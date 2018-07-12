Getty Image / Uproxx

Hello, friends. We are well into the NBA offseason as most free agents have inked deals and NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is into its second week.

This week’s Dime Pod (subscribe: Omny, iTunes, Google, Stitcher) comes to you live from the Vegas Strip and to discuss all of the goings on in the NBA this offseason, from LeBron James going to the Lakers to Houston losing Trevor Ariza and being apparently locked in on Carmelo Anthony to the Summer League action itself, we brought in the wonderful Kristen Ledlow from Turner broadcasting, as she made here play-by-play debut on Wednesday night’s Summer League games on NBA TV.

We spoke with Kristen about the learning experience of her first two games doing play-by-play, Trae Young’s performance early this summer, why she was surprised LeBron was willing to join the Lakers without another star, Houston’s offseason, and much more.