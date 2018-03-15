ESPN

Hello, friends. We are back with another episode of the Dime Podcast, which you should subscribe to and review on whatever your favorite podcast listening platform is (Omny, iTunes, Google, Stitcher), and this week we are joined by another great guest in ESPN’s Molly Qerim.

Molly hosts ESPN’s First Take, guiding the ship as Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman deliver their opinions on various topics in the sports world. We wanted to let Molly deliver strong takes of her own so we got the UConn alum to offer up her thoughts on her alma mater’s coaching search, the UConn women, LeBron’s free agency, the NBA playoff races and, of course, the topic that her show can’t seem to avoid: LeBron vs. Michael Jordan.

We also got into the dynamics of the show, her journey covering various sports at different outlets and her favorite ways to get Stephen A. riled up, but first, we had to discuss March Madness and why no one cares about your bracket.