Dime NBA Power Ranking: Lakers fall outside the Top 5

30. Sacramento Kings (4-14)
Last week — Lost to Indiana, lost at L.A. Lakers, lost to Dallas
It’s not exactly ideal when, during the last two minutes of a close game against one of the NBA’s elite teams, your announcer says something like “Beno Udrih wants the basketball,” and it’s supposed to be a reason for optimism. The losing streak is at seven.
29. Minnesota Timberwolves (5-15)
Last week — Lost at Dallas, lost at San Antonio, beat Cleveland
Before you pencil Kevin Love (19.4 ppg, 15.3 rpg) into the All-Star Game, remember we had this same conversation about Al Jefferson a couple years ago. It’s tough to crack the ASG roster when your team is losing.
28. New Jersey Nets (6-15)
Last week — Lost at New York, lost to Oklahoma City, lost at Charlotte, lost to Boston
Devin Harris’ return from injury didn’t do much for the offense, as the Nets were held to 75 points by the Celtics.
27. Los Angeles Clippers (4-17)
Last week — Beat San Antonio, lost at Denver, lost at Portland
As a Seattle native I don’t want to co-sign on the Blake Griffin comparisons to Shawn Kemp, but it’s getting harder to deny with every statement dunk. Somebody ask Alton Lister for his opinion.
26. Milwaukee Bucks (7-12)
Last week — Lost at Utah, lost at Denver, beat Orlando
They need some kind of offensive flow beyond the Brandon Jennings and Andrew Bogut pick-and-roll. The Bucks rank 30th in the NBA in scoring and 30th in assists.
25. Charlotte Bobcats (7-13)
Last week — Lost at New Orleans, beat New Jersey, lost at Philadelphia
It’s OK, nobody in North Carolina is paying attention anyway; the Tar Heels beat Kentucky and Duke is ranked No. 1 in the country.
24. Philadelphia 76ers (6-14)
Last week — Beat Portland, lost at Atlanta, beat Charlotte
The same week Evan Turner gets benched, Jodie Meeks drops 20 points and 6 threes in the first half against the Bobcats as the starter. Doug Collins is looking for anything that works, so he may roll with that lineup for a while.
23. Cleveland Cavaliers (7-13)
Last week — Lost to Boston, lost to Miami, lost at Minnesota, lost at Detroit
I figured the Cavs/Heat game would be a turning point for Miami, but it may have been the same in the opposite direction for Cleveland. They’ve been terrible since (and during) the Battle of Little ‘Bron-horn.
22. Detroit Pistons (7-14)
Last week — Lost at Orlando, lost at Miami, lost to Orlando, beat Cleveland
“It’s tough to get into a rhythm sometimes when you are playing 17 minutes a game one night and 35 the next time.” Rip Hamilton said it following Sunday’s win over the Cavs, but that could be anybody on the Pistons roster right now.
21. Washington Wizards (6-13)
Last week — Lost at Miami, lost at Toronto, beat Portland, lost at Phoenix
Can you name five alley-oop combos better than John Wall and JaVale McGee?
the way NOH played they deserves to be lower.
Losing to Knicks at home and then get obliterated by the Spurs?
I’m surprised Chris Paul isn’t asking David Stern to trade him now.
“Imagine how much better they’ll be when Tiago Splitter comes over from Brazil and joins the team.” Your kidding right? Dude is already with the team so I’ll take it on good faith that was just a joke. Just you guys putting Dallas in front of San Antonio, just a bad joke.
tiago splitter is already part of the spurs.
haha, of course it was a joke, are you really this dense? doesn’t get more obvious than that.
and lol@ San Antonio being in front of Dallas.
wow apparently dimes sarcasm was lost on these guys.
splitter IS with the spurs BUT he has seen so few minutes it is like he is not even here yet, so yes when splitter arrives from Brazil think about how much better the spurs will be.
Best put back slam so far this year:
[www.nba.com]
^^^ are u all serious? lol
It was a joke about Splitter but admit you all where expecting him to come in dropping some crazy numbers with the Rubio level hype he was receiving.
Speaking of which isn’t next year the season Rubio comes to the NBA? What are the chances I say 30/70.
smh….good sarcasm was wasted on these guys
i dumped splitter on my fantasy team after he logged a total of 5 minutes in 5 first games.
I learned along time ago never assume someone intent because you come out looking like an ass so like I said in my original post “so I’ll take it on good faith that was just a joke”.
@Rafa23: Why shouldn’t the Spurs be in front of Dallas?
because dallas has played the best basketball in the last few weeks with wins @ OKC, @ Denver, @ Utah and also @ San Antonio. Having won 9 in a row is a clear number 1, and not only for dime.
some people need to check their sarcasm detectors
Notice there isn’t any panic from LakerNation…whatever issues that the Heat (or any other team, for that matter) are going through, is normal routine for Mamba and the boyz.
Is Dirk MVP of the season so far ??
What a farce – not knowing that Tiago Splitter had joined the Spurs???????
Figures, he is not gangster enough for Dime.
I know Splitter is from Brazil, but he’s been playing in Europe for years. So the sarcastic joke is still a fail
There was a time where sarcasm was the only thing you find in internet forums… Now there are cat’s who CAN’T even detect sarcasm.
Would agree with Dime on Splitter. He’s been getting the ‘player that will make the Spurs contenders again’. Well, they are contenders again, and NOT because of him. Hell, DeJuan Blair in his first year in the Spurs would destroy this kid right now.
And just read the Nugget line, is it just me or is that’s Dime polite way of saying ‘ship Melo’s ass off Denver’?
Rudy Gay > Joe Johnson?
I wouldn’t say that Jason Richardson is an X-Factor – I’d say he’s one of the reasons the Suns are as good as they are. Robin Lopez would be more like the X Factor.
Ok, so when KD is out, the offense relies too much on person. So when Westbrook is out, does KD share the ball a lot and no one is noticing?
Dallas has definitely played like the best team in the League so far. As a fan, I hope that they can keep it up through the playoffs (quoth dag, in December, 5 months out, haha).