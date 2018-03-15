The Dime Podcast Ep. 24: ESPN’s Molly Qerim Gives Us Her Takes On LeBron, MJ And UConn Hoops

#DIME Podcast #ESPN
03.15.18 1 hour ago

ESPN

Hello, friends. We are back with another episode of the Dime Podcast, which you should subscribe to and review on whatever your favorite podcast listening platform is (Omny, iTunes, Google, Stitcher), and this week we are joined by another great guest in ESPN’s Molly Qerim.

Molly hosts ESPN’s First Take, guiding the ship as Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman deliver their opinions on various topics in the sports world. We wanted to let Molly deliver strong takes of her own so we got the UConn alum to offer up her thoughts on her alma mater’s coaching search, the UConn women, LeBron’s free agency, the NBA playoff races and, of course, the topic that her show can’t seem to avoid: LeBron vs. Michael Jordan.

We also got into the dynamics of the show, her journey covering various sports at different outlets and her favorite ways to get Stephen A. riled up, but first, we had to discuss March Madness and why no one cares about your bracket.

Around The Web

TOPICS#DIME Podcast#ESPN
TAGSDime PodcastESPN

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 7 hours ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP