Dime Mag Presents Nate Robinson In Latest “State Of Nate” Episode: “Taylor’d”

#Style – Kicks and Gear
11.03.14 4 years ago

5-9 dynamo Nate Robinson is best known for his creative flair of soaring dunks and ridiculous shot-making on the court, but the Denver Nuggets guard boasts just as much unique style off of it, too. On the tenth episode of season three of “State of Nate,” the Denver Nuggets guard heads to New York for a fashion shoot with Taylor’d & Bow, men’s styling company of R&B star Teyana Taylor.

In conjunction with Dime Magazine, watch as KryptoNate dies his hair blonde, rocks exclusive threads designed by the “Maybe” singer, and feels “like the flyest dude in the world.”

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSDENVER NUGGETSDimeTVNATE ROBINSONStyle - Kicks and GearTeyana Taylor

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP