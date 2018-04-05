The Dime Podcast Ep. 27: The NBA Playoff Push And Learning To Manage Expectations

04.05.18 3 hours ago

Hello, friends. It’s time for another episode of the Dime Podcast, and you know the drill by now. Smash those subscribe buttons and leave a review on your favorite podcast listening platform (Omny, iTunes, Google, Stitcher) so you can get every episode as soon as it drops.

This week we welcome in the wonderful Dan Devine from Yahoo Sports to break down the stretch run of the NBA season and provide as much of a playoff preview as one can when you don’t know who anyone will be playing. We talk about the Raptors and the fear that all this positivity this season will be for not, the Rockets needing to prove it as well but having a longer leash, how narratives will be cemented or changed for a number of teams this postseason, and learning to set expectations below a championship and still being happy as a fan.

But first, we talk the NBA 2K League draft and why Robby would be terrible as a professional 2K player because he lacks the patience to be anything but LaMelo Ball on the virtual basketball court.

