The NBA to Fine Players for Flopping

05.29.08 10 years ago 30 Comments

We think this is pretty ridiculous: The League is going to hand out fines for flopping?

From Marc Stein today:

The league office has yet to determine exact fine amounts for offending flops and how fines might escalate for repeat offenders, but in-game arena observers and video reviewers will be instructed to report instances of theatrical flopping for potential punishment as part of postgame reports on officiating and other matters.

The league’s pledge to crack down on flopping was conveyed to team representatives at Tuesday’s competition committee meeting in Orlando.

NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Stu Jackson confirmed the new policy Wednesday night saying: “What was clearly expressed to the committee is that we would begin imposing fines next season for the most egregious type of flops. When players are taking a dive, for lack of a better term.”

So now we’re going to have a committee deliberating over what and what isn’t a flop? They clearly don’t have a handle on defining flagrant fouls (as we’ve seen a ton of times already in these playoffs).

Our feeling is that this should be on the refs. Guys like Manu flop constantly because the refs let them get away with it time and time again. If the refs stop rewarding players for flopping, they’ll stop doing it.

What do you think?

