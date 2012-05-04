Dime NBA Draft Profile: Meyers Leonard

They used to call it one of the best draft classes of the last 25 years. Now, it’s looking more and more like… and then everybody else. Still, on June 28, the 2012 NBA Draft will bring hope, and hopefully new talent to some teams that desperately need it.

As we do every year, Dime will be holding you down with Mock Drafts, player interviews and diaries (you should check out Dion Waiters‘ draft diary), and we will also be bringing you draft profiles for every potential prospect deemed worthy. With this year’s crop of talent, that list is long. Our first profile comes for Illinois’ sophomore center Meyers Leonard, a player who looks like he could fit in anywhere from picks 10-25 on draft night.

*** *** ***

PLAYER COMPARISONS

Best case: Tyson Chandler

Worst case: Chris Mihm

Comparison: Chris Andersen without the tattoos or unique personality

RATINGS

(on a scale of 1 to 10, 1 being overseas talent and 10 being NBA Rookie of the Year)

Athleticism

After a six-inch growth spurt during his sophomore year of high school, Meyers Leonard stood at 7-0. Some websites currently list him at 7-1, but whatever his height is one thing is for sure: he is no stiff. Leonard managed to retain all of his athleticism and coordination after the growth spurt. He has great broad shoulders and moves extremely well. His jumping ability allows him to make a lot of highlight reel plays. The only thing lacking in the athleticism department with Leonard is strength. Luckily, that is something that can be improved upon with NBA strength and conditioning coaches.

Grade: 9

Skill

Leonard’s game relies a lot on his size and athleticism at this moment in time. While there is no doubt that he has the tools to become a skilled player, he is not there yet. He is predictable in the post, often using his right hand (even when on the left side). Despite rumors that Leonard can knock down mid-range shots, he only went 6-for-25 from anywhere outside of 17 feet. His free-throw percentage (73 percent), however, is one promising sign that an outside shot can be developed. One thing that is attractive about Leonard’s game is his touch around the basket. Many times he has trouble establishing position in the post but he still remained an effective player down low because of his ability to hit hook shots or off-balance lay-ups.

Grade: 5

NBA Readiness

While Leonard had a more productive sophomore year than his freshman year, he is far from ready to contribute at the NBA level. Just look at this roller coaster graph of his production from StatSheet.com from this past season:

Consistency is one of the major knocks on Leonard and he struggled with it mightily as the year went on. Perhaps he needs to work on his mental preparation for games or maybe that inconsistency goes back to his lack of strength. Whatever the issue is, NBA teams should be aware that the only end of the floor Leonard will be ready for is defense.

Grade: 5

Upside

This year’s draft is full of players with high ceilings. While Leonard does not have the big name of the others, he has the big ceiling to match. Seven-footers with his athleticism and coordination are not easy to come by. Every NBA team could use an athletic shot-blocker. Leonard is the kind of project that teams want to take on because of his constant improvement.

Grade: 9