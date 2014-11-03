Dime Mag Presents Nate Robinson In Latest “State Of Nate” Episode: “Taylor’d”

5-9 dynamo Nate Robinson is best known for his creative flair of soaring dunks and ridiculous shot-making on the court, but the Denver Nuggets guard boasts just as much unique style off of it, too. On the tenth episode of season three of “State of Nate,” the Denver Nuggets guard heads to New York for a fashion shoot with Taylor’d & Bow, men’s styling company of R&B star Teyana Taylor.

In conjunction with Dime Magazine, watch as KryptoNate dies his hair blonde, rocks exclusive threads designed by the “Maybe” singer, and feels “like the flyest dude in the world.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.