, and then stopped. Crazy block.
And yes Ashlov, that is a much better quality link – especially first thing in the morning at work. Thanks. Haha.
Ashlov, you’re cold as ice.
Very 70’S ish.
maxiell is a beast
[www.youtube.com]
this link is a little better quality and shows the block about a million times from different angles(and I never get tired of seeing it). It shows all of Maxiell’s highlights from last night. Not that I hate KG or anything, but that block was crucial. This is an actual link to that. Ashlov, you suck.
could be the turning point of the series…
[coachingbetterbball.blogspot.com]
could be. not saying it will be. but if the celtics don’t win game 5… “uh oh” time!
I LOVE IT. For all the stuff KG talks, nice to see a UC boy take him down a notch.
The look on KG’s face..priceless! “Baby Ben Wallace” strikes again!
ashlov u bitch…