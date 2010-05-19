Dime NBA Mock Draft, DeMarcus Cousins Drops to Golden State

While last night’s immediate Lottery fallout was all about the Washington Wizards and John Wall, now we can begin to get an idea of how the rest of the draft will play out after the top spot. This is the first of many Dime mock drafts leading up to June 24. As usual, it’s a combination of what we think teams should do and what we think they will do:
1. Washington — John Wall, PG, Kentucky
Whether the Wizards will invest in Wall isn’t as much a mystery as what Wall’s arrival means for Gilbert Arenas. With a franchise point guard right there for the taking, this is the perfect opportunity for the Wizards and their new ownership to begin a new era with a fresh start and unload Arenas before handing Wall the keys to the franchise.
2. Philadelphia — Evan Turner, SG, Ohio State
Meanwhile, it’ll be significantly less difficult for the Sixers to part with their ex-icon (Allen Iverson) and embrace the Turner era. With Turner and Jrue Holiday as the backcourt of the future, Andre Iguodala will be under less pressure to do it all and settle into the Scottie Pippen role he was born to play.
3. New Jersey — Derrick Favors, PF/C, Georgia Tech
Brook Lopez gets an athletic sidekick at the four, and yes, Lopez/Favors would (eventually) be the best front line LeBron has ever played with.
4. Minnesota — Wes Johnson, SF, Syracuse
Imagine in a couple of years when every elite perimeter scorer who faces the Wolves has to deal with the defensive tangle of arms and legs and quickness that is Wes Johnson and Corey Brewer.
5. Sacramento — Greg Monroe, PF, Georgetown
Skilled big men can thrive in Paul Westphal’s system, and Monroe is the most offensively skilled big man on the board. He could be the Lamar Odom to Tyreke Evans’ Kobe.
6. Golden State — DeMarcus Cousins, PF/C, Kentucky
Best big man available. There are some questions about Cousins’ conditioning, but he was able to keep up with UK’s cast of track stars, so he should be fine in Oakland.
7. Detroit — Cole Aldrich, C, Kansas
The Pistons finished 26th in the NBA in field-goal percentage defense, 26th in rebounding, and 27th in blocked shots. Ben Wallace is near the end of the line, and Aldrich is a defensive brick wall.
8. L.A. Clippers — Al-Farouq Aminu, SF/PF, Wake Forest
A lineup of Baron Davis, Eric Gordon, Aminu, Blake Griffin and Chris Kaman will create plenty of buckets and highlights.
9. Utah — James Anderson, SG, Oklahoma State
A fill-it-up scorer with three years experience in the Big 12 who can start right away at the two.
10. Indiana — Xavier Henry, SG, Kansas
The Pacers need defense, but they also need anybody who can score alongside Danny Granger. Henry is a big guard with NBA range who can create his own offense.
11. New Orleans — Ed Davis, PF, North Carolina
Probably won’t make the immediate impact backing up David West that Darren Collison made backing up Chris Paul, but Davis has star potential at the four. The Hornets were hurting for frontcourt depth this season.
12. Memphis — Gordon Hayward, SF, Butler
In the highly likely event that Rudy Gay leaves in free agency, Hayward has a chance to start at the three.
13. Toronto — Patrick Patterson, PF, Kentucky
In the highly likely event that Chris Bosh leaves in free agency, Patterson has a chance to start at the four.
14. Houston — Donatas Motiejunas, C, Lithuania
If Yao Ming comes back healthy and holds up, the Rockets have time to develop the 20-year-old Motiejunas as a project. If Yao goes down again, Motiejunas is the center of the future.
15. Milwaukee — Hassan Whiteside, C, Marshall
Athletic shot-blocker fits into Scott Skiles’ defensive scheme and still has a ton of room to improve.
16. Minnesota — Luke Babbitt, SF/PF, Nevada
Versatile forward was under the radar at a mid-major, but has NBA ability.
17. Chicago — Elliot Williams, SG, Memphis
Gives the Bulls another scorer in the backcourt who can create his own shot. Just in case D-Wade, LeBron or Joe Johnson doesn’t sign with Chicago, Derrick Rose needs that kind of help.
