Dime NBA Power Ranking: Mavs, Celtics, Heat cited for streaking

30. Cleveland Cavaliers (7-17)

Last week — Lost at Philadelphia, lost to Chicago, lost at Houston, lost at Oklahoma City

They could snap this eight-game losing streak at Miami on Wednesday. And Brett Favre could go one week without appearing on SportsCenter, and Mel Gibson could actually respect people who aren’t like him.

29. Sacramento Kings (5-16)

Last week — Lost at L.A. Clippers, beat Washington, lost to Miami

At least longtime announcer Jerry Reynolds can keep himself occupied during the losses by coming up with new nicknames and wordplay for Sam Dalembert. The other night he broke out “Dalemblock” and “Sammy Slam.”

28. New Jersey Nets (6-18)

Last week — Lost at Atlanta, lost at Dallas, lost to L.A. Lakers

Terrence Williams is back from the D-League, and just trying to play his role and fit in as quietly as a heavily-tattooed guy who is the best athlete on the team can fit in.

27. Minnesota Timberwolves (6-18)

Last week — Lost at New York, lost to Oklahoma City, beat Detroit, lost at Chicago

Their West Coast road trip begins with the Warriors and Suns. Kevin Love might grab 40 rebounds. Per game.

26. Los Angeles Clippers (5-20)

Last week — Beat Sacramento, lost to L.A. Lakers, lost to Memphis, lost to Orlando

DeAndre Jordan should have somebody make him a DVD of Tyson Chandler. Jordan has a similar build and similar game to Chandler, but he still can learn little things like defensive positioning and making himself a big target that Chandler has learned over the years.

25. Washington Wizards (6-16)

Last week — Lost at L.A. Lakers, lost at Sacramento, lost to New York

Don’t count out Gilbert Arenas making an All-Star push over the next few weeks. The only locks among East guards are D-Wade, Rose and Rondo. That leaves two more spots, and Arenas is putting up 17.5 points, 5.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

24. Detroit Pistons (7-18)

Last week — Lost at Houston, lost at New Orleans, lost at Minnesota, lost to Toronto

Ben Wallace posted a career-high 23 points to go with 14 boards and 5 steals against the Raptors, but the Pistons blew a 25-point lead and lost the game.

23. Milwaukee Bucks (9-13)

Last week — Lost to Miami, beat Indiana, beat Houston

Slowly trying to climb out of this hole by winning three of their last four, but this week brings road games at Dallas and San Antonio, then back home for the Jazz.

22. Charlotte Bobcats (8-15)

Last week — Beat Denver, lost at Indiana, lost to Boston

After being held to 62 points and 33% shooting while turning the ball over 21 times against the Celtics, the Bobcats get a chance to rediscover their offense when the Raptors come to town Tuesday.

21. Golden State Warriors (8-15)

Last week — Lost at Dallas, lost at San Antonio, lost to Miami

Six losses in a row, in which opponents scored an average of 110 points per game. Did I miss something and they re-hired Don Nelson?