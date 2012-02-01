Dime NBA Power Rankings, Vol. V: Miami Takes Back The No. 1 Spot

Ranking the NBA from worst to first…

30. Charlotte Bobcats (3-19)

Last Week: 29, -1

The worst team in the league. Bar none. Nine straight losses. Their only bright spot in all of this is Kemba Walker. In his last five games, he’s averaging 15.2 points, seven rebounds and five assists a game and had the first triple-double in his rookie class. Your turn, Ricky and Kyrie.

29. New Orleans Hornets (4-17)

LW: 30, +1

How bad do the Hornets make Orlando look? New Orleans went 2-16 in January, and yet the Tragic couldn’t even break 70 against them. When fans are clamoring for Monty Williams to play Gustavo Ayon more than the 14 minutes a game he’s currently getting, you know things are worse than a day-long hangover. Remember when I said in the preseason that this would be the worst team in the league? Even when Eric Gordon comes back, they have a chance.

28. Detroit Pistons (4-19)

LW: 27, -1

The Pistons now have one win in their last 11 games, and then had the nerve to bring T-Pain in to do a halftime show during Miami’s visit to the Palace. How can you allow THAT to be the most exciting thing the fans have seen all year? Detroit’s schedule has been harder than steel, but without much to look forward to, it’ll be a long year in Michigan.

27. Washington Wizards (4-17)

LW: 28, +1

First the good news. Since hiring Randy Wittman, the Wiz are 2-2. They’ve also played Charlotte twice and were sent to the slaughterhouse on the road in Houston. Tonight, they get the Orlando Zombies and that knucklehead frontline gets another chance at Superman, who gave them 28 and 20 the last time they played.

26. Sacramento Kings (6-15)

LW: 26, —

Last night, I watched them get beat in the second half to a bunch of castoffs off Golden State’s bench. Someone should call William Wallace to come give them a halftime speech. They need something to get them to pick it up. Five straight losses only look worse when you realize they scored 95 or less in every game. For a team that plays less defense than the Patriots, if you can’t score, what can you do?

25. Phoenix Suns (7-13)

LW: 25, —

Let’s get one thing out of the way first: Marcin Gortat is a beast. Last month, he averaged over 16 points on 56 percent shooting, and nearly 11 rebounds and two blocks. I never thought I’d say this, but the Nash/Polish Hammer pick-n-roll isn’t too far off from Nash/STAT. The problem is everywhere else. Phoenix is still an embarrassing No. 23 in offensive efficiency (97.7), sitting just behind Cleveland, which has about as much talent as a Pac-12 team.

24. Cleveland Cavaliers (8-12)

LW: 22, -2

The aforementioned Cavs nearly pulled off back-to-back comeback wins against the Celtics. Kyrie Irving is the real deal, and as we wrote in Smack, no one at his age has ever scored like this. Nope. Not LeBron. Not Kobe. Not KD. That’s a little scary.

23. New Jersey Nets (7-15)

LW: 23, —

At first, I had New Jersey ahead of Toronto. But when I went back through the numbers, I recalled the spanking the Dinos put on Deron Williams and company just a few days ago. DeMar DeRozan (27 points) was the best player on the floor that day, but is D-Will not playing like the best point guard in the game lately? The lonely sad faces are slowly going away. He knows they still suck, but at least he’s putting up a fight. I can respect that.

22. Toronto Raptors (7-15)

LW: 21, -1

The Raptors couldn’t turn it around anymore and be any similar. We’ve grown used to seeing them as an offensive juggernaut that couldn’t stop a damn thing. Now, that offensive efficiency (94) is No. 27 in the league. The defense is much improved, the culture seems different, but the record isn’t changing.

21. Golden State Warriors (7-12)

LW: 20, -1

The Warriors should play more lineups revolving around Brandon Rush, Nate Robinson and Ekpe Udoh. Who saw that game against the Kings last night? Rush thought he was Ty Crane out there, dropping 15 points in crunch time.