18. Miami — Ekpe Udoh, PF, Baylor
Best player available. We have no idea what the Heat roster will look like when the free agency period gets going.
19. Boston — Avery Bradley, PG/SG, Texas
The Celtics still don’t have a real backup PG to Rajon Rondo. Bradley’s defense is already pro caliber.
20. San Antonio — Larry Sanders, PF, VCU
Time to start auditioning sidekicks for Tim Duncan.
21. Oklahoma City — Daniel Orton, C, Kentucky
After getting ripped apart by L.A.’s front line in the playoffs, OKC will be looking to upgrade their interior defense. Orton is an Oklahoma native and natural shot-blocker who should fall right into their lap.
22. Portland — Eric Bledsoe, PG, Kentucky
True point guard allows Jerryd Bayless to play the two on Portland’s second unit and makes disgruntled Rudy Fernandez expendable.
23. Minnesota — Solomon Alabi, C, Florida State
The NBA’s second-worst defensive team behind Golden State can use another shot-blocker.
24. Atlanta — Lance Stephenson, SG, Cincinnati
Insurance plan in case Joe Johnson leaves, and Lance could be taught to play some point guard.
25. Memphis — Armon Johnson, PG, Nevada
Will push Marcus Williams and Jamaal Tinsley for minutes backing up Mike Conley.
26. Oklahoma City — Devin Ebanks, SF, West Virginia
An explosive athlete on the wing who can be brought along slowly behind Kevin Durant.
27. New Jersey — Jordan Crawford, SG, Xavier
Best player available is instant offense for a team that finished last-place in scoring.
28. Memphis — Damion James, PF, Texas
The best senior on the board can help the playoff-ready Grizzlies immediately.
29. Orlando — Gani Lawal, PF, Georgia Tech
Next candidate up to give Dwight Howard some help in the paint. Stan Van Gundy would just have to play him.
30. Washington — Paul George, SF, Fresno State
Highlight-reel finisher above the rim can get out and run with Wall, Nick Young, JaVale McGee and the rest of the young Wizards core.
Good list, though Utah definitely needs some size.
Good list and as far as Miami goes, your right it’s any ones guess. lol
-Dirty South!!!
I think Jordan Crawford’s stock will rise big time before the draft.
Good call with Luke Babbitt. Very underrated player.
DeMarcus Cousins would be a huge get for Golden State. Exactly what they need (though I’m not taking the potential personality clashes into consideration).
Would you have Deshaun Butler on here if he didn’t get injured? I always thought he’d make a good pro.
Also, I noticed no Darington Hobson. When’s he supposed to go?
(Dime is obsessed with that pic of Eric Bledsoe).
I think the Wizards taking John Wall and giving up on Gilbert Arenas is a bad move on the behalf of Washington. Evan Turner clearly is the best player in the country. The 76ers are licking there chops right now knowing they will end up with arguably one of the best players in the draft..And I love Al Faruq goin to LA fun team to watch
Hey Dime,
Saw this on HuffPo and thought ya’ll should post it. It’s a double alley-oop from Saturday’s Nike Tournament of Champions title game in Jamaica, Queens. And Dr. Jumper (from Brooklyn) better get credit or else!!!
[www.huffingtonpost.com]
Utah isn’t drafting a 2. Wes Matthews has proven to be a solid 2 in this league (in his rookie year). Jazz will draft a big.
Never Fear Nets, Pick 3 is here! History of 3rd picks in the draft [bit.ly]
Do you think that Marques Blakely has a shot anywhere?
He’s got everything you need in a player besides his tweenersize of a Center and Forward. There is a lot of players with the same feats that have done well in the league so why not?
Cousins and Nellie, hmmm….. Bad attitude paired with a coach who is notoriously hard on rookies?
@DIME
get Stephenson out of Atlanta right now. I don’t anyone even thinking about hat. Him and Josh smith would immediately become the bratty-est duo in the NBA. Give us either Jordon Crawford or the next best true Center
Every Minny fan hates you for that #4 pick (and Im not even a fan)
All these mock drafts are always under the premise that the guys in the top 5 are going to be stars. I personally don’t see Evan Turner, coming in or Jrue Holiday improving to the point where they are better than Iguodola which doesn’t bode well for Philly.
Philly should take Turner but may be inclined to take Favors because they aren’t happy with Brand, this would be a godsend to the Nets. You know the Nets could try and trade the house to Washington for the number one pick (I know it’s not happening but it’s just wishful thinking) it would depend on how badly Washington wants to unload Gilbert. Personally I would consider it if they could get a deal for Drew Harris and Brook Lopez somehow, along with the third pick, for Arenas, the first pick and maybe something else…I know it’s way out there. But if Turner did drop to the 3rd pick then Washington would have Harris, Turner and Lopez. to go with Blatche and well Josh Howard. Ahh well.
I think Sacramento takes Cousins instead of Monroe, if Cousins falls that far, I know Minnesota is kind of set with big men, but I could see them snatching Cousins or Monroe…I don’t like the Wes Johnson idea unless he’s going to run shooting guard for them or they are moving Brewer to the two or maybe if they think Ellington is going to break out they might go with Wes Johnson, I just don’t see it though.
I think Boston would do well to give Bledsoe a look I think their pick is even more unpredictable than normal because they could pick almost at any position.
I don’t think Atlanta will get to pick Stephenson just because I think his name is going to put him higher on the list than he should be.
Jordan Crawford gonna rise up and Boston should be lookin at him in case Ray Allen ain’t re-signed…
Stephenson doesn’t even sniff the first round.
Patterson would have a chance to start at the #4 in Toronto if Amir “Big Dawg” Johnson doesn’t stay.
If Johnson stays his all around game will make Raptors fans forget Bosh and it won’t take very long.
Monroe to Sacramento!? We already have two under-achieving bigs who don’t rebound well. If Demarcus drops past 4th, there’s no way in hell that Sacramento isn’t going to snatch him up. You’re draft board is whack…..
If Cousins is still available at #5, I can almost all but guarantee that the Kings will select him. They’ve been in desperate need of a valid Big Man down low… ummm… for EVER!! I think Cousins would much rather play alongside another beast at their position, in Tyreke Evans too. Carl Landry at the 4, with Cousins at the 5, then you’ve got Tyreke floating between the 1 and 2 spots, and Beno Udrih’s been playing out of his mind next to Tyreke; the only position that the Kings will really have to focus on is the 3, and another back up PG. But then Omri Casspi has shown a ton of potential his rookie season, so I could see him growing into the 3 of the Future, kind of like a new age Peja.
It really just makes much more sense for Sacramento to grab Cousins if he’s available. The Kings would have the perfect bench for this too. Jason Thompson & Spencer Hawes would be perfect bench options for the 4 and 5 when Landry and Cousins aren’t out on the floor.
Look for this Kings team next year to be a sleeper. They have the makings of a team full of young guys who are beasts at their respective positions.
Xavier Henry CAN NOT create his own shot.
Greg Monroe=Lamar Odom? I wish I had some of what you guys are smoking over there. Why would the Kings take him over Cousins? Evan Turner is a poor man’s AI2
Great draft! I love Favors to NJ and the Aldrich to Detroit moves.
@15, you Raptors fans are NUTS! Amir Johnson is a FOUL MACHINE. In the event that dude could stay on the court more than 15 minutes a game consistently, he would be a beast, but he hasn’t shown the ability to do so yet. He’s been in the league 5 seasons already and can’t shake the fouls. For his career his Per 36 avg. is 6.5 PF/G, just awful.
Word is the Kings are not fond of Monroe.
Boston shouldn’t waste their pick on Bradley he did nothing last year but suck they need real help
Wait, what? The INDIANA PACERS let Gordon Hayward fall past them? But they need more white guys and plus, he’s an Indiana boy born and bred.
I’d switch the favors/cousins picks. Cousins fits n better with the nets. but i dunno if favors will fall that low either. i dunno. as long as the wiz take wall im good.
[diaryofatiredblackman.wordpress.com]
This seems like a really week draft. We got spoiled last year I guess.
Wasn’t he involved in some sort of a bizarre gun incident?