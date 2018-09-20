Getty Image / Uproxx

We're back with another episode of the Dime Podcast here on Uproxx and this time there's *gasp* actual NBA news to discuss for the first time in about a month!

We’re very excited by the random late September flood of news, led by the Jimmy Butler trade request in Minnesota, as well as the Sixers finally deciding to hire a general manager and going with the legend Elton Brand. To discuss all of this craziness we brought Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) of the Philly Voice onto the pod this week to go over this week’s weirdness in the Association.