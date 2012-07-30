Dime Magazine’s “Shoot Jumpers. Not Guns” T-Shirt

07.30.12

It’s not as if we expect the violence to go away. Not at all. We just want to see improvement, and over the course of this bloody summer, it’s gotten worse. Dime Magazine has always been about celebrating the roots of the game, and because of that, we are committed to ending the violence that has hit our cities, basketball courts and community. Now, here’s your chance to contribute. We’ve released a “Shoot Jumpers. Not Guns” t-shirt, and you can buy it here in regular sizes for $20.

One hundred percent of the profits will go towards refurbishing basketball courts, providing free clinics in urban areas, providing security for existing leagues, and promoting literacy.

