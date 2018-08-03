The Dime Podcast Ep. 43: Discussing The Lakers’ Win Totals With Matt Moore

08.03.18 2 hours ago

Hello, friends. Welcome back to the Dime Pod, which just like you is trying to navigate the NBA’s offseason. This week’s Dime Pod (subscribe: Omny, iTunes, Google, Stitcher) includes touching on a whole bunch of stuff with our pal Matt Moore of The Action Network, who you can (and should!) follow on Twitter over at @HPBasketball. Once you do that, make sure you follow @ActionNetworkHQ, too.

Robby and, once he hops off a call, Martin touch on a whole bunch of stuff with Matt, as the gang looks ahead to the upcoming NBA season and touches on everything from potential trade requests to the fact that Dwight Howard got a player option. Here’s the pod, and scroll below for a rundown of what you can expect to hear this week.

