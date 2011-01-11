Dime Magazine Presents DJ Mode’s New Mixtape: 7 Foot 7 Foot

In case you didn’t know, 2011 marks the the 10 year anniversary of the birth of Dime. And with the new year upon us, you’re going to be seeing a bunch of unique and exclusive stuff dropping for our loyal readers. To kick things off, we decided to team up with NYC’s DJ Mode to create an all-basketball themed mixtape titled, 7 Foot 7 Foot, to symbolize two giants collaborating. With classic music from The Notorious B.I.G., Ice Cube and the Wu-Tang Clan scratched, cut up and blended with new hits from Jay-Z, Lloyd Banks and Dipset, Mode strategically chose songs with classic basketball references, names of NBA players and elements of overall basketball lifestyle. Check it out:

*** Download 7 Foot 7 Foot HERE ***

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.