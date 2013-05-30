Dime Mock Draft 2.0: A Major Trade Involving DeMarcus Cousins Could Shake Up The Top 5 Picks

Does this draft class suck? Well, more than a few “experts” maintain it’s not one of the best you’ll ever see. That being said, we don’t really know what’ll happen until these young fellas get drafted and hit the floor. There are plenty of teams that could useoror. Now, after the lottery, we have a better grip on which teams will get them.

The NBA Draft Lottery is now concluded and with that, here is Dime‘s second 2013 NBA Lottery mock draft.

*** *** ***

1. Cleveland: Nerlens Noel – Kentucky

7-0, C

19 years old, Freshman

The Cavs don’t need a star, just someone who can fit in. As long as the Kentucky big man passes his physical concerns, this should be a no-brainer. Suddenly, Cleveland could have a very interesting foundation. This pick fits because a) he’s the best player available if we’re talking metrics, something Cleveland acknowledges, and b) they’ve kept close tabs on his injury status.

2. Orlando: Ben McLemore – Kansas

6-5, SG

20 years old, Freshman

We could see the Magic going for Victor Oladipo, but in the end, we’ll stay here with McLemore, who is probably the most talented player in this draft and the most likely to develop into an All-Star. Orlando has holes everywhere, especially at point guard. We’re hearing they’re not as high on Trey Burke as initially expected, and could swing a deal for Eric Bledsoe with the plan being having a future backcourt of Bledsoe/McLemore.

3. Washington: Otto Porter – Georgetown

6-8, PF

19 years old, Sophomore

The Wizards vaulted up into the top three and now have a perfect situation lining up for them. They absolutely need a small forward. It’s probably the biggest hole on their roster. And Porter shoots it well and can play without the ball. This is a perfect fit. The team just has to hope Cleveland doesn’t buck the trend and take the wingman first overall.

4. Charlotte: Victor Oladipo – Indiana

6-4, SG

21 years old, Junior

The Bobcats/Hornets need to take the best talent available, and Oladipo not only works hard but is a great two-way player… and he’s still improving. (Plus, we get the feeling Michael Jordan would love him.) Yet this is where it gets interesting. Charlotte is apparently trying to pry DeMarcus Cousins away from Sacramento. Something tells us this pick is going to get traded one way or another.

5. Phoenix: Anthony Bennett – UNLV

6-7, PF

20 years old, Freshman

The last time UNLV had a lottery selection, it was Marcus Banks back in the day. We’re pretty sure Bennett is going to be a little bit better than that. Injury concerns aren’t stopping teams from looking at him in the top five.

6. New Orleans: Trey Burke – Michigan

6-1, PG

20 years old, Sophomore

This is probably the biggest fall you can expect Burke to take. With the influx of tremendous guards into the league in the last few years, we wouldn’t be surprised to see him sneak into the top three or four, ESPECIALLY if Charlotte makes a deal to move out of the No. 4 spot.

7. Sacramento: Alex Len – Maryland

7-1, C

19 years old, Sophomore

The Kings could go a number of different ways with this pick, but we’re guessing they go with someone big. If we had to guess, we’d say DMC is on another team very, very soon. If that happens, expect Len to get a look. He’s enormous, has his head in the right place. Plus, big men always rise as we get closer to the draft. The Kings once took Jason Williams at the No. 7 spot, and he immediately helped turn around their franchise. But they won’t find anyone that exciting in this year’s class.

8. Detroit: Shabazz Muhammad – UCLA

6-6, SF

20 years old, Freshman

Detroit could use another wing scorer, and Muhammad has the type of credentials that could scream overrated or, perhaps, future All-Star.

9. Minnesota: Cody Zeller – Indiana

7-0, PF/C

20 years old, Sophomore

We’re putting Lil’ Zeller here because, honestly, we don’t have any idea what the Wovles will do with this pick. A big man makes sense considering the cloudy futures of both Kevin Love and Nikola Pekovic. And Zeller has SHOCKED everyone with his combine numbers.